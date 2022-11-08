Honda’s 500cc lineup has garnered a lot of fans around the world, and for 2023, the Japanese giant is adding another motorcycle to it - the CL500 scrambler. For those of you who don’t know, the CL badge was borne by Honda’s first-ever scrambler in the 1960s, and 2022 marks 60 years of it. So in a way, the CL500 not only allows the company to attack the hotter-than-ever scrambler market, it also pays homage to the iconic CL.

