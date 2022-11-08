Read full article on original website
Related
targetedonc.com
Comparing Latest Evidence for Therapies in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Adam Binder, MD, discussed trials supporting triplet and quadruplet regimens along with autologous stem cell transplant. Targeted OncologyTM: What are the recommended treatment regimens for transplant-eligible patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM)?. BINDER: Based on the most recent NCCN [National Comprehensive Cancer...
targetedonc.com
Westin Discusses the Evidence for Using New Therapies in R/R DLBCL
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Jason Westin, MD, discussed recent clinical trial data for patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse B-cell lymphoma. Targeted OncologyTM: What therapies do the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) guidelines recommend for patients with DLBCL who have relapsed within 12 months or who have primary-refractory disease?
targetedonc.com
Roundtable Discussion: Salgia Looks at Testing and Treatment for NSCLC With EGFR Exon 20 Insertions
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Ravi Salgia, MD, PhD, discussed with participants their approach to molecular testing and treatment of a patient diagnosed with non–small cell lung cancer. SALGIA: What would you do in terms of this patient, now that you have all this information?. WATSON: I...
targetedonc.com
Bemarituzumab Prolongs Survival in FGFR2b-Overexpressing Gastric/GEJ Cancers
Results from bemarituzumab in the phase 2 FIGHT study hint that FGFR2b may be a new target of interest in gastric cancer. Treatment with bemarituzumab plus combination chemotherapy in patients with previously untreated, FGFR2b-overexpressing, advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma in the FIGHT study (NCT03694522) achieved promising clinical efficacy.
targetedonc.com
Roundtable Discussion: Selecting a Novel Hormonal Agent for Relapsed nmCRPC
During a Targeted Oncology case-based event, Alan H. Bryce, MD, discussed decision-making for treating a patient with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. HAO: I chose darolutamide [Nubeqa] because this is nmCRPC [nonmetastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer] with biomedical relapse. The PSA doubling time was less than 10 months. Apalutamide [Erleada], darolutamide, and enzalutamide [Xtandi] are approved by the FDA [in this setting]. The patient has a seizure history, so [enzalutamide] is not preferred.1 Darolutamide has less penetration, so that is why I chose it.2.
MedicalXpress
A promising drug candidate discovered for the prevention of type 1 diabetes
According to a study, type 1 diabetes could be prevented by inhibiting a gene associated with the onset of the disease. A drug based on the same mechanism has already been approved for the treatment of another autoimmune disease psoriasis in the United States, which may boost the development of drug therapies for diabetes.
targetedonc.com
World Neuroendocrine Cancer Awareness Day: Therapeutic Options for Well-differentiated NETs
Ajaz M. Khan, MD, MBA, CPE, a medical oncologist and chair of the CTCA Department of Medical Oncology, explores available treatments for patients with well-differentiated neuroendocrine tumors. Neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) are rare neoplasms that account for about 0.5% of all newly diagnosed malignancies and comprise a heterogeneous tumor type with...
targetedonc.com
Overview of Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors in NSCLC
Antigen-presenting cells (APCs) activate T-cell receptors via the major histocompatibility complex, but T-cell activation is ultimately controlled by costimulatory and coinhibitory molecules on T cells.1 Molecules that costimulate T-cell activation include CD28, ICOS, and TNFRSF4.2 Coinhibitory molecules that reduce T-cell activation include CTLA-4, PD-1, T-cell receptor with Ig and ITIM domains protein, LAG-3, TIM-3, BTLA.3 These coinhibitory receptors act as immune checkpoints, downregulating T-cell activation.1.
targetedonc.com
Examining Treatment Approaches in Relapsed/Refractory Mantle Cell Lymphoma
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Tycel Phillips, MD, discussed the many treatment options available and those that are being examined for patients with mantle cell lymphoma in the second-line setting. With no standard of care in the second-line setting for patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) currently available, choosing...
targetedonc.com
Adjuvant Therapy Treatment Approaches for Patients with Advanced Clear Cell RCC
Nizar M. Tannir, MD, Scott Tykodi, MD, PhD, Moshe C. Ornstein, MD, MA. Moshe Ornstein, MD, MA, discusses his approach to adjuvant therapy while treating patients with advanced clear cell RCC. Nizar Tannir, MD: We’re going to finish our program with a discussion about the data from KEYNOTE-564, what it...
