Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Outdoor Business Alliance's (VOBA(link is external))) 2nd Annual Trailblazer Legacy Award will be presented to Marc Sherman and Mike Donohue, co-founders of the Outdoor Gear Exchange(link is external) (OGE) in Burlington, by U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy. Senator Leahy was the inaugural Trailblazer Award recipient in 2021 for his lifetime of work preserving and protecting Vermont’s remarkable outdoor places, foundational to the successes of outdoor businesses like OGE. The 2022 Trailblazer Legacy Award ceremony will take place as part of VOBA's Fourth Annual Meeting and Outdoor Economy Sessions(link is external) at HULA in Burlington, Vermont. The award ceremony will be emceed by Lisa Lynn, Editor of Vermont Sports Magazine, and will be followed by an outdoor sector networking reception hosted by VOBA.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO