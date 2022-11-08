Read full article on original website
Clayton Kershaw being eyed by 1 notable opposing team
Clayton Kershaw may still be wearing blue next year, just a different shade. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Tuesday that the Texas Rangers are waiting patiently on direction from Kershaw’s camp this offseason. The Rangers would like to see how willing the former NL Cy Young Award winner is to engage with teams other than the Los Angeles Dodgers.
SF Giants decline 3B Evan Longoria's team option
The SF Giants have declined the club option in Evan Longoria's contract, making the veteran third baseman a free agent.
Red Reporter
The Cincinnati Reds and the unique outfielder market heading into 2023
The Cincinnati Reds need outfield help in the worst of ways. Their collective outfield unit produced a meager 86 wRC+ during the 2022 season - tied for the 3rd worst of any MLB club - and that was production that included the efforts of Tommy Pham. Barring significant position changes,...
Red Reporter
Cincinnati Reds decline 2023 option on pitcher Mike Minor
The Cincinnati Reds have predictably decline the 2023 team option on pitcher Mike Minor, instead buying him out for a cool million bucks. Minor, who was roasted for a 6.06 ERA when not on the IL during the 2022 season, had a $13 million team option on the deal he originally signed with the Kansas City Royals prior to being traded to the Reds before the 2022 season. The Reds will now have only Mike Moustakas and Joey Votto under guaranteed contracts for the 2023 season as free agency (hahahahahha) heats up.
NBC Sports
Phillies claim 2 pitchers via waivers, remove 5 players from 40-man roster
The Phillies added their first two new players of the offseason via waivers from the San Francisco Giants, claiming left-handed pitcher Andrew Vasquez and right-hander Luis Ortiz. Vasquez is a 29-year-old reliever who has appeared in parts of four big-league seasons with the Twins, Dodgers, Blue Jays and Giants. He...
FOX Sports
Brewers decline option on Brad Boxberger, claim Tyson Miller
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have declined the $3 million 2023 team option on right-handed reliever Brad Boxberger and have claimed right-hander Tyson Miller off waivers from the Texas Rangers. Boxberger, 34, went 4-3 with a 2.95 ERA, 68 strikeouts and 27 walks in 64 innings this season....
True Blue LA
Dodgers decline Danny Duffy’s 2023 option
The Dodgers on Tuesday declined the $7-million club option for 2023 on Danny Duffy, Andrew Friedman told reporters at the MLB general manager meetings in Las Vegas. The team hasn’t officially announced that Duffy’s option was declined, but earlier Tuesday they did decline the 2023 options on Hanser Alberto and Jimmy Nelson. On Wednesday morning, the MLB Players Association confirmed Duffy’s option was declined on Tuesday.
Reds decline option in Mike Minor's contract; pitching coach Eric Jagers leaves for Mets
LAS VEGAS – The Cincinnati Reds, as expected, declined Mike Minor’s mutual option for the 2023 season and paid a $500,000 buyout to send Minor into free agency. It was a disastrous 2022 season for the 34-year-old Minor, who told The Enquirer he was mulling retirement after dealing with pain in his shoulder all year. Acquired from the Kansas City Royals in a trade for Amir Garrett, Minor had the worst season of his career with a 4-12 record and a 6.06 ERA in 19 starts.
Red Reporter
New York Mets hire Cincinnati Reds assistant pitching coach Eric Jagers
When given the actual funds to invest, the Cincinnati Reds pitching staff has been more than proficient in recent years. Luis Castillo emerged as an absolute star, while each of Sonny Gray and Wade Miley flashed brilliance in their time with the club. Even in 2022, when the club was thoroughly rebuilding, the high-priced youth movement evolved into a force down the stretch, with former 1st round picks Nick Lodolo and Hunter Greene beginning to look the part.
Short-handed Raiders face unknowns Sunday against Colts
The Las Vegas Raiders have no scouting material on Indianapolis Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday
