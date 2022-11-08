ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

Elon Musk Says Twitter Is Losing $4 Million a Day: How Many $8 Subscribers Would It Need to Break Even?

Elon Musk says Twitter is losing $4 million each day, and that he's willing to try anything he thinks might help the social media platform turn a profit. First up: Musk's plan to charge Twitter users $7.99 for a blue checkmark on their account. The new service has received backlash from a variety of prominent Twitter users — it's already been paused, after some accounts used it to impersonate high-profile brands and people — but people on the platform are clearly willing to pay.
NBC New York

The Global Shipping Industry Is Facing a New Problem — Too Many Containers

While there was a shortage of containers at the height of the Covid pandemic, the global economy is now facing the opposite problem: too many containers. Traders and shippers say the decline in global consumer demand is not a sign the global economy is normalizing after a frantic post-lockdown consumption rush but a downward shift in consumption appetites.

Comments / 0

Community Policy