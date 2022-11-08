ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Home flippers are having a tough time selling to regular people who need a mortgage, so they're offloading their properties to big investors instead

By Alcynna Lloyd
 3 days ago
A couple holding the blueprint for a home. Getty Images
  • High mortgage rates has made purchasing a home much more expensive, pushing some buyers to the sidelines.
  • This means that house flippers are also finding less competition for the homes they've rehabbed.
  • New data reveals that larger real estate businesses are buying flipped homes from smaller investors.

Over the past two years, savvy house flippers have made a lot of money betting on a real estate boom that was kicked into overdrive thanks to low borrowing costs and a flood of stimulus cash.

But as soaring mortgage rates push traditional buyers to the sidelines, mom-and-pop flippers – small-time home investors — are starting to lose big on their real estate transactions that just six months ago would have likely been scooped up within the first few days of listing.

This shift in the market has caused these smaller operators to place their faith elsewhere: In big institutional investors.

Big and small investors alike are scooping up single-family homes

According to the results of an October survey conducted by John Burns Real Estate Consulting, US institutional investors — typically deep-pocketed businesses and real estate funds — purchased 25% of the homes flipped in the third-quarter of this year, an increase from 22% in the second-quarter of 2022.

When combining closings between both larger, private equity and smaller, independent operations, investors accounted for 44% of the purchases of flips during the third quarter, the data reveals.

The rate for entry buyers (or first-time homebuyers) has continued to decline throughout the year, falling from 43% of the purchases of flipped homes in the first quarter of 2022 to just 32% in the third quarter.

Alex Thomas, a senior research analyst with John Burns Real Estate Consulting, says the share of purchases made by institutional investors is growing due to affordability challenges for traditional buyers.

"Institutional investors have grown as a share of fix-and-flip buyers, but this is at least partly the result of more rate-sensitive buyer types, particularly first-time buyers, being priced out of the market due to high rates," Thomas told Insider.

"I would expect well-capitalized investors to take advantage of opportunities they come across while other buyers sit out of the market, either by virtue of being priced-out by high rates or by being unwilling to give up their sub-4% current mortgage," he added.

Throughout the pandemic, home flippers had relied on high demand from everyday buyers to boost their profits. But as housing affordability continues to move further out of reach for the typical American and small-time flippers are turning to big investors to purchase their properties, it could make it even harder for traditional buyers to compete in a housing market with a dwindling supply of single-family homes.

The data may also indicate that house flipping is now a less lucrative venture than it was just in the last year or two.

"Flippers may opt to sell to institutional buyers in today's environment since they can usually close quickly and may not be as rate-sensitive," Thomas said.

Exacerbating a housing shortage and high rents

As institutional investors continue to swallow up homes, they are exacerbating housing shortages in the neighborhoods they occupy.

That's because these types of investors are more likely to sell their properties to other large investors, who are keen on turning flipped homes into single-family rental housing, similar to the build-for-rent model that has gained tremendous momentum in the last couple of years.

"When a hedge fund comes in and buys up a bunch of single-family properties, those houses are gone," Doug Greene, owner of Philadelphia-based Signature Properties, told Bankrate in August. "And if they ever decide to sell, it will be to another large institution, which means they may never come back onto the market for the regular homebuyer."

According to the National Association of Realtors, in the markets in which institutional investors are the most prominent, like Missiissipi, Texas and Georgia, home builders often lack the materials and labor to boost the supply of single-family homes.

"While built-for- rent housing increases the supply of rental housing, the scarcity of developed lots and construction labor also reduces the available resources of the construction of homes for owner occupancy," NARs researchers wrote.

In a real estate market where new residential construction has fallen in four out of nine months of the year and fewer homeowners are listing their properties for sale, the loss of supply is likely to be felt acutely by traditional home buyers.

Comments / 57

Madd ✨ Miche
3d ago

And that's exactly what the establishment wants, all the companies like Blackrock to buy up all the properties and turn everyone into renters, average Americans are unable to compete.

Reply(2)
41
J D.
3d ago

the rich owning a portion of your home, if not entirely, will be the new normal moving forward... oh and no buying back, they want you out so they can rent it. the middle class is being obliterated in front of our eyes...

Reply(2)
23
Thomas Butler
2d ago

A house flipper came into my neighborhood spent $400,000 on a house and is asking $525,000 for it and it won’t sell imagine that. 🤣🤣

Reply
10
