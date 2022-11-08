ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3-Year-Old Begs Mom to Put Up the Christmas Tree Early and He's So Happy When She Does

By Nicole Pomarico
Who cares, rules aren’t real.

Among those of us who celebrate Christmas , there are several different conflicting ideas about when the holiday season actually starts. For some, the decorations come out on November 1, while others like to wait until the day after Thanksgiving to put the tree up... and for still others, even that is a bit too soon. When is it actually appropriate to start celebrating?

The good news: There's no correct answer to that question, because there are no rules. And seeing how happy this toddler on TIkTok was when his mom put up the Christmas tree early, we're more convinced that ever that the right time to kick off the holiday season is whenever it feels right to you.

Over footage of herself decorating the tree with her son in her lap, this mom wrote, "Today my 3 year old begged me to put the Christmas tree up. I said no all day until he was still asking at 4 pm, and I asked myself, 'why not?' Yes, it's November. But it's our first Christmas in our new home, with his new baby sister, new memories, new magic."

"We all need a little bit of magic in our lives and if it makes him smile, who am I to say no to that?" she continued.

It looks like this turned out to be such a sweet moment she got to share with her son, and after seeing his big grin after the tree was complete, we totally understand why she couldn't say no to that face!

This mom is totally right. We could all use as much magic as possible in our lives, so if that means decorating a little early to make our kids (and ourselves) happy... so be it.

