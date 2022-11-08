ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconto, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay Police clearing scene of crash near Aldo Leopold

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are working to clear the scene of a “minor traffic accident” involving a school bus. It happened about 7:40 a.m. at Monroe and Porlier Streets, near Aldo Leopold Community School. Police say the intersection should be “back to normal” by 8:45 a.m.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Two arrested on drug charges in Manitowoc child death investigation

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators looking into the death of a 3-year-old Manitowoc child have arrested two people on drug charges. Police say the child’s mother, 34-year-old Catherine D. Carter, has been arrested for Possession of MDMA with Intent to Deliver, Keeper of a Drug House and Child Neglect – Drug Abuse related.
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Manitowoc library evacuated for person having a mental health crisis

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police said the Manitowoc Public Library was evacuated Thursday afternoon as a precaution after they were told a person having a mental health crisis might be armed. Officers were asked to check on the welfare of a person at the library at about 3 p.m. Because...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Accident involving school bus temporarily shuts down intersection on Green Bay’s east side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An intersection on Green Bay’s east side was temporarily closed as police worked to clear it following an accident involving a school bus. According to the Green Bay Police Department, on November 11 around 7:40 a.m., police responded to a ‘minor’ traffic accident at Monroe Avenue and Porlier Street. There were two vehicles involved in the initial accident, which ended with one of the vehicles hitting a school bus.
GREEN BAY, WI
UPMATTERS

Officers identify man who died after vehicle went into Wisconsin river

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers with the Manitowoc Police Department have identified the person who was found dead after a car was pulled out of the Manitowoc River on Saturday. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, the driver, and only occupant of the vehicle, was identified as Green Bay...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

HAPPENING NOW: Crash on I-41 in Brown County closes all southbound lanes

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a crash on I-41 southbound at Mile Marker 156.4 in Brown County. According to WisDOT, all lanes are blocked on I-41 southbound as a result of the crash that happened around 9:10 p.m. The Brown County Sheriff’s...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay PD double rewards to help with catalytic converter thefts

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The reward for successful information that leads to arrests for catalytic converter thefts has doubled, thanks to the Green Bay Police Department partnering with the Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers. According to a release, this effort is made possible through a $1,500 grant received...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Appleton family seeks living kidney donor for toddler

Schneider hopes more military veterans join the trucking industry. The WBAY family is proud of the military veterans we work with every day. A family in Wisconsin says they are hoping to find a kidney donor for their 2-year-old son. RSV and other respiratory illnesses on the rise. Updated: 4...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Skyé Bleu’s aunt speaks out on man who’s charged in her death

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The family of the 5-year-old Green Bay girl shot dead in her apartment on October 17th says it wishes the charges filed today were more severe. “We wanted first-degree murder,” Sheena Evans told Local 5 News during a phone conversation from her Milwaukee home. “Hit him with everything. I’m fighting for Skyé!”
GREEN BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Pedestrian hit by car in parking lot

Making sure you check your mirrors when backing out is the lesson learned from a potentially scary situation in a Sturgeon Bay parking lot. According to a Sturgeon Bay Police Department report, Trudy Cox of Sister Bay was walking through the parking lot at Walgreens in Sturgeon Bay at around 12:40 p.m. when she was backed into by a vehicle and eventually pinned between another. Barbara Ann Buckingham of Egg Harbor stopped backing up when she heard Cox pounding on her back window. Buckingham told the responding officer she was distracted by her handicapped parking tag. Cox was not transported to a hospital to have her possible injuries treated, and neither person received a citation.
STURGEON BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay veteran surprised with bathroom remodel

Court documents give new details in death of Green Bay 5-year-old Prosecutors laid out evidence against Jordan Leavy-Carter on charges of 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide, Child Neglect Resulting in Death and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. SMALL TOWNS: Calumet County artist and toy maker. Updated: 9 hours ago. Milan...
GREEN BAY, WI
UPMATTERS

20-year-old from Green Bay dies after head-on crash in Wisconsin

ROCKLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A head-on crash in Manitowoc County left a Green Bay man dead, and authorities say a ‘passing maneuver’ was attempted when the crash happened. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on November 8 around 4:30 a.m., authorities responded to CTH W for a head-on crash. One of the vehicles was reportedly ‘engulfed’ in flames.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Pulaski students at bonfire explosion return to school

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Wednesday we heard for the first time from the superintendent of the Pulaski Area School District on the recovery of students injured in last month’s bonfire explosion. It was homecoming weekend for Pulaski High School, and dozens of young people were attending a bonfire party...
PULASKI, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Preliminary hearing for Green Bay teenager accused of killing 17-year-old in hit-and-run crash moved back to Nov. 22

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The teenager accused of killing another teenager from Milwaukee in a hit-and-run crash on West Mason Street was in Brown County Court on Wednesday. 15-year-old Sienna Pecore was joined by her mother, and the two expressed their plan to hire a private attorney within the next week, meaning the preliminary hearing will be pushed back to November 22.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC26

Green Bay man dies after fiery vehicle crash in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A Green Bay man was pronounced dead on scene after his vehicle was engulfed in flames following a two-vehicle head-on crash in Manitowoc. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office, deputies, EMS and Fire personnel responded to a crash on CTH W at Milwaukee Street within the Township of Rockland at 4:35 a.m. Tuesday morning.
GREEN BAY, WI

