England captain Sarah Hunter saluted a “special group” of Red Roses after the heartbreak of World Cup final defeat against New Zealand.England went down 34-31, having played more than an hour with 14 on the field after Lydia Thompson was sent off in the 18th minute.Despite facing the tournament hosts in front of a sold-out Eden Park a player down, Hunter was convinced her side, who led for much of the match, would find a way to come out on top.She said: “I had absolute belief that they would do it. There was never any doubt that we wouldn’t find...

33 MINUTES AGO