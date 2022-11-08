Read full article on original website
Dallas billionaire is suing Beto for defamation
Former U.S. President to Push for Military Assistance in Ukraine
Dallas Auction House Auctioning off JFK's Rocking Chair and More
As the Holidays approach, A Pink Pug named Butterball gets into the spirit by dressing up and attending local events
starlocalmedia.com
Lions roar in bi-district win: McKinney starts fast in 44-26 victory against Coppell
COPPELL – Despite watching his team lose three of their last four games to conclude the regular season, McKinney head football coach Marcus Shavers wasn’t concerned. Take a moment to consider the opponents that the Lions faced. McKinney lost to Allen, Denton Guyer and Prosper – all teams that made the playoffs and had a combined 26-5 record – and also cruised to a 42-10 rout of Prosper Rock Hill.
starlocalmedia.com
Farmers dispatch of Allen, run wild on perennial power
LEWISVILLE - For the first time since 2007, Allen's football team will not be competing in the area round of the playoffs. Lewisville, meanwhile, is bound for the second round after topping the Eagles at home in emphatic fashion Friday, 43-18.
starlocalmedia.com
Falcons fall short in bi-district: Grapevine pulls away from Lake Dallas in 2nd half
GRAPEVINE – The Lake Dallas football team breathed a huge sigh of relief as they entered the locker room for halftime. Grapevine had chances to blow Thursday’s Class 5A Division II bi-district playoff game wide open in the second quarter, but the Mustangs fumbled the ball near the goal line and pushed a field-goal attempt wide left.
starlocalmedia.com
Emerson falls in first round
Weston Smith threw for 214 yards and four touchdowns to lead Colleyville Heritage to a 35-14 win over Frisco Emerson in the opening round of the Class 5A Division II playoffs at the Ford Center on Friday night. Smith, a senior quarterback committed to Princeton, connected with Luke Ullrich on...
DeSoto, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Weiss High School football team will have a game with DeSoto High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00.
5 recent business openings in Flower Mound, Highland Village and Argyle
Skill Samurai offers after-school coding, robotics and STEM classes. (Courtesy Skill Samurai Flower Mound) The following businesses have opened in Flower Mound, Highland Village, Argyle and Northlake recently. Visit communityimpact.com for news on more local news. Skill Samurai opened for after-school coding education at 4151 Cross Timbers Road, Ste. 110,...
WFAA
Here are WFAA's biggest games in DFW high school football this week
DALLAS — It's playoff time, folks!. The 2022 UIL state football playoffs runs from Nov. 10 through Dec. 18. State championship games are played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Throughout the season, WFAA has streamed broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie served once again as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison served as color commentator.
starlocalmedia.com
The Lakeside Journal News Roundup: The Colony applications, new library program
Registration is now open for The Colony’s annual Parade of Lights. Groups or organizations are encouraged to register for free and will help kick off the holiday season. The Parade of Lights starts at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. The route begins at Peters Colony Elementary parking lot and proceeds west on Nash to Blair Oaks and then south to The Colony Five Star Complex. To register, visit The Colony’s Parks and Recreation Department’s website.
Texan Walks Away With The Last $1 Million Prize In Scratch Lottery Game
A lucky Texas resident claimed the last of 12 top prizes worth $1 million in the Million Dollar Loteria game.
starlocalmedia.com
Celina Band wins 4A state marching contest
This year's Celina marching band is no stranger to making history, and it did so once again on Wednesday night. The band was named state champions for the 4A division of the State UIL marching contest Wednesday night.
Crash closes busy stretch of I-35 in Lewisville
Drivers through Lewisville are having a real headache on south-bound I-35 this morning, A major crash closed down the south-bound side of 35 near Round Grove around 4:30 a.m. Traffic was directed off the freeway to get around the crash scene,
starlocalmedia.com
Polk continuing family’s legacy at Coppell
The last name Polk has been synonymous with Coppell High School athletics. Chad was an all-state selection at catcher as a senior in 1993 before eventually playing at Baylor in 1997 and 1998. That’s in addition to playing quarterback for Coppell’s football team.
Did you win this jackpot? $550,000 winning Texas Lottery sold in Dallas
We're still waiting on another Dallas Cowboys win and as you know it isn't Sunday yet, but there's been a win in Dallas that's definitely worth a good amount of tickets to AT&T Stadium.
bestsouthwestguide.com
What now? Red Oak ISD, Ferris ISD back to the drawing board after bonds fail
Red Oak, TX - Red Oak ISD leaders now have to figure out alternate ways to address an overcrowding issue since a new middle school won’t be coming anytime soon. Tuesday voters rejected Red Oak ISD’s $94 million bond proposal that would have funded a new middle school.
LISD teacher dies after crash
A Spanish teacher at Lewisville High School — Harmon died Thursday after a crash near the school. Jose Dominguez, 37, died about 6 p.m. Thursday at the hospital after a vehicle crash in the 2000 block of South Valley Parkway, a couple blocks from the school. According to a Lewisville police spokesman, Dominguez was headed north on a motorcycle when a white car pulled out from Seneca Way to turn left, southbound on Valley Parkway, and the motorcycle struck the driver’s side door of the car. The female driver was treated and released at the hospital. No charges have been filed in the case, as of Friday evening.
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite News Roundup: Downtown Mesquite organization receives honor & more
Downtown Mesquite was honored recently with the Best Economic Game Changer Award at the Texas Downtown Conference in San Marcos. The Front Street Station project received the honor due to its economic development impact, including a new restaurant, property sales, leases and property improvements. Mesquite BBQ was a finalist for Best Downtown Business in the competition, which drew more than 140 entries statewide.
Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar To Open In Frisco
Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar will soon move its Addison location to Frisco. The Texas-based bar will be opening its fifth location by the end of this year. The iconic Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar consistently brings in crowds of people ready to drink, sing and dance. But the Addison location will soon be closing. Don’t worry, it won’t close for good – the location will be moving to 6765 Winning Drive #810 in Frisco by the end of the year.
fox4news.com
Plano police investigating threat at Clark High School
PLANO, Texas - A high school in Plano is dealing with a school shooting threat on top of its existing election day safety concerns. In a letter to parents, Clark High School administrators confirmed police are investigating a threat that was posted on social media overnight. It implied potential violence at the school on Tuesday.
When to expect the next round of rain and storms in North Texas
Election Day has come and gone, and now it's time to gear up to celebrate our men and women who've served our country as Friday, November 11 is Veterans Day, so, we wanted to make sure you knew when to expect the next round of rain and storms in North Texas.
WFAA
Arlington resident wins $1M on scratch-off ticket
ARLINGTON, Texas — A North Texas resident is now $1 million richer after winning the top prize from the scratch-off ticket Million Dollar Loteria. The ticket was purchased at Kroger 538, located at 2350 SE Green Oaks Blvd., in Arlington. The claimant elected to remain anonymous, lottery officials said.
