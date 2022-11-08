ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decider.com

Alanis Morissette Backs Out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Performance Due to “Anti-Woman Sentiment” and “Condescension”

By Raven Brunner
Decider.com
Decider.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YII95_0j3GCvHH00

Alanis Morissette has given insight into her absence from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday night (Nov. 5), where she was expected to sing Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” with pop star Olivia Rodrigo .

The singer-songwriter cited the age-old tale of sexism within the music industry and Hollywood, which she’s documented through her songwriting over the last three decades. Variety reports that Morissette participated in rehearsals the day prior to her scheduled appearance, and after her last-minute exit, the “You Oughta Know” singer took to her Instagram story to put an end to the “misinformed rumblings” regarding her no-show.

Morissette began her statement by expressing her support for her fellow female cohorts Simon, Rodrigo, Dolly Parton, Janet Jackson, Pat Benatar, Sheryl Crow, Pink, Brandi Carlile, and Sara Bareilles, who made appearances throughout the ceremony.

She continued, “I have spent decades in an industry that is rife with an overarching anti-woman sentiment and have tolerated a lot of condescension and disrespectfulness, reduction, dismissiveness, contract-breaching, unsupportiveness, exploitation and psychological violence (and more) throughout my career. I tolerated it because nothing would stop me from connecting with those who I cared about and resonated with.”

Morissette added, “I live to serve and connect with people and so over the years I sucked it up on more occasions than I can count in order to do so. It’s hard not to be affected in any industry around the world, but Hollywood has been notorious for its disrespect of the feminine in all of us.”

She concluded her statement with “thankfully, I am at a point in my life where there is no need for me to spend time in an environment that reduces women,” and mentioned the she has had “countless incredible experiences with production teams with all genders throughout my life” and will continue to “show up” in supportive environments. (Sounds like somebody over at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame messed up big time.)

This isn’t the first time the organization has been accused of gender bias. In 2013, Welsh singer-songwriter Charlotte Church pointed out their gender disparities in a BBC 6 lecture . She said, “As a society, we have a lack of comfort in seeing women in these ultimate, authority roles. Out of 295 acts and artists in the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame, 259 are entirely male, meaning that Tina Weymouth’s part in Talking Heads makes them one of the 36 female acts.”

Morissette’s opening paragraph squashed any rumors of a beef between her and Rodrigo, who honored the famed singer at the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame in September. The “Drivers License” singer called Morissette a “trailblazer” and said, “Alanis’ songwriting was unlike anything I’d ever heard before and I haven’t heard anything quite like it since. And that voice—fierce and tender and sometimes funny and playful. I became hooked for life.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Alanis Morissette (@alanis)

The following month, the two did a joint interview with Rolling Stone where Rodrigo recalled listening to Morissette’s most notable album Jagged Little Pill at 13 years old. She said, “I remember hearing ‘Perfect’, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God.’ I told my music teacher a couple days after: ‘You can write songs like that?’ I just looked at music and songwriting in a completely different way.”

The 37th annual event, which will be broadcast November 19, 2022 on HBO and HBO Max , took place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles and honored Simon, Eminem, Lionel Richie, Dolly Parton, Duran Duran, and more.

Comments / 207

Justin Mitchell
4d ago

I notice she, like many women, waited to berate her respective industry only after benefiting to the fullest extent from said industry. she/her is correct, right? 🙄

Reply(23)
96
Stephen Normandin
2d ago

pathetic has been. Makes it about herself instead of honoring an icon as likec she was asked, Why did she accept to do it, then bails at the last minute, show her real character...

Reply
28
COMPLETE PUSHBACK
4d ago

She’s always been a man-hater. But I still like her music. If she doesn’t want to be in the hall of fame don’t force her. It’s her business.

Reply(2)
26
Related
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock and Roll Bassist Dies

Bassist Gregg Philbin, who was part of the REO Speedwagon rock band, has died, the band has announced. Philbin was the second bassist for the group, and appeared on the first six studio albums that the band put out, according to Popculture. They note that "he was also the bassist on their first major success, the 1977 live double album, "Live: You Get What You Play For."
POPSUGAR

Eminem Brings 26-Year-Old Daughter Hailie Jade to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony

Eminem had the support of his 26-year-old daughter, Hailie Jade, when he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Los Angeles on Nov. 5. While the father-daughter duo skipped the red carpet, they were photographed sitting together inside wearing matching black leather outfits. The 50-year-old rapper was honored alongside a handful of other performers including Duran Duran, Dolly Parton, and Lionel Richie, the latter of whom is set to receive the icon award at this year's American Music Awards.
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Dies

Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
Whiskey Riff

CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé

Alan Jackson has never been afraid to make a statement. There was of course his shot at the Nashville music industry that he took with his 1999 duet with George Strait, “Murder on Music Row.” But even before that, there was Alan’s protest at the ACM Awards back in 1994 when he had his drummer play without drumsticks after being told that he would have to perform with a pre-recorded track. And then in 1999, when the CMA Awards were […] The post CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
GEORGIA STATE
thebrag.com

Eminem speaks of near-fatal drug overdose at Rock Hall of Fame

Eminem has spoken candidly about his near-fatal drug overdose in 2007 at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductions, as his daughter Hailie listened on in the audience. The rapper was inducted along with Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon. Eminem took to the stage to accept the acknowledgement, and addressed his former addiction in his speech.
ABC News

Taylor Swift in 'shambles' after making history as 1st artist to claim entire top 10 on Billboard Hot 100

Taylor Swift made history on Monday as the first artist to claim the entire top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. The "Midnights" singer became the first artist in chart history to claim all 10 slots, and did so with songs from her latest album. Her track "Anti-Hero" leads the chart after it was streamed 59.7 million times and sold 13,500 copies in the past week. The song is now the ninth overall No. 1.
Tyla

Radio DJ dies live on air while presenting breakfast show

A 55-year-old radio DJ has passed away while presenting a live show, his station confirmed. Tim Gough, who worked as a radio DJ for GenX Radio Suffolk, was an hour into his broadcast when the music stopped midway through a track. While the music eventually resumed a few minutes later,...
People

Carol Burnett Says Late Daughter Carrie Gave Her a 'Sign' Before Opening the Play They Wrote Together

The Carol Burnett Show actress shared a never-been-told story about her late daughter, Carrie Hamilton, whom she wrote the play Hollywood Arms with Carol Burnett says she felt her late daughter Carrie Hamilton's presence on the night she opened their play Hollywood Arms. On the latest episode of the Dear Multi-Hyphenate podcast, Burnett recalled a touching memory about Carrie, who died in 2002 of lung cancer.  Host Michael Kushner asked the 89-year-old comedian if she had any stories to share about working on Hollywood Arms — a play adapted...
Decider.com

Decider.com

45K+
Followers
6K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy