Cincinnati, OH

Larry Brown Sports

Clayton Kershaw being eyed by 1 notable opposing team

Clayton Kershaw may still be wearing blue next year, just a different shade. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Tuesday that the Texas Rangers are waiting patiently on direction from Kershaw’s camp this offseason. The Rangers would like to see how willing the former NL Cy Young Award winner is to engage with teams other than the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Red Reporter

FOX Sports

Brewers decline option on Brad Boxberger, claim Tyson Miller

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have declined the $3 million 2023 team option on right-handed reliever Brad Boxberger and have claimed right-hander Tyson Miller off waivers from the Texas Rangers. Boxberger, 34, went 4-3 with a 2.95 ERA, 68 strikeouts and 27 walks in 64 innings this season....
True Blue LA

Dodgers decline Danny Duffy’s 2023 option

The Dodgers on Tuesday declined the $7-million club option for 2023 on Danny Duffy, Andrew Friedman told reporters at the MLB general manager meetings in Las Vegas. The team hasn’t officially announced that Duffy’s option was declined, but earlier Tuesday they did decline the 2023 options on Hanser Alberto and Jimmy Nelson. On Wednesday morning, the MLB Players Association confirmed Duffy’s option was declined on Tuesday.
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Reds decline option in Mike Minor's contract; pitching coach Eric Jagers leaves for Mets

LAS VEGAS – The Cincinnati Reds, as expected, declined Mike Minor’s mutual option for the 2023 season and paid a $500,000 buyout to send Minor into free agency. It was a disastrous 2022 season for the 34-year-old Minor, who told The Enquirer he was mulling retirement after dealing with pain in his shoulder all year. Acquired from the Kansas City Royals in a trade for Amir Garrett, Minor had the worst season of his career with a 4-12 record and a 6.06 ERA in 19 starts.
Red Reporter

New York Mets hire Cincinnati Reds assistant pitching coach Eric Jagers

When given the actual funds to invest, the Cincinnati Reds pitching staff has been more than proficient in recent years. Luis Castillo emerged as an absolute star, while each of Sonny Gray and Wade Miley flashed brilliance in their time with the club. Even in 2022, when the club was thoroughly rebuilding, the high-priced youth movement evolved into a force down the stretch, with former 1st round picks Nick Lodolo and Hunter Greene beginning to look the part.
