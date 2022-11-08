Read full article on original website
Related
vermontbiz.com
AARP awards grants to six Vermont communities
Winter Placemaking Projects Promote Livability for All Ages. Vermont Business Magazine Six Vermont communities are receiving $4,000 each in grant funds from AARP Vermont to initiate or enhance winter placemaking demonstration projects. The projects focus on creating or reinventing public spaces to improve safety, accessibility, and overall appeal on a temporary or permanent basis. Proposals from Burlington, Rutland, White River Junction, Mendon, Putney, and Swanton were selected from dozens of applications for the initiative.
beckersasc.com
New York GI practice to become part of UVM Health Network
Gastroenterology Associates of Plattsburgh (N.Y.) will close its doors on Nov. 28, as its practice will become part of the University of Vermont Health Network based in Burlington, according to a Nov. 11 report from local news station The Sun. Plattsburgh physicians Eugene Cassone, MD, and John Homer, MD, will...
vermontbiz.com
Worker Relocation Incentive Program application now open
$3 Million in Incentive Grants Now Available for People Moving to Vermont. Vermont Business Magazine The Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD) has officially launched the Worker Relocation Incentive Program, which will provide incentive grants to defray moving costs for out of state people relocating to Vermont. The program and $3 million in funding were passed as part of ACT 183 by the Vermont Legislature during the 2022 session.
wamc.org
Vermont governor promotes apprenticeship programs during visit to Brattleboro manufacturer
National Apprenticeship Week begins Monday and Vermont Governor Phil Scott was at a manufacturing plant in Brattleboro Thursday to promote state support of apprenticeship programs. It was his first weekly press conference since his re-election to a fourth term Tuesday, but he made no mention of politics. A focus of...
vermontbiz.com
Darn Tough Vermont receives 2022 Hire Vets Medallion Award from USDOL
Vermont Business Magazine Just ahead of Veterans Day, U.S. Secretary of Labor, Martin J. Walsh, recognized Darn Tough Vermont as one of the recipients of the 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during a virtual award ceremony presented by the U.S. Department of Labor. Darn Tough earned the Gold award –...
vermontbiz.com
Scott announces $228,000 apprenticeship grant at GS Precision
Governor Scott discusses GS Precision has been granted $228,061.33 of state funds appropriated to support advancing apprenticeship programs. The grant to GS Precision, which is a CNC machining and assembly company that has been headquartered in southern Vermont since 1958, establishes a machinist apprenticeship program, the first Registered Apprenticeship Program in the company’s history. Courtesy photo.
VTDigger
Emerge Vermont alums shatter records on election night
Burlington, VT—Emerge Vermont, the state’s premier organization that recruits and trains Democratic women to run for office, delivered big wins up and down the ballot in yesterday’s general election. The organization had 59 alums on the ballot (not including justices of the peace) and 48 alums won—an 81% win rate. Winning alums include:
vermontbiz.com
Champlain College Esports event to support UVM Children’s Hospital
Extra Life 48-hour gaming fundraiser returns — live and in person. Vermont Business Magazine Champlain College Esports Club(link is external) will once again join thousands of gamers nationally to raise money for its local Children’s Miracle Network hospital, the University of Vermont Children’s Hospital, this year with a 48-hour marathon Extra Life(link is external) event.
vermontbiz.com
Fidium truck to make stops in Southern Vermont
More than 437,000 New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine homes can now get multi-gig broadband from Fidium. Vermont Business Magazine Consolidated Communication's Fidium Fiber is celebrating one year of bringing a better internet experience to customers across Northern New England with a fun-filled celebratory tour throughout the region. Now through November...
WCAX
Feds allow Vt. extension of $40M in unspent pandemic cash
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders are looking to extend emergency rent and utility relief for low-income Vermonters. Pandemic relief cash has supported numerous housing and social support programs, but many are coming to an end. Now, federal officials are giving Vermont an extension to use $40 million for programs including eviction protections, transitional housing, and the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
vermontbiz.com
Curtis Fund established scholarship program for early childhood educator certificates
The Curtis Fund Commitment: A Comprehensive Scholarship for Early Childhood Educators. Vermont Business Magazine The Curtis Fund, a supporting organization of the Vermont Community Foundation, is pleased to announce a bold scholarship program for Vermonters seeking to become early childhood educators. The Curtis Fund Commitment: A Comprehensive Scholarship for Early Childhood Educators is a pilot program that will provide scholarships for the full cost of attendance (tuition, fees, housing, food, and transportation) to students who wish to earn a certificate in child care at the Community College of Vermont (CCV).
