PEORIA (25 News Now) - Flurries! The winter feel that was in the air on Saturday, will continue into the evening hours. Cloudy skies will be accompanied by the occasional flurry or two, with temperatures dipping into the upper 20s after dinner time. Overnight lows will range from the upper teens to the low 20s. Another cold, below average day is on tap for Sunday, with highs in the upper 30s under mostly sunny skies.

PEORIA, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO