Binghamton, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Police Seize Cocaine & Handgun in Narcotic Search Warrant Execution

Police seize cocaine and a handgun as part of a Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force search warrant execution. According to a press release, Binghamton Metro S.W.A.T. and the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a narcotic search warrant at 29 Double Day Street in Binghamton. Consequently...
whcuradio.com

Body discovered in Tioga County, investigation ensues

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities in Tioga County are investigating a death. Waverly Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at Waverly Glen Park at 85 Moore Street in the Village of Waverly at 12:35 p.m. Officers responded to the location and conducted a search and rescue effort with the Waverly-Barton Fire Department, NYS Park Police, and NYS Forest Rangers. They discovered the body of a deceased male later in the afternoon within the park area. Next of kin were notified, and no foul play is suspected at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Prisoner Found Dead in Broome County Jail

The Broome County Sheriff confirmed to WICZ that a prisoner was found dead inside the Broome County Jail last Friday. Sheriff David Harder confirmed to WICZ that Mitchell Lindow was found dead in his bed in a dorm in the jail when he did not report for the 7 a.m. count on Friday, November 4th.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Body Found in Waverly Park

Village of Waverly Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found at Waverly Glen Park. Authorities were investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle in the park at 85 Moore Street yesterday when the man’s body was found in the afternoon. Waverly Police Investigating officers...
WAVERLY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Car Crashed Down Embankment in Harpursville

The Broome County Sheriff’s office is investigating a serious crash that has reportedly sent one person to the hospital on November 9. Emergency Services Communications officials confirm the Harpursville fire, Sanitaria Springs Rescue, Windsor Rescue, Sheriff’s Deputies, Colesville and Superior Ambulance squads were called to the area of 65 Route 235 in Harpursville at around 8:43 p.m. Wednesday, November 9 with a report of a car down an embankment and the driver trapped inside.
HARPURSVILLE, NY
whcuradio.com

IPD investigating six commercial burglaries

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are investigating several commercial burglaries. Police say calls were made beginning around 4:30 Tuesday morning. Officers later determined there were six commercial burglaries. Investigators say there were signs of forced entry through unlocked windows and in one case, a car was stolen and found a few blocks away.
ITHACA, NY
wxhc.com

Cortland Man Charged After Punching, Striking, Hitting, and Kicking Dog

On Thursday, November 10th, the Cortland County SPCA Law Enforcement charged Cortland man Peter H. Knabe with attempted animal cruelty. The SPCA Law Enforcement charged Knabe after a complaint and investigation of an incident that occurred on October 21st at 110 Tompkins Ave in Cortland. Witnesses reported to the SPCA that he (Knabe) punched, striking, hitting, and kicking one of his dogs.
CORTLAND, NY
NewsChannel 36

Body Found After Search and Rescue Operation at Waverly Glen Park

UPDATE (6:45 PM) -- According to Waverly Police, a body was found at Waverly Glen Park following a search Thursday afternoon. Police say that no foul play is suspected. Family members of the deceased individual have been notified. An investigation will follow. WAVERLY, NY (WENY) -- The entrance to Waverly...
WAVERLY, NY
wxhc.com

Domestic Incident Leads to Man Ripping Door off its Hinges

On Sunday, November 6th around 1:30 in the morning for a reported domestic incident on Kellogg Rd. in the City of Cortland. During the investigation officer’s found that 19 Brenden I. Stillman of Cortland had engaged in a verbal and physical domestic incident with a 19 year old female. Stillman shoved the victim, smashed ceramic bowls and then proceeded to rip a bedroom door off of its hinges.
CORTLAND, NY
WBRE

Man arrested for allegedly shaking baby causing injury

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been arrested after police investigated an incident involving a 2-month-old baby suffering probable neurological disabilities. According to the Plains Township Police Department, on November 3 around 3:00 p.m., officers were called to a home for a reported 2-month-old infant bleeding from the nose. The baby was […]
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
Syracuse.com

Human skeletal remains found in Upstate NY

Human remains have been found in Upstate New York., according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. WBNG reports hunters found the skeletal remains of a human body in a wooded area off Bowlby Road in the town of Elmira on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office said authorities were unable to identify the age or sex of the person due to the skeleton’s condition.
ELMIRA, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM

