Judge denies Cameron Herrin's request to reduce 24-year sentence in deadly Bayshore crash
TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County circuit judge rejected a request to reduce a 24-year prison sentence set for Cameron Herrin, the man convicted of killing a mother and her daughter in a crash on Bayshore Boulevard. Herrin and his legal team assert that on the day after his...
Fingerprints on car door land 3 Lakeland men in jail, deputies say
Three Lakeland men were charged in a string of vehicle burglaries after one of them accidentally left his mark on one of the targets, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Bloomingdale High student who died in Halloween party shooting identified; tips sought
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about a shooting that left a 15-year-old girl dead and another teen wounded at a Halloween party last week.
DOJ: Man arrested for making pipe bomb, selling to undercover Pasco detective
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Federal and local law enforcement officials gathered Wednesday to announce the arrest of a Zephyrhills man accused of making a destructive pipe bomb and selling it. U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg said the case began on Nov. 1 when 34-year-old James John Hall was sending...
Florida man receives 2-year sentence for hate crime against Black man
TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man convicted of a federal hate crime last year was sentenced on Monday to two years in federal prison, prosecutors said. Jordan Patrick Leahy, 29, also received three years of supervised release for a racially motivated attack against a Black man who was traveling down a public road in Pinellas County, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The victim was attacked while driving home from Seminole with family members, prosecutors said.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Bradford County jury hands down death sentence
A Pinellas County man serving a life sentence received the death penalty on Tuesday for killing a prison inmate in 2019. According to a State Attorney’s Office press release, a Bradford County jury found Leo Lancing Boatman guilty of first degree murder and possession of a weapon by a state prisoner after he killed William Chapman on July 5, 2019.
fox13news.com
‘I’ve lived in fear’: Restraining order issued against father who kidnapped son, took him to Lebanon
TAMPA, Fla. - Sitting on the witness stand in Tampa courtroom 303, mother Rachelle Smith wiped tears as she struggled to get the words out. "Since that day, I've lived in fear, I to have a hammer next to my bed, because I was afraid he was going to break back into my house," said a tearful Smith.
pascosheriff.com
Community Alert: Arrest and Seizure of Dangerous Devices
As discussed in today’s news conference, Pasco Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and federal and local law enforcement agencies, announced information in an arrest and seizure of dangerous devices. Sheriff Chris Nocco discussed the importance of collaboration between Tampa Bay Area law enforcement agencies, in this case, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and the Tampa Police Department. Together, these agencies located and arrested a subject accused of making and selling a pipe bomb. The work of these members means our community is safer today. While the investigation is ongoing, more information can be found at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida here.
Clearwater Man Sentenced To Over 5 Years For Impersonating Victim, Stealing From HELOC
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Christopher Alholm, 39, Clearwater, has been sentenced to five years and six months in federal prison for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. As part of his sentence, the court also entered an order of forfeiture in the amount
Neighbors speak out after Pasco County man accused of making, selling homemade pipe bomb
8 On Your Side is hearing from neighbors of a man accused of making a pipe bomb. Authorities say the suspect unknowingly sold the pipe bomb to an undercover detective.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Cops Corner: Buy my fentanyl
Civil Dispute: Long-term hotel guests who refused to leave after overextending their stay became a dispute when they stopped making payments. The complainant stated the guests had been staying in the room since September, and when told they would have to leave after not paying became verbally hostile toward her, at which point she called law enforcement. When police informed one of the guests he would have to leave, he was in the process of packing his belongings would leave within the hour. The hotel employee was advised to call police the next morning if the room was not vacated.
Tampa Police Searching For Suspect That Attacked Woman At Circle K
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police are currently working to identify the suspect who assaulted a female on Tuesday afternoon near the Circle K at N. Florida Ave and W. Hillsborough Ave. According to police, the suspect appears to be a black male, approximately 5’4,
Polk County Sheriff Searching For Stolen 48′ Flatbed Trailer Out Of Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a 48′ Aluminum Wilson flatbed trailer. The photos above show the trailer being pulled by a white semi-tractor which is the suspect’s vehicle. According to deputies, the theft occurred at 4:45 am
fox13news.com
Jury shown dramatic bodycam video in Matthew Terry murder trial
TAMPA, Fla. - On the second day of testimony in the Matthew Terry murder trial, the jury was shown dramatic body camera video from after the murder of his girlfriend, Kay Baker. After midnight on May 28, video shows Hillsborough County deputies with guns drawn entering the Lithia home of...
Man shot to death in Tampa; tips sought
Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Tampa early Wednesday morning.
Police: St. Pete fugitive accused of killing ex-girlfriend to be featured on TV show
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man accused of killing his girlfriend last year who is still at large will be featured this Wednesday on the show "In Pursuit with John Walsh," according to the St. Pete Police Department. Benjamin "Bambi" Williams, 39, is wanted for reportedly shooting...
Woman dies after friend runs over her while backing out of driveway in St. Petersburg, police say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An 80-year-old woman has died after being struck and backed over by a friend after being dropped off at a home Wednesday afternoon in St. Petersburg, police said. Police have identified the woman who died as Eileen O'Shea. The driver of the car arrived at...
One Man Dead In Tampa Shooting Wednesday
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police Detectives are investigating a shooting that took the life of a man on Wednesday. According to detectives, early Wednesday morning, Tampa Police were dispatched to the report of a shooting in the 8600 block of N. 11th St. Officers
Florida man accused of beating his mother to death
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police have arrested a man in Florida after they said he beat his mother to death using his fists and an unknown weapon. Officers with the St. Petersburg Police Department were called to do a welfare check at the home of Harriet Owens, 60, on Sunday afternoon, WFLA reported.
St. Pete man laundered $170M in tax funds to buy 6 Mercedes Benz cars, waterfront mansion, feds say
A St. Petersburg man is accused of laundering $170 million in fraudulent tax returns and using it to buy 6 new Mercedes Benz vehicles and a waterfront mansion, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
