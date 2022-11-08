During a Targeted Oncology case-based event, Alan H. Bryce, MD, discussed decision-making for treating a patient with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. HAO: I chose darolutamide [Nubeqa] because this is nmCRPC [nonmetastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer] with biomedical relapse. The PSA doubling time was less than 10 months. Apalutamide [Erleada], darolutamide, and enzalutamide [Xtandi] are approved by the FDA [in this setting]. The patient has a seizure history, so [enzalutamide] is not preferred.1 Darolutamide has less penetration, so that is why I chose it.2.

COLORADO STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO