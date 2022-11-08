Read full article on original website
Related
RideApart
Energica Introduces Updates To Electric Motorcycle Range At EICMA 2022
The new models from Italian electric motorbike manufacturer Energica were on display at the EICMA 2022 exhibition in Milan. A redesigned EMCE electric motor and revised battery composition will increase the torque and range of the company's 2023 lineup. The EsseEsse9+, Ego+, and Eva Ribelle were three models that Energica displayed at the EICMA 2022, and needless to say, they raised the bar in terms of outright range and performance.
RideApart
Davinci Motor Introduces Europe To DC100 Electric Bike At EICMA 2022
EICMA 2022 is full of familiar faces, as well as newcomers—including Chinese startup Davinci Motor. After seven years of hard work, it unveiled its first production model in 2021, the all-electric DC100. Housed inside a design that looks like nothing else are a ton of sensors which allow the DC100 to offer an array of driving assistance to riders, including hill assist, automated engine braking, a reverse gear, traction control, and more.
RideApart
Check Out This Tron-Inspired BMW K-Series Build
In the wonderful world of custom motorcycles, we get to see tons of builders putting the work into old machines only to turn them into rolling pieces of art. This particular video details a very peculiar build, that of a BMW K series motorcycle getting a Tron-inspired build complete with LED lights integrated into the bodywork.
RideApart
Moto Guzzi Unveils V9 Bobber Special Edition At EICMA 2022
It could be argued, that as far as Italian manufacturers are concerned, the sporty custom that popularized the category of mid-displacement bobbers is the Moto Guzzi V9 Bobber. It is a bike with a simple design that is distinguished by its smooth, blacked-out appearance. The V9 Bobber's big tires, which were inspired by American motorbikes from the post-World War II era that competed on dirt tracks, contribute to the custom appearance of the vehicle.
RideApart
Brixton Presents Two New Concept Bikes At EICMA 2022
Brixton is an Austrian-owned motorcycle company who sources its models from China. Just a few years ago, the company was regarded as a beginner-focused brand with most of its offerings occupying the 125cc space. These days, however, Brixton has leveled up with bigger, more performance-oriented models, with a focus on style. The brand demonstrated this at EICMA 2022 with the introduction of a new concept bike called the Storr.
RideApart
Watch This 1963 Lambretta Engine Get a Rebuild
Wrenching on bikes is a special kind of therapy, but for some of us that are all thumbs when it comes to tinkering, we might end up with more to fix. Luckily, there are quite a few videos of some more experienced hands showing us how it is done. This...
RideApart
Graham Jarvis And Gaerne Make A Pair Of MX Boots
Gaerne, the Italian brand known for motorcycling and cycling boots, has a special edition motocross model for its top-of-the-line SG.12. It’s a special collaboration model made with enduro legend, Graham Jarvis. On a side note, Gaerne’s product line includes motorcycling and cycling boots for now, but a quick check...
RideApart
Trip Through The World’s Oldest Race Course With Freddie Dobbs
Regarded as one of the most beautiful races that were once held in the world, the race first took place back in 1906, and it is the Targa Florio. It was a famous and infamous race because of its beauty and its dangers, respectively. Freddie Dobbs will take you on...
Comments / 0