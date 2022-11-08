ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbyville, IN

Union County sheriff’s truck found in Shelbyville; Connersville felon still on the run

By Joe Hopkins
FOX59
FOX59
 5 days ago

UPDATE:

Police on Wednesday said the Union County Sheriff’s Department truck was found and recovered in the parking lot of a Kroger in Shelbyville. The Connersville felon, Steven T. Lakes, is still on the loose. Police said he is armed with a department-issued handgun that was in the truck.

ORIGINAL STORY:

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Authorities are searching for an elusive Connersville felon who is on the run after stealing a Union County Sheriff’s Department truck, according to Indiana State Police.

Witnesses told FOX59 the pickup truck was stolen from the QuickPix Convenience store on N. Main Street in Liberty just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

ISP said 45-year-old Steven T. Lakes is driving a black Ford F-150 with sheriff decals and no light bar. He should be considered armed and dangerous and may have a weapon, police added. He was last seen headed to Ripley County.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tR9rd_0j3GCmZy00
    Steven T. Lakes
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RH9VP_0j3GCmZy00
    Photo of truck

ISP Sgt. Scott Keegan said Lakes is 5’6″ tall, weighs about 145 lbs and no longer has the facial hair seen in his photo. He was wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

According to Raul Leon, a server at El Reparo, he noticed police activity at the gas station as he walked back from the store. He looked out the window of work and noticed several deputies standing with at least one person.

He said that person had their hands up in the air, though it’s not clear who that individual was. Surveillance cameras on a nearby business captured that interaction from afar.

Leon said that not long after that he noticed the truck take off quickly, but did not see the exact moments leading up to it.

“The truck left very fast,” said Leon.

2 arrested after Connersville man shot, critically injured during altercation

The Union County Sheriff’s Department said no injuries were reported in the incident but did not release any other information Tuesday, including how Lakes gained access of the vehicle.

As of early Tuesday evening, authorities had not announced any updates, including whether the vehicle or Lakes had been located.

This is the second time in the last few days that authorities said Lakes has evaded police.

According to the Connersville Police Department, Lakes has several arrest warrants for the battery of a public safety official and dealing methamphetamine. Court records show he is a convicted felon, having served jail time for previous crimes, including theft.

Authorities noted that he has a history of evading arrest, including an incident Saturday evening in which officers served a warrant at a home in the 1300 block of Eastern Avenue but were unable to take him into custody.

Police said they later found the home to have “several hidden rooms and crawl spaces .” They believe Lakes used those to avoid police during a warrant service. Officers said they found two other people wanted on felony arrest warrants and took them into custody.

“I knew there was commotion, and somebody told me what was going on, that there was a standoff,” said Terry Farmer, a Connersville resident, who lives nearby the home authorities were searching.

“I heard a couple double booms. Boom, boom a couple times, and I knew it was getting serious,” said Farmer.

Days later, the situation got even more serious, as Lakes took off with a deputy’s truck. Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach and instead, call 911.

This is a developing story and will be updated one more information is available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 2

Tony Hill
4d ago

Oh, that's crazy Steve last time I talked to him he said he was on his way to Mexico for vacation in his new Chevy truck. I asked him how he could afford a new truck at the price they're selling for, he said he got a steal of a deal on it, than he asked if I wanted to buy some guns before he left. Said he was buying property in Belize and needed some extra cash.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISH-TV

Two arrested following police chase through 3 Indiana counties

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were arrested Saturday after leading police on a vehicle pursuit through three counties, the Indiana State Police says. Shorty after 3 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a Home Depot in Seymour after receiving reports of an attempted theft. When officers arrived the suspects left the property in a U-Haul truck.
SEYMOUR, IN
WTHR

Woman found dead in Franklin home, investigation underway

FRANKLIN, Indiana — An investigation has been opened into a death at a Franklin home that police have deemed "suspicious." Officers received a call at around 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning about a suicide attempt at a home in the 2700 block of Woodfield Boulevard. The home is in the Branigin Creek subdivision, which is located right off South U.S. Highway 31.
FRANKLIN, IN
cbs4indy.com

Multi-vehicle crash kills at least 1

INDIANAPOLIS – A multi-vehicle crash on I-465 left at least one person dead early Sunday on the southwest side, police said. According to Indiana State Police, the crash happened around 3 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-465 near Mann Road on the southwest side of Indianapolis. Police said...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Jay County Sheriff’s Office warns of man attempting illegal traffic stops

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Jay County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a man they say has recently attempted to make illegal traffic stops in the county. Police say the man stopped a driver in rural Jay County in the evening hours, and attempted to stop another woman in the same area. They say the man followed the woman for many miles before driving off.
JAY COUNTY, IN
FOX59