WCAX
Lake Champlain Chocolates completes move of manufacturing operations to Williston
Doug Martin is all about precision. A deadly shooting in Rutland this week marked the 20th Vermont homicide so far this year, the highest number since 1992 when there were 24. Vermont lawmakers will head back to Montpelier in less than two months for the start of a new legislative biennium, and addressing climate change is expected to be a big focus.
vermontbiz.com
Moran Plant redevelopment aided by 'Better Places' program
Better Places Crowdfunding Campaign Launched for 'Activations, Art, and Amenities at The FRAME'. $20,000 goal to receive a 2:1 matching grant through DHCD’s Better Places program. Vermont Business Magazine Burlington residents will soon be able to enjoy a slate of wonderful new public activations, art, and amenities at the...
vermontbiz.com
Leahy to present Trailblazer Legacy Award to Vermont outdoor industry pioneers today
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Outdoor Business Alliance's (VOBA(link is external))) 2nd Annual Trailblazer Legacy Award will be presented to Marc Sherman and Mike Donohue, co-founders of the Outdoor Gear Exchange(link is external) (OGE) in Burlington, by U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy. Senator Leahy was the inaugural Trailblazer Award recipient in 2021 for his lifetime of work preserving and protecting Vermont’s remarkable outdoor places, foundational to the successes of outdoor businesses like OGE. The 2022 Trailblazer Legacy Award ceremony will take place as part of VOBA's Fourth Annual Meeting and Outdoor Economy Sessions(link is external) at HULA in Burlington, Vermont. The award ceremony will be emceed by Lisa Lynn, Editor of Vermont Sports Magazine, and will be followed by an outdoor sector networking reception hosted by VOBA.
vermontbiz.com
Five Chittenden towns vote to form state's 10th Communications Union District
Vermont Business Magazine Residents in five Chittenden County municipalities voted Tuesday to form a Communications Union District (CUD) to pool demand, resources, and speed up the build-out of universal broadband. 89% of voters cast a ballot in favor of forming the Chittenden County CUD. "I am thrilled by the overwhelming...
vermontbiz.com
VSECU members approve merger with NEFCU
Vermont Business Magazine The proposed merger of Vermont State Employees Credit Union (VSECU) and New England Federal Credit Union (NEFCU) was approved by VSECU members who voted during a period that began on September 20 and concluded November 8 at a VSECU Special Meeting held at the Barre Opera House. The final vote was 7,622 in favor and 7,304 opposed.
WCAX
Vermont students to take new standardized test in the spring
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont students in grades three to nine will be taking a new state exam in 2023, with an emphasis on equity. Annual testing, in addition to regular in-class exams, helps educators and state leaders keep track of how Vermont students are achieving in the classroom. Cognia is replacing the Smarter Balanced Assessment or the SBAC.
WCAX
Vermont’s 8084 celebrates 4 decades of hard rock
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For such a small state, Vermont has turned out its fair share of talented musicians and groups over the years. And one of those groups is celebrating 40 years of rock this weekend. Our Elissa Borden takes us through four decades of 8084. Rehearsals are underway...
How Democrats secured a historic majority in the Vermont House
Democrats have never held this many seats in the lower chamber, and no single party has controlled this many districts in the chamber since 1966, according to state records. Read the story on VTDigger here: How Democrats secured a historic majority in the Vermont House.
Vermont becomes the 1st state to enshrine abortion rights in its constitution
Article 22, also known as Proposal 5, will guarantee the right to “personal reproductive autonomy.” Poll after poll has shown strong support in Vermont for abortion rights generally as well as for the ballot initiative in question. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont becomes the 1st state to enshrine abortion rights in its constitution.
Comments / 0