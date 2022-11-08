Read full article on original website
longisland.com
Suffolk Sheriff Announces New Tool to Aid Officers in Communicating with Hearing Impaired
Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon, Jr., Town of Islip Supervisor Angie Carpenter and Councilman James O’Connor joined with community advocates today to announce a new program to assist Deputy Sheriffs communicate with deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired residents. “While speaking to our constituents in the deaf and...
longisland.com
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone Announces Career Exploration Events
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has announced that the Suffolk County Department of Labor, Licensing and Consumer Affairs will host a series of upcoming career exploration events. Jobseekers and residents looking for a change in career or new employment opportunities are encouraged to attend. “November is ‘National Career Development Month’...
longisland.com
Winter Lantern Festival Expands on Long Island This Year
The illuminating New York City event has come to Long Island again this year. The Chinese-inspired vibrant winter lantern installations, all with different themes and experiences for the whole family, are now open for visitors throughout the 2022 holiday season. Long Islanders can catch this impressive display at Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn and the Smithtown Historical Society in Smithtown.
longisland.com
Councilman Loguercio Announces Success of Paper Shredding, E-Waste Drive and Drug Take Back Event
Recently, Councilman Michael Loguercio held his second recycling event of the year at South Country Library in Bellport. More than 400 residents participated in the paper shredding, e-waste recycling and drug take back event that resulted in 11,464 lbs. of paper; 6,320 lbs. of e-waste dropped off and 10 boxes of unwanted and expired medications to be safely disposed of by the Suffolk County Sheriff's Department. Pictured at right is Brookhaven Town Supervisor Ed Romaine. To learn more about recycling in the Town of Brookhaven, visit www.BrookhavenNY.gov.
therealdeal.com
Kimco pays $375M for Long Island shopping centers
Kimco Realty is making a big expansion in its own backyard. The Jericho-based real estate investment trust picked up eight retail assets spread throughout Nassau County from Woodbury-based Kabro Associates for $375.8 million, Newsday reported. The properties — seven of which are shopping centers, while one is a free-standing grocery...
Red Wave that eluded the national map does appear on Long Island
MINEOLA — Prior to Election Day, there had been a lot of talk in conservative political and media circles about a nationwide red wave. While it hasn’t exactly come to pass, overall gains in congressional seats by Republicans have been helped by a total change in representation on Long Island. All four congressional districts serving […]
longisland.com
Legislator Drucker Partners with Syosset and Jericho Libraries to Host Winter Coat Drive
Nassau County Legislator Arnold W. Drucker (D - Plainview) is joining forces with the Syosset and Jericho Public Libraries to support an annual coat drive spearheaded by the Long Island Coalition for the Homeless. Donors are invited to drop off new and gently used winter coats at the Syosset Public...
Hempstead Turnpike reopens after crane of truck hits overpass at Hofstra University
The school has also added extra public safety officers to road level crossings to keep people safe.
Herald Community Newspapers
Republicans claim a number of Assembly seats on Tuesday
Voters in Nassau County have decided whom they want to send to Albany to represent their districts in the Assembly. As of press time, the Nassau County elections board has unofficially handed victories to Republicans John Mikulin, Ari Brown, Jake Blumencranz, David McDonough, Edward Ra, and Brian Curran. But Democrats weren't completely shut out with Charles Levine, Taylor Darling and Michelle Solages notching up wins as well.
Wanted for Stony Brook larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the women who allegedly stole merchandise from Spirit Halloween, located at 2110 Nesconset Highway in Stony Brook, on Oct. 28, at approximately 9:30 p.m. They fled in a white Jeep Renegade with New York plates KNS 6519. Both suspects are believed to have stolen from other Spirit Halloween stores .
Christopher Loeb files lawsuit against Suffolk County, police department
News 12 has learned the suit filed by Christopher Loeb alleges five Suffolk officers directed a police dog to attack him, seriously injuring him.
racedayct.com
The Islip 300 Setup: Entry List, Broadcast Info, Schedule And More
(Press Release from NASCAR Integrated Marketing Communications) Some of the best Modified drivers in the Northeast will converge on New York’s Riverhead Raceway this Saturday afternoon for the sixth edition of the Islip 300. Honoring the history of the now-defunct Islip Speedway in nearby Islip, New York, the 300-lap...
Wanted for Hauppauge criminal mischief
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person who threw a pumpkin into the windshield of a 2009 Ford Fusion traveling westbound on Town Line Road, near Macarthur Boulevard, in Hauppauge on Oct. 30 at approximately 2:50 p.m. The pumpkin was thrown by an occupant of a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.
Herald Community Newspapers
Melissa Miller defeats Anthony Cruz for Hempstead seat
Former Assemblywoman Melissa “Missy” Miller, who was appointed to the Hempstead Town board earlier this year, defeated Valley Stream resident Anthony Cruz in the Third Council District special election on Nov. 8. Miller, a Republican, succeeded Bruce Blakeman who was elected Nassau County executive last year. As of...
longisland.com
American Airpower Museum Hosts “Dropping of the Roses” Pearl Harbor Memorial Ceremony
On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, American Airpower Museum hosts the annual “Dropping of the Roses” Pearl Harbor Memorial Ceremony conducted by the Long Island Air Force Association (LIAFA). The American Airpower Museum (AAM) has provided space for this event each year ever since the Museum opened its doors in 2000. December 7, 2022 is the 81st Anniversary of the Japanese attack on the U.S. Navy Fleet based at Pearl Harbor.
2 Nassau County police officers attacked trying to break up house fight: police
Two Nassau County police officers were attacked as they attempted to break up a brawl at an Inwood home Friday morning, police said.
Republicans win NY's 1st, 2nd Congressional Districts as results in Suffolk races delayed by 3 hours
Board of Election commissioners for the county say they faced more delays than they anticipated posting results.
greaterlongisland.com
Here’s the scoop on the Dairy Queen in the works for Mastic
Long Island’s newest Dairy Queen is a month out from opening, GreaterMoriches has learned. A spokesperson for DQ said the fast-food restaurant plans to open by Dec. 31 at 143 Montauk Highway. The location will be a Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, meaning it will sell food in addition...
Crime: Home Burglary, Store Theft in Commack
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking a man who stole from a Commack store in October. The man stole $680 worth of clothing from Target, at 98 Veterans Memorial Highway, at 11:45 a.m. on Oct. 30. Read More ...
Centereach man indicted for murder of East Patchogue mother
Anthony Santiesteban was allegedly caught on video immediately before and after the killing which occurred in a Coram parking lot. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney today announced the indictment of defendant Anthony Santiesteban, 30, of Centereach, who is accused of Murder in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in connection to the death of Martina Thompson.
