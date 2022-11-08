Recently, Councilman Michael Loguercio held his second recycling event of the year at South Country Library in Bellport. More than 400 residents participated in the paper shredding, e-waste recycling and drug take back event that resulted in 11,464 lbs. of paper; 6,320 lbs. of e-waste dropped off and 10 boxes of unwanted and expired medications to be safely disposed of by the Suffolk County Sheriff's Department. Pictured at right is Brookhaven Town Supervisor Ed Romaine. To learn more about recycling in the Town of Brookhaven, visit www.BrookhavenNY.gov.

BELLPORT, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO