State Stimulus Updates To Know For November 2022

It’s been hard to escape news about the U.S. economy the past few months as inflation continues at 40-year highs. The Fed announced yet another increase in interest rates on Nov. 2, resulting in the highest rate since the 2008 housing market crash, according to CNBC.

With so much financial turmoil and many still not able to catch up from pandemic economic losses, some federal and state agencies have provided aid in the form of stimulus checks. And the checks are still in the mail for anyone who filed a tax return by the extension deadline of Oct. 17. Here’s what is happening around the country.

National: 2021 Stimulus & Child Tax Credit Payments

The last time the federal government sent out stimulus checks was in 2021, but as GOBankingRates previously reported, there are still roughly 9 million people who have not claimed their money.

For the most part, those are individuals who have not filed their 2021 tax return, and as a result, have not been able to take advantage of last year’s stimulus payments, earned income tax credits, child tax credits and additional benefits.

The department mailed out letters to eligible individuals and is keeping open its FreeFile platform through Nov. 17 so those who are owed can easily get their documentation in and get their money, which is $1,400 for the stimulus payment alone.

California: Middle-Class Tax Refund

The California state government started issuing one-time stimulus payments to eligible residents in October. Anyone who doesn’t have their banking information on file with the state will debit cards loaded with their payment.

The state’s Franchise Tax Board explains that payments of up to $1,050 will be issued through January 2023 in alphabetical order by last name.

Colorado: Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights Amendment

Due to an amendment to the 1992 Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, residents this year are eligible for a tax rebate of $750 to $1,500 for couples who filed taxes jointly. You must have filed a 2021 tax return by June 30, be at least 18 years of age and have lived in the state for the entire 2021 calendar year to be eligible.

Many payments have already gone out, but residents who filed an extension by the Oct. 17 deadline are set to get a payment by Jan. 31, 2023, according to CNET.

Delaware: Relief Rebate Program

Every adult over 18 years old in the state of Delaware is eligible for a one-time payment of $300 under the state’s Relief Rebate Program. Many already have received a check since they were mailed out at the beginning of May, but for those who haven’t yet gotten a 2022 relief payment, there is still time.

You have to apply for the payment and be eligible (other than the age limit, you will need to be a resident as of December 31, 2021). The application opened on Nov. 1 and the deadline is Nov. 30 to file and receive the money.

Hawaii: State Tax Rebates

Many residents in Hawaii have already received their one-time tax rebate — but for people who will receive physical checks, those only started in October and are going out slowly in small batches due to a paper shortage, says Hawaii News Now.

Each person in a household is eligible to receive $300, even dependents, so a family of four could get $1,200. The stipulation is that single residents had to earn under $100,000 or under $200,000 for a couple filing jointly. Those above those thresholds will have their rebate amount reduced to $100.

Illinois: Family Relief Plan

The state’s 2022 income and property tax rebates will continue through this month, according to CNET. As part of a $1.8 billion relief package, most individuals earning less than $200,000 will get a check for $50 while couples earning under $400,000 will get a rebate of $100. In addition, up to three dependents can also be claimed for an extra $100 each.

Checks were mailed starting on Sept. 12 but were expected to take eight weeks to reach all residents, so if you haven’t gotten yours yet, money should be on its way soon.

Indiana: Automatic Taxpayer Refund Law

Any Indiana residents who did not receive their stimulus money by Nov. 1 (originally totaling $125 per person, with no limits on income) should check in with the state’s department of revenue.

Because of a paper shortage, there was a long delay in issuing checks, and in that time the governor upped the payment automatically by $200 to $325 per person or $650 for couples who filed taxes jointly. The increase might come in a separate deposit or check.

Massachusetts: Chapter 62F Refunds

Three million people living in Massachusetts have started to receive tax refunds this month, equating to about 14% of personal state income taxes paid in 2021. It’s because of a tax cap law known as Chapter 62F that requires the Department of Revenue to put money back in residents’ pockets when revenues exceed a certain amount.

In 2022, the state had a $3 billion surplus so now that’s being divided among residents. The payments will be made on a rolling basis through mid-December.

Minnesota: Hero Pay

Frontline workers in the state are eligible for a payment of up to $750. Those eligible include health care and emergency workers, court employees and grocery store or other retail workers. There was a July 22 deadline to apply and 1.2 million people did so, reports the Duluth News-Tribune, which may bring the payment amount down since it was double what the state was expecting. Payments just started going out in October with more on the way.

New Jersey: ANCHOR Program

The state of New Jersey is providing stimulus money to homeowners and even some renters. Anyone who owns a home with a total income of up to $150,000 will receive $1,500; households with incomes above $150,000 and below $250,000 will receive $1,000. And even renters making under $150,000 may receive $450, if eligible.

An application for the ANCHOR program (which stands for Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters) needs to be filed with the state’s Division of Taxation by Dec. 30, and payments will start to go out in the spring of 2023.

Pennsylvania: Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program

Rebates are also going out to homeowners and renters in the state of Pennsylvania who are considered low-income earners. Most benefits will be for $650 for everyone, though some homeowners will see up to $975 based on age, widow/widower status and disabilities.

Though payments did start going out in September, not everyone who is eligible for the money has received it yet. To get funds, an application is required, and it must be filed with the state’s Department of Revenue by Dec. 31.

Rhode Island: Child Tax Rebate

Families and parents with children will be eligible to take part in Rhode Island’s Child Tax Rebate program, providing a rebate of $250 for up to three children, or $750 total per family, as GOBankingRates.com previously reported. In order to be eligible, you must have been a resident of Rhode Island for all of 2021 and children must still be 18 years of age by Dec. 31. There are also income limits, $100,000 for individuals and $200,000 for couples filing jointly.

Checks started mailing in early October for those that filed a 2021 tax return by Aug. 31 and will be sent on a rolling basis for those who filed a return by Oc. 17.

South Carolina: State Tax Rebates

A large portion of personal state income taxes is headed back to South Carolina residents starting later this month and into December. Amounts will be up to $800, dependent on what the individual or couples filing jointly paid out of pocket.

Anyone who paid under $800 total will receive a full refund, which CNET says is 33% of residents. Residents who paid zero dollars in state income taxes will not get a refund.

Virginia: State Tax Rebates

Though most payments have now gone out to Virginia residents, there are still some people who will be getting their check for $250 per person or $500 for couples filing jointly. Payments to 3.2 million residents are planned to go out through the end of the year, particularly for those receiving paper checks or who submitted state income taxes in or after September. The Virginia Department of Taxation website has more information regarding the process.

