FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Police clearing scene of crash near Aldo Leopold
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are working to clear the scene of a “minor traffic accident” involving a school bus. It happened about 7:40 a.m. at Monroe and Porlier Streets, near Aldo Leopold Community School. Police say the intersection should be “back to normal” by 8:45 a.m.
WBAY Green Bay
Two arrested on drug charges in Manitowoc child death investigation
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators looking into the death of a 3-year-old Manitowoc child have arrested two people on drug charges. Police say the child’s mother, 34-year-old Catherine D. Carter, has been arrested for Possession of MDMA with Intent to Deliver, Keeper of a Drug House and Child Neglect – Drug Abuse related.
WBAY Green Bay
Manitowoc library evacuated for person having a mental health crisis
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police said the Manitowoc Public Library was evacuated Thursday afternoon as a precaution after they were told a person having a mental health crisis might be armed. Officers were asked to check on the welfare of a person at the library at about 3 p.m. Because...
seehafernews.com
Police Release Identity of Victim who Drove Into Manitowoc River Last Friday Night
Manitowoc Police have identified the name of the individual who drove off the 10th Street bridge into the Manitowoc River last Friday night as 32-year-old Eric E. Finnila of Green Bay. Authorities say that Finnila’s car was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Maritime Drive and North...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: WIS 57 back open after authorities clear crash in Sister Bay
SISTER BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on WIS 57 at Canterbury Lane in Door County. According to WisDOT, the crash is already taken care of, and all lanes are back open at this time. There still is...
WBAY Green Bay
Leavy-Carter faces Reckless Homicide charge for death of Green Bay 5-year-old
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The man who was sought as a person of interest after the shooting death of a 5-year-old girl in Green Bay last month was charged Thursday with second-degree reckless homicide. He’s being held on $500,000 cash bond. Jordan Leavy-Carter, 35, was arrested in Beloit...
wearegreenbay.com
Accident involving school bus temporarily shuts down intersection on Green Bay’s east side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An intersection on Green Bay’s east side was temporarily closed as police worked to clear it following an accident involving a school bus. According to the Green Bay Police Department, on November 11 around 7:40 a.m., police responded to a ‘minor’ traffic accident at Monroe Avenue and Porlier Street. There were two vehicles involved in the initial accident, which ended with one of the vehicles hitting a school bus.
UPMATTERS
Officers identify man who died after vehicle went into Wisconsin river
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers with the Manitowoc Police Department have identified the person who was found dead after a car was pulled out of the Manitowoc River on Saturday. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, the driver, and only occupant of the vehicle, was identified as Green Bay...
wearegreenbay.com
HAPPENING NOW: Crash on I-41 in Brown County closes all southbound lanes
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a crash on I-41 southbound at Mile Marker 156.4 in Brown County. According to WisDOT, all lanes are blocked on I-41 southbound as a result of the crash that happened around 9:10 p.m. The Brown County Sheriff’s...
Green Bay man charged in shooting death of 5-year-old girl
A Green Bay man has now been formally charged in the shooting death of a 5-year-old girl. He's accused of handing the gun to another child before the shooting happened.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay PD double rewards to help with catalytic converter thefts
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The reward for successful information that leads to arrests for catalytic converter thefts has doubled, thanks to the Green Bay Police Department partnering with the Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers. According to a release, this effort is made possible through a $1,500 grant received...
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Appleton family seeks living kidney donor for toddler
Schneider hopes more military veterans join the trucking industry. The WBAY family is proud of the military veterans we work with every day. A family in Wisconsin says they are hoping to find a kidney donor for their 2-year-old son. RSV and other respiratory illnesses on the rise. Updated: 4...
wearegreenbay.com
Skyé Bleu’s aunt speaks out on man who’s charged in her death
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The family of the 5-year-old Green Bay girl shot dead in her apartment on October 17th says it wishes the charges filed today were more severe. “We wanted first-degree murder,” Sheena Evans told Local 5 News during a phone conversation from her Milwaukee home. “Hit him with everything. I’m fighting for Skyé!”
doorcountydailynews.com
Pedestrian hit by car in parking lot
Making sure you check your mirrors when backing out is the lesson learned from a potentially scary situation in a Sturgeon Bay parking lot. According to a Sturgeon Bay Police Department report, Trudy Cox of Sister Bay was walking through the parking lot at Walgreens in Sturgeon Bay at around 12:40 p.m. when she was backed into by a vehicle and eventually pinned between another. Barbara Ann Buckingham of Egg Harbor stopped backing up when she heard Cox pounding on her back window. Buckingham told the responding officer she was distracted by her handicapped parking tag. Cox was not transported to a hospital to have her possible injuries treated, and neither person received a citation.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay veteran surprised with bathroom remodel
Court documents give new details in death of Green Bay 5-year-old Prosecutors laid out evidence against Jordan Leavy-Carter on charges of 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide, Child Neglect Resulting in Death and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. SMALL TOWNS: Calumet County artist and toy maker. Updated: 9 hours ago. Milan...
UPMATTERS
20-year-old from Green Bay dies after head-on crash in Wisconsin
ROCKLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A head-on crash in Manitowoc County left a Green Bay man dead, and authorities say a ‘passing maneuver’ was attempted when the crash happened. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on November 8 around 4:30 a.m., authorities responded to CTH W for a head-on crash. One of the vehicles was reportedly ‘engulfed’ in flames.
WBAY Green Bay
Pulaski students at bonfire explosion return to school
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Wednesday we heard for the first time from the superintendent of the Pulaski Area School District on the recovery of students injured in last month’s bonfire explosion. It was homecoming weekend for Pulaski High School, and dozens of young people were attending a bonfire party...
wearegreenbay.com
Preliminary hearing for Green Bay teenager accused of killing 17-year-old in hit-and-run crash moved back to Nov. 22
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The teenager accused of killing another teenager from Milwaukee in a hit-and-run crash on West Mason Street was in Brown County Court on Wednesday. 15-year-old Sienna Pecore was joined by her mother, and the two expressed their plan to hire a private attorney within the next week, meaning the preliminary hearing will be pushed back to November 22.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police Department seeking public’s help identifying vehicle, passengers involved in a September shooting
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Green Bay are currently requesting the public’s assistance in locating and identifying the vehicle and passengers who were allegedly involved in a shooting that occurred earlier in September. According to a release from the Green Bay Police Department, the vehicle officers...
NBC26
Green Bay man dies after fiery vehicle crash in Manitowoc
MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A Green Bay man was pronounced dead on scene after his vehicle was engulfed in flames following a two-vehicle head-on crash in Manitowoc. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office, deputies, EMS and Fire personnel responded to a crash on CTH W at Milwaukee Street within the Township of Rockland at 4:35 a.m. Tuesday morning.
