The Cincinnati Reds have predictably decline the 2023 team option on pitcher Mike Minor, instead buying him out for a cool million bucks. Minor, who was roasted for a 6.06 ERA when not on the IL during the 2022 season, had a $13 million team option on the deal he originally signed with the Kansas City Royals prior to being traded to the Reds before the 2022 season. The Reds will now have only Mike Moustakas and Joey Votto under guaranteed contracts for the 2023 season as free agency (hahahahahha) heats up.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO