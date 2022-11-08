Read full article on original website
Best New Canadian Tracks of the Week: Just John, David Strickland, Janette King
It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting some new tracks from Canadian artists. With an instrumental reminiscent to a horror movie’s backing soundtrack, Toronto’s DillanPonders’ barely takes a moment to breath as he flows effortlessly atop the BVB-produced tune.
DRAM Shares New Album ‘What Had Happened Was...’ f/ BJ the Chicago Kid
DRAM has shared his latest album What Had Happened Was… via his new indie label WAVER Records. The project features BJ the Chicago Kid and includes production from Chiiild, Spiff, Poseidon, John Scherer, Rory Farrell of the New Rory & Mal podcast, and more. Alongside What Had Happened Was…,...
From ‘Her Loss’ to “Successful”: 7 Times Drake Shouted Out Toronto Rapper TVGucci
Toronto rapper TVGucci may not be a household name just yet, but that hasn’t stopped his pal Drake from shouting him out more than once over the years. The Jane Street native has been in The 6 God’s orbit for a minute, getting referenced on tracks, showing up at events, and even guesting in a music video. TVGucci is making waves of his own, performing at Rolling Loud TO in September, releasing full-length Big Screen in 2021 with single “Southern Talk,” and dropping “Gangsta Gentleman Remix” with Smiley. Unlike Smiley, TVGucci isn’t officially listed as OVO on their official site, even though he says he’s “O.V.O.” on his Instagram bio and is clearly tight with the boss.
Meet Nyan, The Teenager Making Chart-Topping Beats for Drake
Most 17-year-olds are worried about applying to college or what career path to pursue, but not Nyan. At 17, the young producer had already landed his first Billboard Hot 100 placement after he made the beat for DJ Khaled’s single “Staying Alive” featuring Drake and Lil Baby.
The Best New Australian Music From October 2022
Throughout the month, we saw some of Australia’s mainstay acts collaborate with international acts, and the local scene continue to flourish. Tkay Maidza’s 2021 single, ‘High Beams’, saw a remix that featured Brooklyn’s JPEGMAFIA, and Brisbane collective, Moneyboyzforever, came together with US artist Rondo Sp for ‘Love Me Better’. Across the local scene, we saw a myriad of both jazz-infused rap singles as well as drill-oriented tracks, resulting in a month filled with sonically pleasing releases.
‘Why TF Are You Still Wearing Yeezy?’ Kanye West-Inspired Instagram Fashion Influencers Explain
Ivan Arroyo immigrated to Dallas, Texas from Mexico when he was 6 years old. For the past 10 years he’s been protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which was launched by the Obama administration in 2012 to protect children of undocumented immigrants from deportation. Since 2008, the 31-year-old has grown an affinity for Kanye West’s style, and it shows. His Instagram, @ivansrevenge, is filled with pictures of him wearing Yeezy pieces from head to toe (Ye follows the account).
Sydney Sweeney Says Criticism Over Photos of Guests in MAGA Gear at Family Party Became a ‘Wildfire’
Over the summer, Sydney Sweeney sparked backlash after posting pictures that showed guests wearing red MAGA gear at her mother’s birthday party. In a new interview with British GQ, the Euphoria star addressed the controversy, saying, “Honestly I feel like nothing I say can help the conversation. It’s been turning into a wildfire and nothing I can say will take it back to the correct track.”
Kid Cudi Deletes SoundCloud Version of Song When Fan Says They Prefer It Over the Official One
Kid Cudi and a fan had a difference of opinion on one of his songs. The fan took to Twitter to tell Cudi how much they loved the SoundCloud version of “Love,” a bonus track on the recent greatest hits collection The Boy Who Flew to the Moon Vol. 1.
Canadian Voice Actor for Bugs Bunny, Space Jam, Gets New Show ‘Stay Tooned’
Canadian voice actor Eric Bauza will be hosting an upcoming six-part CBC Gem series Stay Tooned that looks at how some of the world’s biggest animated series have shaped society. Making the announcement official via his Instagram page, Bauza says that the show will “take viewers on a deep...
Pigeons & Planes x Hornitos® Take Your Shot Winners Are Here: Meet The Artists
It’s no secret that the grind to get discovered is real for all new artists in music. It’s time consuming, hard to get noticed, exhausting, but ultimately incredibly rewarding. Two months ago, Pigeons & Planes and Hornitos got creative and set out to celebrate artists who are bold and authentic by giving them a new way to showcase their talent and get spotlighted via the Take Your Shot program.
