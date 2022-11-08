Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Maryland Town has Been Named the Most Charming in the StateTravel MavenMaryland State
Delaware pilot shocked UFO 'size of a tank' able to stay afloatRoger MarshGreenwood, DE
Annapolis Town Center East Village Grand Opening This OctoberAmber AlexandriaAnnapolis, MD
Obstetrician Delivers his Wife's Baby Girl inside the lift of their apartment building and it was Caught on CameraShameel ShamsAnnapolis, MD
Skydivers Establish 4 Maryland State RecordsSkydivin' PeteRidgely, MD
chestertownspy.org
CCCA Sells Hardee House to FACES
The Caroline County Council of Arts (CCCA) is proud to announce the sale of the Hardee House, an historic property located in Denton, MD, to the Fiber Arts Center of the Eastern Shore (FACES). This building has been the home of FACES since 2011. FACES has been an independent 501(c)(3) organization since 2018.
chestertownspy.org
Spy Art Review: Ghost Forests and Canaries at Adkins by Steve Parks
As in much of his work, Geoff Delanoy makes both an artistic statement in his photography and a visual commentary on threats to so much of what we have too long taken for granted regarding the sustainability of quality of life on our planet. It’s not an optimistic viewpoint, as suggested by the title of his current exhibit at the Adkins Arboretum Visitors Center in Ridgely – “Ghost Forest.”
Bay Net
Schools Days With Eric Thomas Comes To Calvert Schools, With A Controversial Price Tag
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) recently contracted for literacy and leadership education with “The Playbook – School Days with Eric Thomas.”. “It’s an opportunity for our young people across Calvert County in every high school,” CCPS Superintendent Andraé Townsel said. “We are targeting...
Bay Net
Leonardtown Veterans Day Parade Cancellation Announcement
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – It is with deep regret that The Commissioners of Leonardtown and The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County relay that the 47th Annual Veterans Day Parade has been cancelled this year due to the forecasted inclement weather. A small Memorial will be held inside Town Hall...
chestertownspy.org
Wye Lecture Presents Case Study on Religion and the Public Good
The 2022 Old Wye Lecture Series concludes with a presentation focusing on the underappreciated man who in the late 17th and early 18th centuries spearheaded the first major effort to establish libraries in the New World. That man was the Reverend Thomas Bray, indefatigable minister, philanthropist, and commissary to the Province of Maryland. The lecture, to be given by Dr. Joseph Prud’homme of Washington College, will take place in the Parish Hall of Old Wye Church, 14114 Old Wye Mills Rd. in Wye Mills at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16.
chestertownspy.org
‘Romeo and Juliet’ Onstage at KCHS
Kent County High School students are taking the stage for one night only to perform what is arguably the most famous play in history. KCHS Theatre presents William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” Thursday evening, Nov. 17. The curtain goes up in the high school’s auditorium at 7 p.m.
chestertownspy.org
Chester River Home Care & Hospice is now VNA of Maryland – Chestertown
For more than two decades, the professional clinicians and staff at Chester River Home Care & Hospice have served the Chestertown community and the eastern shore of Maryland with quality healthcare in the comfort and convenience of home. With the announcement of a partnership between the University of Maryland Medical...
Bay Net
SOUTHERN MARYLAND ELECTIONS: Who Won, Who Lost, And Where Do We Go?
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — Although there were some very close races across the region on November 8, the election is only the first step toward seeing what direction Maryland will head over the next four years. Looking at statewide candidates and ballot questions, many races were called within minutes...
Bay Net
‘The Little Guy’ Comes Up Big With A $50,000 Powerball Prize In Calvert County
DUNKIRK, Md. – “The Little Guy” is banking a big $50,000 prize, thanks to his third-tier Powerball win in the Nov. 2 drawing. Huntingtown resident plans to take his wife on an island vacation. A Calvert County resident is on his way to a dream vacation with...
