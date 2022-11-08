Read full article on original website
Running game having biggest impact in decades in NFL
Derrick Henry was a bit amused by the premise of a question talking about the importance of passing in the modern NFL. “Is it a passing league?" he said jokingly. "I’m playing. But we (have) guys in the league that are running the ball well, that are efficient and been playing at a high level for an amount of years. So just credit to our RBs in the game. Just keep killing it.”
Rams QB Stafford making progress in concussion protocol
Matthew Stafford is questionable for the Los Angeles Rams' home game against Arizona while working through the NFL's concussion protocol. The quarterback has been “making good progress and steady progression” since being placed in the protocol Tuesday, Rams coach Sean McVay said Friday.
Bears hope Fields keeps promising run going against Lions
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell started rattling off names when asked about Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. It was an impressive list: Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson and Jalen Hurts.
Lightning and Capitals brawl, meet again Sunday in Tampa
WASHINGTON (AP) — While officials reviewed Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel's check to the head of Lightning defenseman Cal Foote, Tampa Bay's Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington's Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over Friday night between...
Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with...
Fleury posts 72nd career shutout, Wild edge Kraken 1-0
SEATTLE (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made NHL history and all he could do was smile at what it meant. “I think it just means I'm old, maybe,” Fleury said after getting a shutout against the 28th different team, the most by any goalie in NHL history. “I have been playing for a while, I guess.”
Australia beats Sweden 4-0 in women's soccer friendly
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Arsenal forward Caitlin Foord scored two goals Saturday to lead Australia to a 4-0 win over Sweden in an international women’s soccer friendly. Foord has five goals in her past three internationals. Skipper Sam Kerr’s 37th-minute toe-poke, her first international goal since playing New Zealand in April, gave Australia the lead in front of 22,065 fans at AAMI Park in Melbourne.
Buttler dreams big for England before T20 World Cup final
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — England cricket captain Jos Buttler is on the cusp of living out a boyhood dream and is embracing all expectations surrounding Sunday’s Twenty20 World Cup final against Pakistan. A record-breaker in short-form cricket, the first-year captain hopes England can add the T20 world championship...
New Zealand beats England in Women's Rugby World Cup final
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Replacement winger Ayesha Leti-I’iga scored her second try in the 72nd minute as defending champion New Zealand rallied to beat top-ranked England 34-31 on Saturday in a breathtaking final to the Women’s Rugby World Cup. Hooker Amy Cockayne earlier had scored three...
Kuemper makes 28 saves as Capitals beat Lightning 5-1
WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington's Darcy Kuemper got the best of the Tampa Bay Lightning again, making 28 saves to lead the Capitals to a 5-1 victory Friday night against the team he beat for the Stanley Cup last summer in a game full of boiling tensions and a couple of fights.
Sarah Hunter hails ‘special group’ of Red Roses after England final heartbreak
England captain Sarah Hunter saluted a “special group” of Red Roses after the heartbreak of World Cup final defeat against New Zealand.England went down 34-31, having played more than an hour with 14 on the field after Lydia Thompson was sent off in the 18th minute.Despite facing the tournament hosts in front of a sold-out Eden Park a player down, Hunter was convinced her side, who led for much of the match, would find a way to come out on top.She said: “I had absolute belief that they would do it. There was never any doubt that we wouldn’t find...