boldsky.com
Omega-3 That Can Destroy Cancer Cells: A New Promise For Cancer Treatment
The University of Louvain has made a significant discovery by finding that a well-known Omega-3 fatty acid found in fish can assist cancer tumours in disintegrating from within due to its action. Cancer tumours in acidosis rely on these fatty acids, but they cannot store them properly - thus poisoning themselves [1].
targetedonc.com
Frontline Pembrolizumab Monotherapy Continues to Elicit Clinical Benefit vs Chemo in NSCLC
Five-year data from the phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 shows that patients with non–small cell lung cancer without EGFR/ALK alterations continue to elicit durable benefit with pembrolizumab monotherapy vs chemotherapy. Pembrolizumab (Keytruda) monotherapy given in the first-line setting continued to demonstrate durable clinical benefit vs chemotherapy in patients with PD-L1–positive, locally...
targetedonc.com
FDA Approves Brentuximab Vedotin for Pediatric Patients With High-Risk Hodgkin Lymphoma
Based on results from the phase 3 AHOD1331 trial, the FDA has approved brentuximab vedotin in combination with doxorubicin, vincristine, etoposide, prednisone, and cyclophosphamide in pediatric patients with high-risk classical Hodgkin lymphoma. The FDA has granted approval to the combination of brentuximab vedotin (Adcetris) plus doxorubicin, vincristine, etoposide, prednisone, and...
Healthline
Treatment Options for Bladder Cancer
Surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation are some of the treatments for bladder cancer. The treatments used depend on your cancer’s stage and grade, your age, and your overall health. There are several different treatment options for bladder cancer. Which one is recommended to you can depend on many factors, including:
cohaitungchi.com
Pulmonary Hypertension – High Blood Pressure in the Heart-to-Lung System
Pulmonary hypertension (PHT) is high blood pressure in the heart-to-lung system that delivers fresh (oxygenated) blood to the heart while returning used (oxygen-depleted) blood back to the lungs. Pulmonary versus systemic blood pressure. Unlike systemic blood pressure, which represents the force of your blood moving through the blood vessels in...
Healthline
Dermatomyositis and Small Cell Lung Cancer
Dermatomyositis is an inflammatory disease that mainly affects the muscles and skin. While there’s no cure for dermatomyositis, the condition can be managed through measures like medications and physical therapy. Having dermatomyositis is associated with various complications and risks. One of these is an increased likelihood of developing cancers,...
targetedonc.com
Mirvetuximab Shows Potential as New Standard of Care for FRα-Expressing Ovarian Cancer
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Ursula A. Matulonis, MD, discussed the pooled analysis of 3 studies which examined single agent mirvetuximab in patients with FRα-high platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. A pooled analysis of findings from 3 trials demonstrated extended treatment benefit (ETB) with mirvetuximab soravtansine (mirvetuximab) monotherapy in patients...
News-Medical.net
Restoring blood flow to the legs reduces pain, improves quality of life for people with peripheral artery disease
Restoring blood flow to the legs, whether through bypass surgery or a less invasive artery-opening procedure with a stent, reduced pain and improved quality of life for people with peripheral artery disease (PAD), according to preliminary, late-breaking research presented today at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5-7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
targetedonc.com
Tivozanib Shows Efficacy and Tolerability in Non-Clear Cell RCC
Retrospective analysis of a phase 2 trial indicated that tivozanib demonstrated efficacy and tolerability in the subset of patients who had non-clear cell histologies of renal cell carcinoma. Tivozanib (Fotivda) showed efficacy and was well tolerated in patients with non-clear cell renal cell carcinoma (nccRCC), according to a retrospective subgroup...
targetedonc.com
Treatment Possibilities for R/R Multiple Myeloma After BCMA-Directed CAR T-Cell Therapy
Retrospective real-world evidence shows that patients who relapse after B-cell maturation antigen chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy may have multiple treatment options, including salvage therapy and T-cell engagers. Real-world research hints that patients with multiple myeloma who relapse after B-cell maturation antigen chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy may benefit...
