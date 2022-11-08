ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole, FL

Boston 25 News WFXT

Florida man receives 2-year sentence for hate crime against Black man

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man convicted of a federal hate crime last year was sentenced on Monday to two years in federal prison, prosecutors said. Jordan Patrick Leahy, 29, also received three years of supervised release for a racially motivated attack against a Black man who was traveling down a public road in Pinellas County, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The victim was attacked while driving home from Seminole with family members, prosecutors said.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Bradford County jury hands down death sentence

A Pinellas County man serving a life sentence received the death penalty on Tuesday for killing a prison inmate in 2019. According to a State Attorney’s Office press release, a Bradford County jury found Leo Lancing Boatman guilty of first degree murder and possession of a weapon by a state prisoner after he killed William Chapman on July 5, 2019.
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
pascosheriff.com

Community Alert: Arrest and Seizure of Dangerous Devices

As discussed in today’s news conference, Pasco Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and federal and local law enforcement agencies, announced information in an arrest and seizure of dangerous devices. Sheriff Chris Nocco discussed the importance of collaboration between Tampa Bay Area law enforcement agencies, in this case, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and the Tampa Police Department. Together, these agencies located and arrested a subject accused of making and selling a pipe bomb. The work of these members means our community is safer today. While the investigation is ongoing, more information can be found at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida here.
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota Cops Corner: Buy my fentanyl

Civil Dispute: Long-term hotel guests who refused to leave after overextending their stay became a dispute when they stopped making payments. The complainant stated the guests had been staying in the room since September, and when told they would have to leave after not paying became verbally hostile toward her, at which point she called law enforcement. When police informed one of the guests he would have to leave, he was in the process of packing his belongings would leave within the hour. The hotel employee was advised to call police the next morning if the room was not vacated.
SARASOTA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

One Man Dead In Tampa Shooting Wednesday

  TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police Detectives are investigating a shooting that took the life of a man on Wednesday. According to detectives, early Wednesday morning, Tampa Police were dispatched to the report of a shooting in the 8600 block of N. 11th St.  Officers
TAMPA, FL