WMDT.com
New duo to represent Maryland’s 37B House District
MARYLAND – A familiar face will be returning to represent Maryland’s District 37B in the House of Delegates. And, a political newcomer will be joining him. Unofficial results indicate re-election for Delegate Chris Adams, and a win for Tom Hutchinson as of Wednesday afternoon. Del. Adams pulled in just over 39% of the vote, and Hutchinson was close behind with almost 38% of voters choosing him. Democratic challenger Susan Delean-Botkin holds about 22% of the vote.
chainstoreage.com
Renovation of Annapolis Town Center complete; new tenants announced
“If you renovate it, they will come” must have been the motto for Fort Worth-based Trademark Property Co. used when it started redeveloping Annapolis Town Center. That’s because ever since renovations began in 2018, the 2 million-sq.-ft. mixed-use property in Annapolis, Md., has signed on 122,000 sq. ft. of leases to new retail, restaurants and fitness tenants.
chestertownspy.org
Letter to Editor: Vote for Aretha Dorsey to Serve on Kent County’s School Board
Please vote to put Aretha Dorsey on Kent County’s School Board November 8th. Aretha Dorsey is smart and savvy. She is an excellent communicator, a self-made local business woman of color with strong faith and an amazing work ethic. Aretha Dorsey has identified the need for communication in Kent County Public Schools between students, parents, teachers, administration and community. We cannot blame the students for not meeting standards in reading comprehension, mathematics etcetera. Instead, we must analyze what we are doing as the adults in the.
Some County Executive races in Maryland remain up in the air
Although the General Election has come and gone, some County Executive races in Maryland have yet to be called.
No concession from Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox, but 'it's not looking good'
ANNAOLIS - Dan Cox acknowledged to supporters gathered at an Annapolis hotel Tuesday night it's "not looking good" in his bid to be Maryland's next governor. "I'm not going to lie to you. This is a very difficult race. I'm not doing as well as I'd hoped in places like Baltimore County," Cox said.Cox spoke for about four minutes, thanking his wife Valerie and running mate Gordana Schifanelli. Cox did not concede the race, although Wes Moore claimed victory amid AP projections of Moore's victory. Cox says many of the outstanding votes to be counted are Election Day votes. "It's just a very possible situation with the votes still to be counted," Cox said. "If we pull of 60-65 percent of those, we can still win this. Very, very, very possible."
WJLA
Wes Moore, Dan Cox battle to the end to become Maryland's next governor
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (7News) — For the candidates at the top of the ticket in Maryland, Monday is an opportunity to make a final argument to convince those who’ll vote Tuesday they deserve their support. Wes Moore, Democratic candidate for governor, made campaign stops in several places, Including...
foxbaltimore.com
Single $1 million ticket sold in Maryland in record-shattering Powerball drawing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One ticket worth $1 million in the record-shattering Powerball drawing was sold in Catonsville, according to Maryland Lottery officials. The million-dollar ticket was sold at One Mile Liquor, located at 6600 Baltimore National Pike on November 7. One ticket that won the jackpot was sold in...
This Maryland Town has Been Named the Most Charming in the State
For residents of Maryland, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Old Line State? It appears that Maryland's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Travel and Leisure article, the town of Easton has been dubbed the most charming in the state, keep reading to learn more.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland comptroller's race: 2022 election results
-- A two-term state delegate from Baltimore City defeated the outgoing Harford County executive to win the 2022 race for Maryland comptroller. Democrat Brooke Lierman late Tuesday night declared victory and Republican Barry Glassman called to concede. Lierman released a statement at 11:42 p.m., saying: "I am deeply humbled to...
Joe Biden Stumps for Wes Moore in pre-Election Day rally at Bowie State University
Biden joins fellow Democrats in a push to insist voters that democracy is on the ballot on Election Day. The post Joe Biden Stumps for Wes Moore in pre-Election Day rally at Bowie State University appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Winning $1M Powerball Ticket Sold To Lucky Maryland Lottery Player In Catonsville
It wasn’t a $2 billion windfall, but some Maryland Lottery players are still feeling lucky after cashing in big in the latest Powerball drawing, including a seven-figure prize on a ticket sold in Catonsville. Powerball players had to wait overnight to get their results, but it was worth it...
