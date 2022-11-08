Read full article on original website
Downtown Longmont expected to get new hotel
Downtown Longmont could see a hotel in 2024. The Longmont Downtown Develop Authority board voted Wednesday to enter into a purchase and sale agreement with a developer to build a boutique hotel on the corner of Third Avenue and Kimbark Street. The hotel would replace the current parking lot. “This...
Colorado-based business opens wind-powered super bakery in Loveland
A Colorado business that started out of the founder's kitchen opened a super bakery in Loveland recently. Bobo's Oat Bars cut the ribbon on its new 123,000 square foot facility in the "Sweetheart City" on Wednesday.Bobo's will go from baking in just a few ovens to using 24 state-of-the-art ovens. They are big enough to fit a 6-foot baking rack inside.Plus, the facility is entirely powered by wind.The company says it's diverting more than 95% of solid waste from the landfill and hope to be carbon neutral by next month..
You Could be the Owner of a Big, Blue Barndominium in Wellington
Were you born in a barn? Nope, but I want to live in a barndominium. It seems that there are more and more barndominiums that keep popping up for sale in the state of Colorado. Today we are highlighting one that is big and blue in the town of Wellington,...
Options to Pay Delinquent Property Taxes
Interest continues to accrue on all unpaid property taxes and is subject to advertising and distraint fees. The timely receipt of property taxes is essential to the effective delivery of services to you by our county health department, fire districts, cities, towns, special districts, and local law enforcement agencies. The Larimer County Tax Lien Sale is scheduled for November 17 and is held to collect these unpaid taxes, to meet the budgetary requirements of all certified taxing authorities.
Longmont Retail Center Sells for $73.8M
A 364,000-square-foot retail park located in Longmont has sold for $73.8 million. JLL Capital Markets represented the seller, a joint venture between Walton Street Capital and a regional operating partner, and a joint venture between Wafra, Inc. and Pine Tree acquired the asset. Working on behalf of the new owner, JLL also secured the $36.9 million, seven-year, interest-only, fixed-rate loan through a correspondent life insurance company.
‘Dirt doesn’t burn’: Why some Marshall fire victims are rebuilding their homes with earthen blocks
After her home burned in last year's Marshall fire, Melanie Glover returned to her charred garden in Superior's Sagamore neighborhood. Glover and her husband, Matteo Rebeschini, weren't sure if they would rebuild after a panicked evacuation and the loss of their cat. An odd sight shifted their thinking. The fire...
New Fort Collins Deputy City Manager Announced
City Manager Kelly DiMartino has named Tyler Marr as Fort Collins’ new Deputy City Manager after a competitive national search. Marr has been serving as interim Deputy City Manager since May when former Deputy City Manager, Kyle Stannert, accepted the position of City Manager for Bothell, Washington. Prior to the interim Deputy City Manager role, he held a variety of positions within the City including Assistant City Manager, Director of Information and Employee Services, Deputy Director of Information and Employee Services, and Senior Policy and Project Manager.
Work to Significantly Impact Major Cheyenne Intersection
Cheyenne drivers can expect significant delays near the intersection of Dell Range Boulevard and Yellowstone Road next week, as Black Hills Energy will be doing underground utility repairs. The work is scheduled to get underway Monday, Nov. 14, and is expected to last four to five days, weather permitting. "All...
Huge, State-of-the-Art Snack Food Baking Facility Opens in Loveland
After nearly 20 years in business based in Boulder, Bobo's has operations under one roof in Loveland, Colorado. Will Loveland be known as "Snacktown, USA?" It was in late 2021 that Bobo's Oat Bars announced that it would be opening a facility to bake and package its products in Loveland. Now, the Sweetheart City has another thing to brag about: Bobo's.
Undocumented immigrants and homeless Americans: Who gets more assistance in Denver?
(Denver, Colo.) A common refrain among some who follow the news these days is that undocumented immigrants get better treatment in Denver than homeless Americans, even veterans.
Racketeering crime ring convicted and sentenced
Four people have been convicted and sentenced for crimes related to racketeering and organized crime, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.
I-25 reopens in Larimer County after rollover crash
The Colorado Department of Transportation says Interstate 25 has reopened north of Wellington following a crash on Wednesday morning.
Larimer County, Loveland Celebrate Delivering Fiber-Optic Internet to Underserved Areas
Officials and community members were invited to Sylvan Dale Guest Ranch to celebrate a communication milestone much like many years ago when the first phone lines reached the area. Loveland Pulse’s community-owned, 100% fiber-optic internet, voice, and PulseTV services are now available to the residents and businesses around Sylvan Dale...
Popular Johnstown Doughnut Shop Will Close
A popular doughnut shop located in downtown Johnstown will close at the end of November. Mr. Donuts in Johnstown announced the closure of the shop via Facebook on October 26. The reason for the closure states that a business partner sold their portion of the business to another buyer. The other co-owner of Mr. Donut could not accumulate the funds asked for the by other co-owner to buy them out of the business.
Election results for Denver area sheriff's races
DENVER — Sheriff candidates in Jefferson, Douglas and Adams counties have been decided after Tuesday night's election, while the current sheriff in Arapahoe County was headed to victory on Friday. Jefferson County. In Jefferson County, Democrat Regina "Reggie" Marinelli – a lieutenant in the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office who...
Armagost wins House District 64
On Tuesday night voters overwhelmingly backed Republican Ryan Armagost for Colorado State House District 64 which includes Berthoud. Armagost soundly defeated Democrat Richard Webster of Greeley by a 61 to 39 percent margin. Both Armagost and Webster were first-time candidates for political office and leaned on their community experience in their respective campaigns.
Colorado House Republican leader lying in state
Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Denver weather: Cold Friday, afternoon sun. Denver dipped into the teens this morning, making it the coldest morning this season....
2 Denver-Area Hotels Among Colorado's Best Places For Thanksgiving Dinner
Trips to Discover found the Top 8 restaurants in Colorado for a Thanksgiving meal.
Addicted and severely mentally ill homeless people not eligible for Denver basic income
(Denver, Colo.) So much for assumptions. Despite allegations by commenters on NewsBreak stories that people experiencing homelessness will buy drugs if given a basic income, that likely isn’t going to happen.
