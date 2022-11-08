ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

BigCountryHomepage

Nearly 400 traffic stops made following Abilene police increased enforcement, most for speeding

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Nearly 400 traffic stops resulting in more than 300 citations have been conducted since Abilene police began increasing enforcement in September. Since the safe driving campaign began, officers have pulled over 385 drivers, issued 309 citations (271 of which were for speeding), and made 3 arrests. This increased enforcement is in […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

PLEASE HELP: Police searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene, other parts of west Texas

MIDLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene and elsewhere in west Texas. Midland Crime Stoppers circulated a picture of one of the suspects on social media Wednesday, saying she and two others have been going to United Supermarkets and Wal-Marts in Abilene, Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland, and elsewhere […]
ABILENE, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Evading arrest charges dismissed

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who had his charge connected to the shooting death of a man in 2009 dismissed after a grand jury declined to indict him, has been no billed by a grand jury again on his charge of evading arrest in April. Jeremy Goines was arrested April 29, after police tried […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man accused of assaulting, choking woman who was holding 5-month-old baby

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1000 block of Elm Street – Burglary of VehicleA business reported an unknown suspect […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

INDICTED: Abilene man who burglarized animal shelter charged with Animal Cruelty, Theft

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – George Jones, the Abilene man who released multiple dogs from the Abilene Animal Services building and subsequently killed one in August, was formally charged Thursday. Around 7:00 a.m. Friday, August 26, employees of the animal shelter reported for duty, shocked at the sight of dogs missing from their kennels and signs […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Random suspect shoots occupied Abilene home

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 800 block Alisons Way – Burglary of VehicleA victim reported an unknown suspect stole […]
ABILENE, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

This is The Only City in Texas That Has Housed All Of Their Homeless Vets

Did you know Abilene, Texas is the first city in all of this huge state of Texas to house all of its homeless veterans? It's truly astounding how many homeless veterans there are in this country. Men and women volunteer to serve and protect this country, they give their time and after separating, whether it's ETSing, retiring, or an honorable discharge, the transition back to civilian life is for many.
ABILENE, TX
Breckenridge American

One injured in Friday rollover

One man was transported to Abilene on Friday, Nov. 4 following a single vehicle rollover on Hwy. 183 North near Clear Fork. The white Ford Ranger was traveling southbound when the vehicle crossed the northbound lane and left the road. Firefighters from Breckenridge Fire Department used powered equipment to open the vehicle before EMS and law enforcement officers removed the man in order to provide aid.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Possible intermediate schools in Abilene ISD

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Independent School District is considering bringing intermediate schools to the city by researching what elementary schools do to consolidate and turn into 5th and 6th grade campuses. A current plan called for the elementary schools in Abilene to be reduced from 13 to 9. The four schools chosen are […]
ABILENE, TX
100.7 KOOL FM

Gun and Blade Shows Seem to be Getting Bigger With More Variety

As the Silver Spur Gun and Blade Show returns to Abilene on December 3rd and 4th, it will be once again going back inside the Taylor County Coliseum. While it has been a "once-a-year in the coliseum event" the show's promoters Kim and Monty Sansom explained to me at the last show that "we've outgrown the Display Building, and anticipate bringing in bigger shows and will make the coliseum our home in Abilene."
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Grand Jury List: Michael Jackson, John Wayne among suspects indicted in Taylor County

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Crystalina Pas Stokes – Assault EMS Personnell Steven Keith Ralston – Possession of Cocaine Grady […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
US105

These Real Dinosaur Tracks in Texas Are Not Far From Abilene

There's a place east of Stephenville, Texas that has some of the most awesome natural scenery you'll ever see. Bluebonnets are plentiful, hiking trails with breathtaking views, and, oh yeah, real dinosaur tracks. I'm talking about Dinosaur Valley State Park. Ever been? You should. When I was a kid, I...
STEPHENVILLE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

LIST: Free food, discounts, closures for Veterans Day in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Come Friday, Abilene will be celebrating Veterans Day. Here is a list of events, closures and discounts. Abilene Closures The City of Abilene alerted Wednesday that the majority of city offices and service centers will be closed Friday for Veterans Day. City HallAbilene Taylor County Public Health District & MERCY Health […]
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

Weekend events calendar for West Texas, Nov. 11-13

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. Want an event listed? Email it to srojas@foxsanangelo.com by noon Wednesdays. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 10...
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

FOX West Texas

Abilene San Angelo, TX
Abilene and San Angelo local news

