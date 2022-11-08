Read full article on original website
1 killed in SW Topeka shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Friday night shooting at 29th and Villa West Drive is now being investigated as a homicide after the man who was shot has been pronounced dead. According to TPD, officers were dispatched to 29th and Villa West Drive at 5:43 p.m., and upon arrival, they located a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hosptial where he was later pronounced deceased.
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is dead after a Friday night shooting in Southwest Topeka, according to the Topeka Police Department. Police confirmed at 6:48 p.m. on Friday a shooting had taken place near the intersection of Southwest 29th Street and Southwest Villa West Drive around 5:45 p.m. The shooting was the result of a […]
Shawnee Co. Commissioner calls adding Auburn-area Turnpike interchange matter of safety
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Studies and discussions continue over whether Shawnee Co. needs additional interchanges along the Kansas Turnpike. But Shawnee Co. Commissioner Aaron Mays admits money will be the sticking point. Mays visited Eye on NE Kansas to update the status of talks on the issue. The city, county...
Man who was fleeing from police arrested after crash Friday evening in west Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was arrested after his vehicle crashed while he was fleeing from police Friday evening in west Topeka, authorities said. A white Pontiac Grand Prix had major damage as a result of the crash, which occurred around 5 p.m. near the northeast corner of S.W. 17th and Wanamaker.
Topeka resident creates petition to close 45th St. bar over safety concerns
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A petition to close a south Topeka bar, where several violent crimes have occurred since its opening 3 years ago, has over 530 signatures. 45th Street bar was the site of a fatal shooting Friday, November 4. While it was not the first crime reported at that location, Topeka resident Samantha Ware said it was the final straw.
Update: 2 injured in Topeka apartment fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is in critical condition following a fire Thursday evening at Woodland Park Apartments, 115 NE Redbud Circle, in North Topeka. Fire crews responded to the fire just after 8 p.m. Thursday. The man has been taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries and a woman was hospitalized with minor […]
Man charged with murder in deadly Merriam stabbing
Prosecutors charged 20-year-old Devin Braswell with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Charles Dillon in Merriam, Kansas.
Merriam man killed after striking a pole in Johnson County
JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man was killed Thursday night after driving off of the road and striking a pole on an overhead sign. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, two vehicles were travelling southbound on I35 at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 10. A 2004 Acura was one in lane 1, and a 2015 Honda CR-V was in lane 3. The driver of the Acura, Chanlakhone Srivisay, 48, of Merriam, lost control, crossed to the right, and struck the Honda. The Acura continued to drive off the of the road to the right and struck the pole for the overhead sign. The Honda also ran off the road to the right and overturned several times.
19-year-old flips truck in Leavenworth County
LEAVENWORTH (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 19-year-old Leavenworth man flipped his truck early Thursday morning. The Leavenworth man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a crash on Tonganoxie Road. Troopers reported the man was going south on Tonganoxie Road when his 2009 Chevy Silverado left the road, hit some […]
Kansas Game Wardens search for poacher responsible for killing 8-point buck
ATCHISON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Game Wardens are searching for the person responsible for poaching an 8-point deer in Atchison Co. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Law Enforcement Division says it is searching for information about an 8-point buck that was poached on Tuesday morning, Nov. 8.
Kansas state hospital worker pleads guilty to helping patient escape
Jamey Anderson, a former employee at the Osawatomie State Hospital, pleaded guilty to helping a patient escape earlier this year.
Topeka police investigating death in front of polling place
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police are investigating a death that happened in front of a polling place at 312 N.E. Freeman Ave. Police are calling the death a suicide. Authorities said there were no other injuries and there is no danger to the public. The polling place will remain open, according to the Topeka […]
TPD warns of phone scam circulating Capital City
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department took to Facebook to warn Capital City residents of a recent phone scam circulating the area. TPD indicated that on Tuesday night, Nov. 8, it received several reports about a scammer who pretended to be a TPD sergeant. The scammer reportedly called about “contempt of court” and “car registry issues.”
Semi-truck fire on fire, brakes overheat
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents there is a semi-truck on fire at 65th Street and S.W. University Boulevard. Both lanes of S.W. University Drive was temporarily closed. The fire was confined to the brakes on the truck, according to Shawnee County Dispatch. The sheriff’s office responded to the fire. […]
Missouri man charged for using intimidating note to rob Olathe bank
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Missouri has been charged for using an “intimidating note” to rob an Olathe bank. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says that on Wednesday, Nov. 9, Lucas John Royce Spies, 27, of Harrisonville, Mo., has been charged with one count of bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery.
$10,000 sculpture missing from Shawnee Co. yard
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A missing sculpture, valued at $10,000, is missing from a Shawnee County yard and deputies want to find it. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the 150-pound sculpture of a bat and is appealing to the public for help finding the item. The bat has a 10-foot wing span. According […]
Truck hits deer Wednesday morning near Gage Park in west Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Raymond Espinosa was driving to work Wednesday morning when a deer ran out in front of his pickup truck on a street along the south edge of Gage Park in west Topeka. Espinosa didn’t have time to react as his Ford F-150 struck the deer around...
Shawnee Co. resident robbed at gunpoint, looking for 2 suspects
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men accused of robbing another man at gunpoint. The sheriff’s office reported it received a call just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday from a resident in the . The individual reported two men robbed them at gunpoint. The resident said he did not recognize […]
Driver, cyclist in fatal KC accident remain unidentified
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The driver and a cyclist involved in a fatal accident in Kansas City remain unidentified. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, emergency crews were called to the area of the on-ramp from 7th St., to northbound I-35 with reports of a crash.
Home burned to the ground at 7th & Parallel in Kansas City, Kansas
Fire crews were called to the area of 7th & Parallel shortly before 5 a.m. No injuries have been reported.
