Fort Myers, FL

Two arrested for armed robbery at Billy Bowlegs Park in Fort Myers

By NBC2 News
 3 days ago
Lee County Sheriff's Office

FORT MYERS, Fla. — One man and a teen were arrested on Monday, Nov. 7, for a robbery at Billy Bowlegs Park on Marsh Avenue in Fort Myers.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD), Larry Scott, 18, and Antony Medina, 17, demanded cash from someone who was sitting on a park bench. FMPD said they were also brandishing a silver firearm.

According to the report, once Scott and Medina got the cash, they pushed the victim and demanded his cell phone. The victim then ran and was able to call for law enforcement, FMPD said.

FMPD officers were able to find the duo in a portable unit on the property.

According to FMPD, two firearms were also found on the scene. Both Scott and Medina were charged with robbery with a firearm.

Fort Myers, FL
