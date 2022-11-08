ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheboygan County, MI

The Flint Journal

Armed woman fatally shot by Michigan police during struggle

DETROIT – An armed woman was shot and killed during a struggle with Detroit police officers Thursday evening, Nov. 10, authorities said. Officers responded to a 911 call around 6 p.m. on Meyers Road near Midland Street, WXYZ Detroit reports. The caller said the woman was having a mental health crisis and was armed with a gun and knives. Police believe she assaulted her son, her mother and a child.
DETROIT, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Lyft driver arrested for drug possession

WYANDOTTE — A 45-year-old Southgate woman was arrested for drug possession at 2:13 a.m. Nov. 6 near 15th and Clark streets after the woman, who said she is a Lyft driver, was found passed out behind the wheel of her vehicle. The woman, who appeared to be intoxicated, had...
WYANDOTTE, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

'It was like she was on a different planet' | Detective testifies Ionia woman was confused after deadly crash involving bicyclists

IONIA, Mich. — An Ionia woman charged with killing two bicyclists during a Make-a-Wish bicycle tour in July will be heading to trial. Mandy Benn, 42, is facing 15 charges including two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Edward Erikson, 48, of Ann Arbor, and Michael Salhaney, 57, of Bloomfield Hills.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit woman suffering mental crisis killed by police during struggle for gun

Detroit police shot and killed a woman experiencing a mental health crisis who was accused of assaulting her child and her mother in a west side home Thursday evening. The woman and a Detroit police officer were engaged in a struggle over a gun when three other officers fired four rounds at her inside the home in the 15700 block of Meyers Road, Detroit Police Chief James White said during a Friday morning news conference. ...
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Man arrested after high-speed chase, ditching car in middle of I-75 freeway

MONROE COUNTY, MI – A Monroe man was arrested Tuesday night after leading police on a high-speed chase through several neighborhoods and abandoning his car in the middle of I-75. The chase occurred shortly after 9:05 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, after the man, 22, fled a traffic stop in the area of N. Dixie Highway near Woodland Boulevard, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Hit-and-run leaves pedestrian dead on Lahser in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run by a driver on Detroit's west side Thursday afternoon. The crash happened at Lahser and Verne, which happened when the suspect was speeding down the street in what looked like a red car, a witness told FOX 2. According...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

4 men will stand trial on murder charges in death of Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy

DETROIT – A judge has determined that there is enough evidence to send four men to trial in the death of an off-duty Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy. Devante Jones, 23, of Detroit, was shot and killed on Sept. 20, 2021, in a parking lot in the area of East Forest Avenue and the Chrysler Service Drive in Detroit, according to prosecutors.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police seek tips on suspect who shot, wounded 2

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find the person who shot and wounded two people inside a restaurant on the city's west side Sunday. Officers were called at about 2:50 a.m. to the Sweet Soul Bistro in the 13700 block of West McNichols Road near Schaefer Highway for a report of a shooting.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

MLive

