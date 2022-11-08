Read full article on original website
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenMiami, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsMiami, FL
Trans Influencer Nikita Dragun placed in men's jail after arrestSuccex.OMiami Beach, FL
FTX Owes Miami After Arena Sponsorship CancellationTyler Mc.Miami, FL
Is this really one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
Person shot at Miami-Dade Metromover station by security guard
MIAMI -- A security guard at a Miami-Dade Metromover train station shot and wounded a person Friday afternoon during an altercation between the two, police said.The unidentified shooting victim was rushed for treatment to Ryder Trauma Center after the incident, which occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Information about the patient's condition was pending.Police said the fight happened at the Overtown Transit Village North station. It was not immediately clear what led to the dispute between the two.It was not clear if charges would be filed in the case.
Police: Publix Butcher Threatens To Kill Victims With Knife In Boca Raton
Victims Claim Lawrence Purdy, A Publix Butcher, Threatened To Kill Them. READ THE POLICE REPORT. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Shopping may not be a pleasure at the Publix at Powerline and Palmetto Park Road in Boca Raton where Lawrence Purdy told police he […]
iheart.com
UPDATE: Toddler's Family Found After Being Spotted In Street Alone
North Miami Beach Police say the boy's family has been found. The department made the announcement shortly before 2:00 p.m. He was found alone, without shoes, just before 1:30 a.m. The investigation continues. ___. North Miami Beach Police are searching for the parents of a toddler found alone in a...
Click10.com
49 violations found inside South Florida supermarket, ‘stop use’ ordered
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – An inspector was at the Presidente Supermarket in Homestead last week and issued 49 violations and citations. According to state records, a “stop use” was issued in the backroom and the supermarket was ordered to stop receiving merchandise due to a roach infestation. Meanwhile,...
Frontier Airlines Adds New Nonstop Service To Florida
Planning on getting away from the Colorado chill this winter? Well if Florida is a destination on your wish list, this is great news for you. Frontier has added nonstop service to another Florida destination in West Palm Beach. The service began this past weekend and are sure to be some great deals to be had to celebrate the occasion.
WSVN-TV
Closures announced as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida
(WSVN) - Out of an abundance of caution, closures across South Florida have been announced as Tropical Storm Nicole continues its track to Florida’s east coast. All Miami-Dade County schools, as well as region and district offices, will be closed Wednesday. Broward County Public Schools. All Broward County schools...
bocaratontribune.com
10 pm Advisory: Tropical Storm Nicole expected to make landfall as Cat 1 late Wednesday
According to the 10 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Nicole has maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and is moving west, southwest at 10 mph. Nicole is now near hurricane strength as it heads toward the northwest Bahamas, taking aim at Florida. Per the NHC, a...
Hurricane Warning Issued From Boca Raton To Flagler/Volusia County Line
A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued from Altamaha Sound to the Savannah River.
Click10.com
Police investigating after man shot, killed in Miami
MIAMI – Police are investigating after a man was shot and injured in Miami on Tuesday morning, authorities said. Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said the shooting occurred around 10:00 a.m. near the 200 block of 77th Street. According to Delva, officers located a...
Click10.com
3 arrested in motel room with weapon, fentanyl, marijuana, cocaine
PLANTATION, Fla. – Police officers arrested three people, including a convicted “violent felon of special concern,” on drugs and weapons charges on Sunday in Broward County. A guest at the Plantation Inn Hotel & Lounge decided to call the police after allegedly hearing a man threatening to,...
bocaratontribune.com
Tropical Storm Nicole expected to make landfall as Category 1 hurricane late Wednesday, early Thursday
A hurricane warning is in effect for Boca Raton north to the Flagler-Volusia County line as Tropical Storm Nicole strengthens and pushes west toward Florida, where it could make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said. A hurricane warning — which currently includes coastal Palm Beach...
iheart.com
This Is The Highest-Rated Steakhouse In Miami
There's no shortage of steakhouses in the country, especially in Miami. So, where can you find the best one in the city?. According to Yelp, the No. 1 steakhouse in the Magic City is La Cosecha Argentinian Steakhouse! Located in Medley, this upscale restaurant provides some gorgeous and delicious entrees, including black Angus skirt steak, tomahawk steaks, bone-in ribeye, beef tenderloin medallion, and much more options.
Arrest made in brazen strong-arm robbery at Broward Meat & Fish market
MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of a man in connection to a brazen strong-arm robbery that occurred back in August at the Broward Meat and Fish of North Lauderdale.Detectives said they have arrested Marcravio Grace, who faces charges related to robbery. The robbery took place at 4:15 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, near the 8000 block of West McNab Road in North Lauderdale. BSO said surveillance video showed Grace in a light-colored Nissan entering a parking lot. He is then seen exiting the car while wearing a light-colored hat, shirt and dark-colored pants. A few minutes later, BSO said he is seen approaching a woman from behind as she entered Broward Meat and Fish of North Lauderdale with her children. Grace is then seen grabbing her necklace, punching her and fleeing the scene.On Monday, Oct. 31, a flyer with a reward of up to $10,000 was issued for information that led to an arrest in this case. Shortly after, detectives received a Crime Stoppers tip identifying Grace as the subject involved, authorities said. BSO detectives said they located and arrested Grace Thursday, near the 1500 block of West Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Grace faces one count of robbery in the third degree.
Click10.com
Miami-Dade school employee identified as victim fatally shot in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Friday morning in the county’s Gladeview neighborhood. According to authorities, police received a Shot Spotter alert at 3:47 a.m. in the area of Northwest 72nd Street and 13th Avenue. Police said officers arrived at...
Click10.com
Inspector sees rodent walking on grill during inspection; roach infestation found inside Denny’s
Below is a list of places ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in South Florida. According to state records no places were ordered shut last week in the Florida Keys. As of Monday, the Denny’s and Victoria Bakery have not been...
WALB 10
VPD: Woman helped drive suspect to Fla. after Valdosta homicide
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was arrested for helping a suspect flee to Florida after being involved in a Valdosta homicide, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Patrick Brockman was arrested in West Palm Beach, Fla. after police say he shot and killed a 26-year-old on Oct. 1....
