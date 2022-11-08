Read full article on original website
How BYU allowed an upset get away at No. 19 San Diego State
The BYU Cougars men’s basketball team fell to the San Diego State Aztecs on the road Friday.
McKneely and Dunn Shine in Virginia's Blowout Win Over Monmouth
First-years Isaac McKneely and Ryan Dunn combined for 28 points off the bench for the Cavaliers in their 89-42 win over the Hawks
Virginia Field Hockey Falls to Iowa via Shootout in NCAA Round of 16
UVA's season came to an end in the Round of 16 with a heartbreaking loss to the Hawkeyes on Friday night in Evanston
