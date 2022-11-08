Read full article on original website
Related
TEASED: 2023 Honda Accord Coming With Honda's Largest Ever Infotainment Screen
The current tenth-generation Honda Accord has only been around since 2018, but already the Japanese brand is working on a replacement for one of the best-selling sedans available in the USA. Even now, near the end of its lifecycle, it remains one of the best all-rounders. But you don't get...
CNET
2023 Audi Q8 E-Tron Debut: More Range, New Name
Now that Audi's family of battery electric vehicles has grown to include multiple models and classes, calling its original dedicated EV simply "the E-Tron" is no longer sufficient. Along with the 2023 model year update, the E-Tron has been rechristened as the Q8 E-Tron Quattro. The Sportback variant follows suit...
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Honda Accord First Look: The Best Is Back, But...
It's hard out there for traditional sedans. Ford has completely abandoned low-slung four-doors, Chevrolet has only the exceedingly average Malibu, and Hyundai and Kia have announced the Sonata and K5 are following Volkswagen's Passat out the door. Yet the Japanese remain committed to the format; Toyota's Camry isn't going anywhere nor is Nissan's Altima—and as Honda makes clear with its newest Accord, things needn't be so sour for the sedan.
RUMOR: Honda Prelude EV To Return To Fight Toyota GR86
Honda is bolstering its electric lineup, and pretty soon, the Honda Prologue won't be the only electric Honda with a name that's a synonym for "introduction." According to Japanese sources, the Honda Prelude could return to the brand's lineup after a decades-long hiatus. However, it won't be for some time,...
Top Speed
The New Honda CL500 Scrambler Can Take Anything You Throw At It
Honda’s 500cc lineup has garnered a lot of fans around the world, and for 2023, the Japanese giant is adding another motorcycle to it - the CL500 scrambler. For those of you who don’t know, the CL badge was borne by Honda’s first-ever scrambler in the 1960s, and 2022 marks 60 years of it. So in a way, the CL500 not only allows the company to attack the hotter-than-ever scrambler market, it also pays homage to the iconic CL.
insideevs.com
Honda Has No Plans To Put Fake Manual Transmissions In Its EVs
Electric vehicles don’t need a gearbox, so there’s no need to change gears, and this news has been met with negative reactions from driving enthusiasts. They bemoan the disappearance of cars with a manual gearbox, which prompted Toyota to announce that its future sporty EVs would allow the driver to change between simulated gears for added engagement.
torquenews.com
Elon Musk Reveals Tesla Model 3 Updates For 2023
There are a number of new updates coming for Tesla vehicles in 2023 and we've got them to share with you. Tesla often makes updates to their vehicles based on findings and feedback. There is information about upcoming changes to the Tesla Model 3 and here is what the future holds.
electrek.co
Honda EM1 unveiled as company’s first electric moped in Europe
Honda took to the EICMA Milan Motorcycle Show today to unveil its first European model with an electric drivetrain, the Honda EM1. Electrek was on site at the show to visit Honda’s booth and see the new electric model in the flesh. In a storm of creativity, Honda named...
Jalopnik
2023 Honda Pilot: This Is It
If you need a minivan but don’t want to admit to yourself that you need a minivan, the Honda Pilot has been a great alternative choice for years. But it hadn’t been redesigned since 2016 — making it feel a little old and not nearly as competitive as it had been in the past. To fix that, Honda redesigned the Pilot for 2023, giving it a new look and improved off-road capability.
RideApart
Ola Electric To Showcase Latest Tech At EICMA 2022
It's clear to see that Indian electric scooter manufacturer Ola Electric is taking its expansion incredibly seriously. We've seen it with its rapid deployment of the Hypercharger network, as well as its quick launches of multiple variants of S1 electric scooters. All that being said, could now be the time for Ola Electric to go beyond the borders of the Indian market?
RideApart
Lambretta Showcases Newest Innovations At EICMA 2022
At EICMA 2022, Lambretta marks its 75th anniversary by showcasing a variety of new models in a range of displacements and fashionable colorways. The Lambretta X125 is the first addition to the lineup, which currently consists of the Lambretta G-Special and V-Special series in addition to the newly released Lambretta X300.
RideApart
2023 Honda XL750 Transalp Emerges From The Mountain Pass At EICMA 2022
After Honda introduced the CB750 Hornet to the world at Intermot 2022, that naturally made us wonder if the XL750 Transalp would be next. Sure enough, EICMA, 2022 is the designated time and place that Honda Europe first acquainted the world with its newest creation. It’s the revival of a...
Autoweek.com
1987 Nissan Sunny Pickup Gets Heart Transplant from a Leaf EV for SEMA
For the 2022 SEMA show, Nissan is presenting a 1987 Sunny pickup with an EV conversion done by Tommy Pike Customs. The Sunny now utilizes the 40-kWh battery and 147-hp electric motor from a Nissan Leaf. Completing the Leaf-powered Sunny's look are 17-inch Rotiform wheels, a widebody kit, and a...
RideApart
BImota Introduces The BX450 Enduro At EICMA 2022
Exotic Italian motorcycle manufacturer Bimota is no stranger to striking and eye-catching two-wheelers. We recently got the chance to get up close and personal with the Tesi H2, and now, in EICMA 2022, the Bimota has stunned the off-road community with a new enduro model called the BX450. For those...
RideApart
Belgian Manufacturer Neco Introduces The Dinno 125 Scooter In Europe
Neco, a Belgian brand focusing on affordable yet stylish small-displacement two-wheelers has a new offering in the retro-style scooter space. It's called the Dinno 125, and it looks to go up against major players such as Vespa and Lambretta, but at a fraction of the price tag. Now, it's clear that Neco operates in the budget-focused spectrum, and as such, there are a few things to be expected from the Dinno 125. Let's take a closer look.
RideApart
Vespa Rolls Out The New GTV At EICMA 2022
Vespa has released what it considers its sportiest model to date at EICMA 2022. Refreshing the GTV moniker first released in 2006, Vespa has launched the 2023 GTV with a slew of performance, styling, and technology updates all of which are claimed to make the GTV one of the most desirable models in the entire Vespa lineup.
CarGurus Slammed By Falling Used Car Demand and Prices
Drops in both demand and unit prices in the used car market contributed to unexpected weakness in CarGurus’ latest results, executives said Tuesday (Nov. 8) during the company’s quarterly earnings call. Following the news, the online automotive platform also saw its stock tumble more than 20% after the...
RideApart
Vespa Primavera Color Vibe Series Is Here To Brighten Up Your EICMA
From the beginning, Vespa has occupied a unique place in the history of vehicles on two wheels. Sure, it started as a practical and yet stylish way for people to get around in the aftermath of the second World War. However, there’s always been more to it than just that. An important part to remember is that Vespa isn’t afraid to have fun.
RideApart
Brough Superior And Aston Martin Unveil AMB 001 At EICMA 2022
Back in 2019, at that year's EICMA show, Brough Superior and Aston Martin teamed up to unveil the AMB 001, an ultra-exclusive, limited-edition track bike. Powered by Brough's potent 183-horsepower, turbocharged V-twin, these Gallic superbikes were hand-built in Toulouse, France, and limited to 100 produced units. Now, three years and a global pandemic later, the dynamic duo is back at EICMA 2022 with yet another super-rare superbike—the AMB 001 Pro.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Toyota Prius Will Be 'Reborn' on November 16
Toyota released teaser images for a new model that is clearly the next-generation Prius. The new hybrid will debut next week, on November 16, at the L.A. auto show. This will be the fifth-generation Prius and it should go on sale in the U.S. sometime next year. It's the Toyota...
Comments / 0