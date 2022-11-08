Read full article on original website
Related
MV Agusta 921S Concept Render Honors History And Looks Toward Future
Although EICMA is probably the biggest moto party happening in Milan right now, it’s far from the only one. Now through November 13, MV Agusta Milan is hosting a special premiere event, where visitors can check out the latest offerings that the team from Varese has to offer. From...
Watch: The Top Ten Roads Worth Taking On The Isle Of Man
If you’re into motorcycle racing, you’ll definitely be familiar with the Isle of Man TT, one of the most dangerous races in the world, if not the current most dangerous race in the world. The island where the event is held is a stunningly beautiful landscape full of sprawling hills and countryside twists and turns. However, there’s more to it than just the course as Bennetts Bike points out.
Misano World Circuit Celebrates 50 Year History With Commemorative Book
Each year, EICMA gives a glimpse at all the newest bikes, gear, and accessories that various makers have to show the world—but of course, there’s more to it than that. Organizations like the Italian Motorcycle Federation (FMI) want to ensure that the past isn’t forgotten. At the 2022 show, FMI organizers presented the book, MISANO WORLD CIRCUIT Marco Simoncelli—50 Years of Racing 1972-2022 to attendees.
Graham Jarvis And Gaerne Make A Pair Of MX Boots
Gaerne, the Italian brand known for motorcycling and cycling boots, has a special edition motocross model for its top-of-the-line SG.12. It’s a special collaboration model made with enduro legend, Graham Jarvis. On a side note, Gaerne’s product line includes motorcycling and cycling boots for now, but a quick check...
Trip Through The World’s Oldest Race Course With Freddie Dobbs
Regarded as one of the most beautiful races that were once held in the world, the race first took place back in 1906, and it is the Targa Florio. It was a famous and infamous race because of its beauty and its dangers, respectively. Freddie Dobbs will take you on...
Energica Introduces Updates To Electric Motorcycle Range At EICMA 2022
The new models from Italian electric motorbike manufacturer Energica were on display at the EICMA 2022 exhibition in Milan. A redesigned EMCE electric motor and revised battery composition will increase the torque and range of the company's 2023 lineup. The EsseEsse9+, Ego+, and Eva Ribelle were three models that Energica displayed at the EICMA 2022, and needless to say, they raised the bar in terms of outright range and performance.
Motor Valley Announces MotoGP And WSBK Ticket Packages At EICMA
Italy’s Misano World Circuit may play second fiddle to Mugello on the MotoGP calendar, but it’s quickly becoming a rider- and fan-favorite. The late-season venue has hosted some dramatic scenes in the past two years, with Fabio Quartararo claiming the MotoGP championship and Valentino Rossi bidding farewell to his home crowd in 2021.
Moto Guzzi Unveils V9 Bobber Special Edition At EICMA 2022
It could be argued, that as far as Italian manufacturers are concerned, the sporty custom that popularized the category of mid-displacement bobbers is the Moto Guzzi V9 Bobber. It is a bike with a simple design that is distinguished by its smooth, blacked-out appearance. The V9 Bobber's big tires, which were inspired by American motorbikes from the post-World War II era that competed on dirt tracks, contribute to the custom appearance of the vehicle.
Watch This 1963 Lambretta Engine Get a Rebuild
Wrenching on bikes is a special kind of therapy, but for some of us that are all thumbs when it comes to tinkering, we might end up with more to fix. Luckily, there are quite a few videos of some more experienced hands showing us how it is done. This...
Check Out This Tron-Inspired BMW K-Series Build
In the wonderful world of custom motorcycles, we get to see tons of builders putting the work into old machines only to turn them into rolling pieces of art. This particular video details a very peculiar build, that of a BMW K series motorcycle getting a Tron-inspired build complete with LED lights integrated into the bodywork.
Brixton Presents Two New Concept Bikes At EICMA 2022
Brixton is an Austrian-owned motorcycle company who sources its models from China. Just a few years ago, the company was regarded as a beginner-focused brand with most of its offerings occupying the 125cc space. These days, however, Brixton has leveled up with bigger, more performance-oriented models, with a focus on style. The brand demonstrated this at EICMA 2022 with the introduction of a new concept bike called the Storr.
