Folklorist Defends the Existence of Fae, Aliens, Demons, and Ghosts and Her Theory May Surprise You

Cultures all over the world have shockingly similar folklore stories. They tell of tiny, mischievous people who can appear and disappear on a whim. They talk of beings who live under the sea or somewhere in the air, undead monsters who feed on the living, and beautiful, inhuman creatures who can offer astounding gifts terrible punishments.

Is there some kind of cultural unconscious or are we all telling the same kind of story through the lens of the times and places where we live. Are gods and angels and fairies and aliens all one creature? This folklorist thinks so.

In this video, author and folklorist Piper CJ, who has become “TikTok famous” for her takes on the spooky and the fae, confesses her grand unified theory about supernatural beings. In short, she does honestly believe in them, but she believes they are all the same thing: inter dimensional beings that we can’t quite perceive clearly.

To illustrate she explains how we—three-dimensional beings—can easily see a drawing on a two-dimensional piece of paper, However, if that drawing were sentient, it would only be able to see us if the paper were directly facing us. Otherwise, we’d be invisible or otherwise imperceptible to the drawing.

If these magical creatures of legend and folklore exist, perhaps they too are only intermittently visible because they belong to a different dimension altogether. Hat was that about 5D Gnomes again? There are also many people who believe aliens and Bigfoot are not of this Earth or extra-terrestrial, but something altogether different.

Really does make you think. Perhaps we’ve been talking about the same sort of creature all along.

