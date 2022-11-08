Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Who Has The Best Cakes In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Who Has The Best Spaghetti In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Who Has The Best French Dips In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Who Has The Best Pies In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Who Has The Best Pizza In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Related
talkbusiness.net
Watkins hired as Fort Smith prosecuting attorney
Rita Howard Watkins began as the new city prosecutor for the city of Fort Smith on Oct. 31. As prosecutor, Watkins will advocate on behalf of the city in district court proceedings and report to City Administrator Carl Geffken. According to a press release issued Tuesday (Nov. 8), the city...
magnoliareporter.com
State reopens bidding for 1,000-bed penitentiary -- South Central Arkansas was in contention during last round
The Arkansas Board of Corrections and the Arkansas Department of Corrections issued a public notice Friday, soliciting submissions for communities to express interest in donating land for a new prison. The prospective maximum-security facility would house approximately 1,000 inmates within the Division of Correction. Columbia and Ouachita counties were in...
Washington County officials discuss alternatives after jail expansion denied
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Washington County voters said no to a jail expansion during the 2022 Midterm Election. According to election results, 59% of voters were against a 0.25% sales tax to expand the jail. This was for a maximum of $113.5 million. Justice of the Peace Patrick Deakins says...
Arkansas votes against recreational marijuana
After the issue wound its way through the state political and legal process, Arkansans will vote Tuesday on if the state will allow recreational marijuana use for adults.
KHBS
AR House & Senate election winners focus on issues affecting Fort Smith residents
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas House Districts 48, 49, 50 and 51 represent Fort Smith residents. On Tuesday, Ryan Rose (R) was elected to AR House District 48. Cindy Crawford (R) was reelected to AR House District 51. Both candidates were unopposed during the election. District 48 largely represents Van Buren and a portion of Crawford County as well as a small section of Fort Smith. AR House District 51 represents much of the southern and eastern parts of the city.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Arkansas voters reject recreational marijuana, more liberal proposal could emerge in 2024
Voters in Arkansas have rejected a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana, also known as Issue 4. Unofficial results showed that 56% of voters were against the amendment in Tuesday’s general election. It was one of two states, including North Dakota, where marijuana’s recreational use failed. A similar measure in...
Marijuana dispensaries react to Issue 4 failing
Recreational use marijuana will remain illegal in the state of Arkansas.
KTLO
Consitutional amendments appearing on ballot fail in Arkansas
All four amendments issues presented the ballot for the November General Election have failed in Arkansas. Issue 1 discussed giving State Senators and Representatives the authority to call special legislative sessions and set the agenda. Issue 1 has failed with 331,33 for the issue and 516,734 against. In Baxter County,...
What's next for recreational marijuana in Arkansas?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Arkansas Wednesday, marked a mix of soul searching and celebration after Natural State voters soundly rejected the legalization of recreational marijuana. After the measure's 12-point defeat, the discussion now moves to when or the the measure will appear again on an Arkansas ballot, and if...
Is there any point in medical marijuana in Missouri now?
On Nov. 8, Missourians decided to legalize recreational marijuana. Medical marijuana has been legal since Missourians voted in favor of it in 2018.
Second detention hearing held in deadly Arkansas-Missouri kidnapping case
One day after his wife's detention hearing in federal court in Missouri, Jamie Waterman made an appearance of his own in the case involving a deadly kidnapping that crossed state lines.
Voters snuff out Arkansas recreational marijuana effort
After the issue wound its way through the state political and legal process, Arkansans will vote Tuesday on if the state will allow recreational marijuana use for adults.
Working4You: Arkansas woman says contractor demands half payment up front, then ghosts clients
After weeks of searching, the Working4You investigators tracked down an Arkansas contractor accused of taking a deposit for work but never showing up to do it.
5newsonline.com
Issue 3 fails in Arkansas | What this means for religious freedom
ARKANSAS, USA — It was a close race for those for and against Issue 3 in Arkansas, and the Associated Press is reporting that voters have chosen not to move forward with the amendment to the state constitution. What is Issue 3?. If passed, the "Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment"...
KHBS
45 arrested in drug, weapons investigation in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Nearly four dozen people have been arrested in what federal authorities say was the culmination of three investigations into a drug and firearms operation that stretched from central Arkansas to California and Texas. Federal prosecutors in Little Rock said in a statement Wednesday a total...
5newsonline.com
Election results: Arkansas jail expansions
ROGERS, Ark. — Washington, Benton, and Madison Counties all had jail expansion measures on the ballot during the 2022 General Election. In Benton and Madison Counties, the issue is split into two parts. Ballots in both counties had two propositions that have to do with increasing sales tax for...
This legislator race in Arkansas could be decided by just 4 votes
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas race in the state's House of Representative could declare a winner by just four votes. Democratic candidate Steve Magie currently has a lead in the race for District 56, which contains Conway and parts of Faulkner County, by exactly four votes with 100% of the areas reporting.
Arkansas Issue 4: Fact-checking ads on legalizing recreational marijuana
ARKANSAS, USA — Since late August, several ads have been for and against the legalization of recreational marijuana in Arkansas. Some claim it will help the state and fund law enforcement, while others claim it will hurt the state and our children. There are two groups putting out these...
Can you use marijuana anywhere in Missouri now?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Recreational marijuana will be legal in Missouri once it’s added to state law in December. Does that mean that people will be able to smoke or use marijuana products anywhere they want? The answer is no. Recreational marijuana use will be restricted in similar ways to alcohol consumption. However, developers in the […]
UAMS studies: One-third of vaccinated in Arkansas received COVID-19 shots despite doubts
New data shows Arkansas residents are getting their COVID-19 shots despite doubts.
5NEWS
Fort Smith, AR
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Fort Smith local newshttps://www.5newsonline.com/
Comments / 1