Toronto rapper TVGucci may not be a household name just yet, but that hasn’t stopped his pal Drake from shouting him out more than once over the years. The Jane Street native has been in The 6 God’s orbit for a minute, getting referenced on tracks, showing up at events, and even guesting in a music video. TVGucci is making waves of his own, performing at Rolling Loud TO in September, releasing full-length Big Screen in 2021 with single “Southern Talk,” and dropping “Gangsta Gentleman Remix” with Smiley. Unlike Smiley, TVGucci isn’t officially listed as OVO on their official site, even though he says he’s “O.V.O.” on his Instagram bio and is clearly tight with the boss.