Hurricane G’s Voice Will Live On
“Yo, yo, Redman, man, what the fuck, man? Get the fuck off that punk smooth shit, man,” Hurricane G barked on “Tonight’s Da Night,” a ’92 classic by her friend and frequent collaborator, Redman. “Get with that rough shit, man, you know how we do.”
JD Sports Unveil Their Annual Christmas TV Ad, Featuring Central Cee, Amelia Dimoldenberg, Anthony Joshua & More
JD Sports have just released their star-studded 2022 Christmas ad, ‘King Of The Game’. JD’s annual Christmas campaign is known to be a tentpole cultural moment that celebrates the tastemakers, innovators and breakout talent of the year. This years campaign features 32 of the UK’s biggest artists, personalities and athletes—among the likes of Central Cee, KSI, ArrDee, Amelia Dimoldenberg, and Anthony Joshua.
SoFaygo Drops Debut Album ‘Pink Heartz’ f/ Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver, Gunna, and More
Rising Atlanta rapper SoFaygo has dropped his highly anticipated debut album Pink Heartz. The “Hell Yeah” rapper’s first full-length has some star-studded guests, boasting appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna, Don Toliver, Ken Carson, and DJ Khaled. It’s also got production from Pharrell on “Took Off,” alongside some work that sounds more typical of Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Records imprint, to which he’s signed.
Black Star Drop “So Be It” Video, Trailer for ‘The Midnight Miracle’ Podcast Season 2 With Dave Chappelle
Ahead of their performance on Saturday Night Live this weekend, Black Star have shared the music video for their Madlib-produced track “So Be It.”. The black-and-white video for the track shows the two reuniting for a recent string of concerts in support of their second album No Fear of Time, which they finally shared after over two decades earlier this year. “Our value is in our performance and how we connect with our audience,” Talib Kweli told Consequence of the video. “We wanted to provide a visual that showcases that for the core fans.”
Fans Are Celebrating Ash Ketchum Becoming Pokémon World Champion After 25 Years
After more than 25 years of traveling across the land with his loyal pal Pikachu, Ash Ketchum is finally the top Pokémon trainer in the world. The news was revealed during the latest episode of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys, Netflix’s iteration of the anime television show. Ash, who has been the main protagonist since the iconic series began in 1997, was crowned “World Champion” by beating the former world champion, Leon, in the “Masters Eight Tournament of the Pokémon World Coronation Series.”
Listen to SASH’s “Lemon Sorbet,” the First Release From Mike Dean and Apex Martin’s New Label
Mike Dean and Apex Martin have launched their record label Apex Sound with the release of SASH’s hypnotic debut single “Lemon Sorbet.”. Accompanied by a slick Diego Andrade-directed video, the track showcases what the two have in store with Apex Sound. The New York-based singer, composer, and producer has been building interest on SoundCloud for years now, but is making his label debut with the help of Dean and Martin. “Lemon Sorbet” is set to appear on SASH’s Bittersweet project, which drops on December 2.
18 Screenshots Of MLM "Boss Babes" Not Having A Single Ounce Of Shame Or Self-Awareness
Please don't use the death of a friend as an opportunity to post about a "giveaway."
Run the Jewels Enlist Latin American Artists for New Remix Album ‘RTJ Cu4tro’
Two years removed from the release of their last LP, 2020’s RTJ4, Run the Jewels join forces with an all-star cast of Latin American artists for their new remix album RTJ Cu4tro. Co-produced by longtime collaborator Nick Hook, the 11-track project boasts guest appearances from Bomba Estéreo, previous collaborator...
Watch 21 Savage and Oseanworld Combine Their Art to Create a New World for Bose
While music and art are two different realms, they overlap allowing for musicians and artists to create new worlds for their respective fans. This is exactly what happened when Bose and Complex brought 21 Savage and Osean together. The Grammy-Award winning artist’s song “Out for The Night,” was the inspiration...
Timbaland Talks About Being Paid $500,000 for Beats in the Past
Timbaland is one of the most legendary hip-hop and pop producers around, and in a recent interview he revealed how much he could fetch for just one beat. Speaking on The Producer Grind podcast, as heard above at the 51:00 point of the interview, Timbaland said that at one point in time he could fetch as much as $500k for his production. "I actually get like, 300—$500k, back in the day,” he said. Asked why producers don't fetch as much these days, he added, "Because y'all don't put no value on yourself. ... We ain’t come from a world where you send beats; we come from when that bitch was tailor-made, you understand?"
