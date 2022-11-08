Special Education Teacher Has Sweetest Reaction to Seeing a Doll With Down Syndrome

Representation matters.

When it comes to representation — in the media, in the products that are sold to us and our kids, and in all other areas of life — we've managed to do better as a society, but there's still a long way to go. Everyone deserves to feel like they can see themselves reflected in different parts of every day life, especially when we're talking about children. Even when it comes to something as simple as toys, it really does matter.

Just in case you need proof of that, this sweet TikTok video that's currently going viral on the app really does just say it all. A special education teacher found a doll with Down syndrome , and her emotional reaction is giving us so many feelings.

The teacher, who worked in special education for more than a decade, was shopping at Barnes and Noble with her niece when she picked up the doll, who reminded her of some of her students. She was immediately brought to tears when she realized how special this little doll was, knowing what that would mean to her students.

The OP also shared the brand, and we now know that this doll is made by Miniland , a brand that is aiming to create a more tolerant and inclusive world through the products they sell. Not only can you buy this sweet doll on their website, but they also sell many others to represent different ethnicities, too.

This is so sweet — and it goes to show that we need more dolls like this so that every child can see themselves represented like this. It truly does make a difference for them.