Fort Lauderdale, FL

CBS Miami

Person shot at Miami-Dade Metromover station by security guard

MIAMI -- A security guard at a Miami-Dade Metromover train station shot and wounded a person Friday afternoon during an altercation between the two, police said.The unidentified shooting victim was rushed for treatment to Ryder Trauma Center after the incident, which occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Information about the patient's condition was pending.Police said the fight happened at the Overtown Transit Village North station. It was not immediately clear what led to the dispute between the two.It was not clear if charges would be filed in the case.
MIAMI, FL
K99

Frontier Airlines Adds New Nonstop Service To Florida

Planning on getting away from the Colorado chill this winter? Well if Florida is a destination on your wish list, this is great news for you. Frontier has added nonstop service to another Florida destination in West Palm Beach. The service began this past weekend and are sure to be some great deals to be had to celebrate the occasion.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Closures announced as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida

(WSVN) - Out of an abundance of caution, closures across South Florida have been announced as Tropical Storm Nicole continues its track to Florida’s east coast. All Miami-Dade County schools, as well as region and district offices, will be closed Wednesday. Broward County Public Schools. All Broward County schools...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Police investigating after man shot, killed in Miami

MIAMI – Police are investigating after a man was shot and injured in Miami on Tuesday morning, authorities said. Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said the shooting occurred around 10:00 a.m. near the 200 block of 77th Street. According to Delva, officers located a...
MIAMI, FL
iheart.com

This Is The Highest-Rated Steakhouse In Miami

There's no shortage of steakhouses in the country, especially in Miami. So, where can you find the best one in the city?. According to Yelp, the No. 1 steakhouse in the Magic City is La Cosecha Argentinian Steakhouse! Located in Medley, this upscale restaurant provides some gorgeous and delicious entrees, including black Angus skirt steak, tomahawk steaks, bone-in ribeye, beef tenderloin medallion, and much more options.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Arrest made in brazen strong-arm robbery at Broward Meat & Fish market

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of a man in connection to a brazen strong-arm robbery that occurred back in August at the Broward Meat and Fish of North Lauderdale.Detectives said they have arrested Marcravio Grace, who faces charges related to robbery. The robbery took place at 4:15 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, near the 8000 block of West McNab Road in North Lauderdale. BSO said surveillance video showed Grace in a light-colored Nissan entering a parking lot. He is then seen exiting the car while wearing a light-colored hat, shirt and dark-colored pants. A few minutes later, BSO said he is seen approaching a woman from behind as she entered Broward Meat and Fish of North Lauderdale with her children. Grace is then seen grabbing her necklace, punching her and fleeing the scene.On Monday, Oct. 31, a flyer with a reward of up to $10,000 was issued for information that led to an arrest in this case. Shortly after, detectives received a Crime Stoppers tip identifying Grace as the subject involved, authorities said. BSO detectives said they located and arrested Grace Thursday, near the 1500 block of West Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Grace faces one count of robbery in the third degree.  
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
WALB 10

VPD: Woman helped drive suspect to Fla. after Valdosta homicide

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was arrested for helping a suspect flee to Florida after being involved in a Valdosta homicide, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Patrick Brockman was arrested in West Palm Beach, Fla. after police say he shot and killed a 26-year-old on Oct. 1....
VALDOSTA, GA

