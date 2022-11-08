Read full article on original website
Unofficial turnout in 2022 midterm election at nearly 57%, Wisconsin Elections Commission says
MADISON, Wis. — Nearly 57% of eligible Wisconsin voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s midterm election, higher than most of the state’s previous midterms but not quite as high as the record set in 2018, the Wisconsin Elections Commission said Friday. Unofficial turnout numbers show 56.75% of the state’s eligible voters voted in the election, the agency said in a news...
wiproud.com
Wisconsin lawmakers decide how to spend $5B surplus
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Following Tuesday’s elections, the five-billion-dollar question in Wisconsin is whether Governor Evers and the Republican state legislature can get along better over the next two years than the previous four. Five billion dollars is where the state’s projected budget surplus stands, a massive number that...
wpr.org
Wisconsin's top elections official cautions against replacing the Wisconsin Election Commission
Republican Tim Michels narrowly lost a race Tuesday to unseat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. But some of Michels’ campaign promises could have lasting reverberations. Among them: his call to eliminate the Wisconsin Elections Commission, a bipartisan body that oversees how elections are run. But, in a post-election interview with Wisconsin Public Radio's "The Morning Show," the state's top elections administrator Meagan Wolfe told Wisconsinites they may want to think twice about replacing the Elections Commission.
marijuanamoment.net
Wisconsin Voters Approve Marijuana Ballot Questions In Cities And Counties Across The State
Wisconsin voters in three counties and five municipalities across the state made their voices heard on marijuana legalization on Tuesday through non-binding advisory questions on their local ballots. A total of nine local reform measures qualified for the ballot across the right jurisdictions this cycle, and every one was approved...
'Purple voters' explain what led them to vote for Evers, Johnson
For the first time since 1998, Wisconsin voters split on the two top races, reelecting Democrat Governor Tony Evers and also reelecting Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Assembly Speaker Will Consider A Review Of Wisconsin Abortion Law
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he may support some changes to Wisconsin’s law criminalizing abortion. That law currently has no exceptions for victims of rape or incest, and Governor Tony Evers wants it repealed. Vos said sending a bill to Evers containing those exceptions...
oregonobserver.com
OSD referendum passes, close race results being called
Aside from state and county-wide races, citizens of the Village of Oregon, the Village of Brooklyn and the Town of Oregon also had an opportunity to vote for candidates running for local, district-based positions and an Oregon School District referendum in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election. The Associated Press...
tonemadison.com
The relief and troubling lessons of Wisconsin’s midterm elections
We’ve avoided a right-wing bloodbath, but we still need to talk about our deep-seated political failures. Each week in Wisconsin politics brings an abundance of bad policies, bad takes, and bad actors. In our recurring feature, Capitol Punishments, we bring you the week’s highlights (or low-lights) from the state Legislature and beyond.
‘The people have spoken’: Wisconsin abortion advocates tout midterm turnout, Democratic victories
MADISON, Wis. — Abortion rights advocates who worked to rally support for Democratic candidates after the fall of the Roe vs. Wade decision said Wednesday that victories by Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul are proof of voters’ support for abortion access. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin President and CEO Tanya Atkinson said during a virtual press conference...
WISN
Wisconsin goes purple, voters weigh in on split state
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — The verdict is in. Republicans and Democrats both won and lost major Wisconsin races in the 2022 elections. Outlets project Democrat Governor Tony Evers to keep his spot over Republican Tim Michels, while Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes fell short to Republican Senator Ron Johnson.
Daily Cardinal
Doug LaFollete anticipated to be reelected as Wisconsin Secretary of State
With over 95% of total votes counted, Democratic incumbent Doug La Follette continues to hold the lead over Republican challenger Amy Loudenbeck with 48.31% of votes for Wisconsin’s secretary of state race, according to the New York Times. The Secretary of State oversees the actions of the governor and...
fortatkinsononline.com
Schutt defeats Brown in bid for Assembly District 31 seat
Republican candidate Ellen Schutt has won a seat representing Wisconsin Assembly District 31. Across the district, which serves constituents in Rock and Walworth counties, Schutt earned 14,704 or 59% of the vote. Her challenger, Democratic candidate Brienne Brown, earned 10,134 or nearly 41%. In Rock County, Schutt received with 5,060...
Wisconsin Secretary of State race still too close to call
The campaigns of both Democrat incumbent Doug La Follette and Republican contender Amy Loudenbeck said they will wait and see.
Candidates concede, voting smooth in first major election since Trump conspiracies
After two years of Republican agitation about election fraud and warnings that the 2022 midterm elections would be overrun by unruly and even violent election observers, the voters of Wisconsin were able to cast their ballots safely while the results have been accepted by the losing candidates. In the early morning hours of Wednesday, candidates […] The post Candidates concede, voting smooth in first major election since Trump conspiracies appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
CBS 58
How did Wisconsin dodge the red wave? Both parties weigh in
MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- Now that Wisconsin's unofficial election results are tallied, both parties are weighing in on why they believe voters made a split decision to reelect Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Senator Ron Johnson. The short answer - there were multiple factors to Republicans falling short...
WISN
November 2022 Wisconsin election results
MILWAUKEE — The midterm elections in Wisconsin features several statewide races, including governor. Gov. Tony Evers faces Republican businessman Tim Michels. Late Wednesday afternoon, the Wisconsin Elections Commission announced Wisconsin's 72 counties have reported 100% of the unofficial results. Voters in part of the state will vote for their...
Tweet incorrectly claims Madison poll worker was ‘rigging’ ballots
A video clip from Fox News posted in a tweet by someone accusing a Madison poll worker of "rigging ballots live on TV" actually showed the normal processing of ballots, Dane County election officials said Tuesday night.
wearegreenbay.com
Why did Wisconsin voters keep the status quo?
(WFRV)- After their long, hard-fought campaigns, Wisconsin’s government is staying under the same leadership with Democrat Tony Evers as Governor and Republican Ron Johnson as Senator. Both politicians have practically polar opposite views, so why did voters cross party lines?. One reason some people may have split their votes...
CBS 58
Close outcomes in Wisconsin could trigger a recount. Here's how that works
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- It's possible that there could be calls for a recount on election night or the day after. Here's how that works. For elections where more than 4,000 votes were cast, a candidate may request a recount if he or she trails the leading candidate by no more than 1% of the total votes cast for the office.
wtaq.com
Wisconsin Election Results: Midterms 2022 Still Too Close to Call
(WTAQ) — The polls are now closed throughout the state of Wisconsin, that happened at 8:00, and the results will soon be pouring in from across the state. If you’re still in line, you can remain in line, and will be able to cast your ballot. The two...
