Motorist killed in I-94 hit-and-run crash in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred Wednesday on I-94 west of Ann Arbor. Rescue crews were called at 6:45 p.m. Nov. 9, to the fatal crash on westbound I-94 east of Zeeb Road in Scio Township, according to Michigan State Police. Investigators...
fox2detroit.com
Driver who ingested weed, possessed firearm without license caught going 91 in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man was arrested after police said he was speeding and under the influence of marijuana. Michigan State Police patrolling the highways in Metro Detroit stopped a vehicle after flagging it for going 91 mph on I-94 in Roseville. After getting in contact with...
Burger King employee helps Troy police nab drunk driver nearly 3 times over legal limit
A late-night jaunt to a fast food chain in Metro Detroit lead to the arrest of a 45-year-old Detroit woman allegedly driving under the influence after a worker noticed her strange behavior in the drive-thru, cops said.
Armed woman fatally shot by Michigan police during struggle
DETROIT – An armed woman was shot and killed during a struggle with Detroit police officers Thursday evening, Nov. 10, authorities said. Officers responded to a 911 call around 6 p.m. on Meyers Road near Midland Street, WXYZ Detroit reports. The caller said the woman was having a mental health crisis and was armed with a gun and knives. Police believe she assaulted her son, her mother and a child.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County high schooler gets 5-year felony after principal found loaded gun in backpack
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A Macomb County high school student has been charged with a five-year felony after the principal looked in his backpack and found a loaded gun that had been stolen out of Bloomfield Township. The discovery was made Wednesday (Nov. 9) at Roseville High School. Police said...
downriversundaytimes.com
Lyft driver arrested for drug possession
WYANDOTTE — A 45-year-old Southgate woman was arrested for drug possession at 2:13 a.m. Nov. 6 near 15th and Clark streets after the woman, who said she is a Lyft driver, was found passed out behind the wheel of her vehicle. The woman, who appeared to be intoxicated, had...
Chief moves to fire Detroit cop who engaged in fatal chase, violated rules
Nearly three years after two Detroit Police officers engaged in an improper vehicle chase that claimed the life of a woman, Detroit’s police chief has moved to fire the officer behind the wheel.
The Oakland Press
Police: Video exists of Hazel Park murder suspect in workplace shooting
The attorney for a man charged with murder in a fatal workplace shooting in Hazel Park last month got a judge’s order Thursday to go over video from the shooting with his client in the Oakland County Jail. “I need to know if I can take my laptop into...
Police: Woman killed in officer-involved shooting had gun, struggled with police
According to police, officers arrived at the home near Meyers and Midland to try and negotiate with a woman believed to be suffering some sort of mental health emergency.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: ‘Reckless’ pickup truck driver crashes into back of car stopped in I-94 traffic -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Reckless pickup driver seriously injures person stopped in traffic backup on I-94, police say. Police said a pickup truck was being driven recklessly when it...
'It was like she was on a different planet' | Detective testifies Ionia woman was confused after deadly crash involving bicyclists
IONIA, Mich. — An Ionia woman charged with killing two bicyclists during a Make-a-Wish bicycle tour in July will be heading to trial. Mandy Benn, 42, is facing 15 charges including two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Edward Erikson, 48, of Ann Arbor, and Michael Salhaney, 57, of Bloomfield Hills.
Detroit woman suffering mental crisis killed by police during struggle for gun
Detroit police shot and killed a woman experiencing a mental health crisis who was accused of assaulting her child and her mother in a west side home Thursday evening. The woman and a Detroit police officer were engaged in a struggle over a gun when three other officers fired four rounds at her inside the home in the 15700 block of Meyers Road, Detroit Police Chief James White said during a Friday morning news conference. ...
fox2detroit.com
Hit-and-run driver that killed 5-year-old in Warren sentenced to 20-40 years
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 22-year-old guilty in the hit and run that killed a 5-year-old boy in Warren, has been sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison in Macomb County Circuit Court. Maurice Sumler was found guilty in the September, 2022 incident that killed 5-year-old Preston...
Man arrested after high-speed chase, ditching car in middle of I-75 freeway
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A Monroe man was arrested Tuesday night after leading police on a high-speed chase through several neighborhoods and abandoning his car in the middle of I-75. The chase occurred shortly after 9:05 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, after the man, 22, fled a traffic stop in the area of N. Dixie Highway near Woodland Boulevard, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Reckless pickup driver seriously injures person stopped in traffic backup on I-94, police say
ROMULUS, Mich. – Police said a pickup truck was being driven recklessly when it smashed into the back of a car stopped in a traffic backup on I-94, seriously injuring the innocent driver. The crash happened around 6:50 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 10) on westbound I-94 near I-275 in Romulus.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police find man dead inside car that crashed into garage after being targeted by gunfire
DETROIT – Detroit police said they found a man dead inside a car that had crashed into a garage after being targeted by gunfire. The incident happened around 1:20 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 10) in the 20100 block of Ardmore Street on the city’s west side. Officials said they...
Have you seen Sema'j?: Detroit police search for missing teen
Detroit police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old boy who has been missing since Thursday night. He left his home without permission, may only be dressed in boxers and is possibly suffering from mental illness.
fox2detroit.com
Hit-and-run leaves pedestrian dead on Lahser in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run by a driver on Detroit's west side Thursday afternoon. The crash happened at Lahser and Verne, which happened when the suspect was speeding down the street in what looked like a red car, a witness told FOX 2. According...
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 men will stand trial on murder charges in death of Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy
DETROIT – A judge has determined that there is enough evidence to send four men to trial in the death of an off-duty Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy. Devante Jones, 23, of Detroit, was shot and killed on Sept. 20, 2021, in a parking lot in the area of East Forest Avenue and the Chrysler Service Drive in Detroit, according to prosecutors.
Detroit News
Detroit police seek tips on suspect who shot, wounded 2
Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find the person who shot and wounded two people inside a restaurant on the city's west side Sunday. Officers were called at about 2:50 a.m. to the Sweet Soul Bistro in the 13700 block of West McNichols Road near Schaefer Highway for a report of a shooting.
MLive