1 dead, 1 injured after self-inflicted shooting incident in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are investigating a possibly self-inflicted shooting incident that left a woman dead and put a man in the hospital. CPD was called around 8:25 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of Johnson Drive for a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers found a woman, identified as 63-year-old Susan Shaw, dead. Also […]
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

IMPD's North District recovers over 300 stolen guns

INDIANAPOLIS — One IMPD district is seeing an uptick in stolen guns. "People will walk by, look into a vehicle and if they see it, they'll go get it," said IMPD North District Cmdr. Michael Wolley. Wolley said more guns are being stolen from vehicles - 329, to be...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
korncountry.com

Seymour man arrested for child molesting

SEYMOUR, Ind. – The Seymour Police Department (SPD) arrested a 19-year-old Jackson County man after law enforcement alleges he had sex with a 12-year-old girl. Officers began the investigation on November 5, as the incident was reported to the Indiana Department of Child Services, according to SPD’s Lt. C.J. Foster.
SEYMOUR, IN
wbiw.com

Officer conducts traffic stop and makes arrest

BEDFORD – A Kentucky woman was arrested early Friday, November 4th after a Bedford Police officer conducted a traffic stop for not having plates on a vehicle or a trailer. The vehicle was stopped at G and 16th streets and spoke to the male driver and his female passenger 31-year-old Tobi Grider, of Russell Springs, KY.
BEDFORD, IN
FOX59

Man found dead in cemetery near Connersville, third time in 3 months

EVERTON, Ind. — The Fayette County Sheriff’s office is investigating after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in a cemetery just south of Connersville. Sheriff Joey Laughlin said the man’s body was found Tuesday morning by someone visiting the Everton cemetery. A nearby convenience store clerk says an elderly […]
CONNERSVILLE, IN
WLWT 5

Man accused of leaving Oxford bar, intentionally setting fire in alley

OXFORD, Ohio — A 30-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection to an arson in Uptown Oxford last month. Tyler Nichols of Oxford has been charged with aggravated arson. On Oct. 17, Oxford police were dispatched to an alley off E. Walnut Street for a report of an explosion. When they arrived, they saw a row of overflowing trash bins burning.
OXFORD, OH
cbs4indy.com

33-year-old man killed in shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ind. — One person was killed in a shooting in Richmond overnight Saturday, police confirmed. According to the Richmond Police Department, officers got a report of a shooting around 1:35 a.m. in the 1100 block of North I Street. Police found the victim, Nicholas F. Lakes, 33, deceased...
RICHMOND, IN
FOX59

Muncie man accused of fleeing scene after hitting motorcyclist with SUV

MUNCIE, Ind. — Court records reveal that a Muncie man reportedly admitted to hitting a motorcyclist with his SUV on Friday and then fleeing the scene because he knew he’d be sent to jail if he stayed. Anthony J. Mote, 54, is a longstanding habitual traffic violator who admitted to police to being behind the […]
MUNCIE, IN
FOX59

Franklin man with domestic violence history arrested after girlfriend’s ‘suspicious’ death

FRANKLIN, Ind. — Police in Franklin arrested 49-year-old Johnathan Baker for a probation violation and handgun possession after they found his girlfriend dead inside her home. Police and family identified the woman as 47-year-old Jennifer Lewis. Investigators say they were initially called to the home on Woodfield Boulevard at 1:46 a.m. Saturday for an attempted […]
FRANKLIN, IN
wbiw.com

Heltonville woman injures child and is arrested

HELTONVILLE – A Heltonville woman was arrested on a domestic battery causing injury on Saturday, November 5th. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the 2000 block of Hickory Grove Road after a request for a welfare check on a female juvenile due to blood coming from her right ear.
HELTONVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Officers find 8 grams of meth, drug paraphernalia and arrest two

MITCHELL – Two people were arrested on Sunday, November 6th at 4:20 p.m. a Mitchell Police officer stopped a white Buick on State Road 37 for a traffic violation. The driver was 40-year-old Patrick Wilson, of Brazil and his passenger was 39-year-old Jennifer Redfield, of Indianapolis. Wilson was driving...
MITCHELL, IN
FOX59

1 dead after fire at Bloomington assisted living complex

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — One person has died after a fire broke out in an assisted living complex in Bloomington just after midnight on Friday. According to Monroe County Coroner Joani Stalcup, the fire occurred at Evergreen Village at Bloomington on Heirloom Drive. Rickey Harper, 66, of Bloomington died as a result of injuries sustained in […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

FOX59

47K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy