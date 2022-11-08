Read full article on original website
As Iran's clerics face a "turban tossing" trend, army warns it's ready to quash protests
As Iran's military warns it is prepared to step in and quash a wave of anti-government protests, a new trend has emerged in Iran aimed squarely at embarrassing and belittling the Islamic republic's ruling elite. Videos showing young protesters running past and knocking the turbans off the heads of unsuspecting Islamic clerics in public have swept across the internet in recent weeks.
American woman jailed for trying to leave Saudi Arabia with her daughter is freed, but travel ban remains
Saudi Arabia has released an American woman it took into custody early this week after she tweeted and otherwise spoke out about her efforts to leave the country with her young Saudi-American daughter, according to a U.S. official and a U.S.-based advocacy group Thursday. Carly Morris was released early Wednesday,...
U.S. extends temporary legal status of 337,000 immigrants through 2024 amid court battle
The Biden administration on Thursday said it would extend the deportation protections and work permits of an estimated 337,000 immigrants from El Salvador, Nicaragua, Nepal and Honduras through the summer of 2024, preempting a court decision that could have led to their legal status expiring next year. The Department of...
CDC tells pregnant people, seniors to stop eating deli meat, cheese amid listeria outbreak
Some people should not eat any meat or cheese from any deli counters due to an ongoing outbreak of listeria in the U.S. that has killed one person, sickened more than a dozen others and caused a lost pregnancy, federal health officials say. "You are at higher risk for severe...
CBS News
US plans to buy 100,000 rounds of artillery ammo from South Korea for Ukraine
WASHINGTON, DC. (CNN) -- The US intends to buy 100,000 rounds of artillery ammunition from South Korean arms manufacturers to provide to Ukraine, a US official said, as part of a broader effort to find available weaponry for the high-intensity battles unfolding in Ukraine. As part of the deal, the...
Migrants hoping to seek U.S. asylum face years-long legal limbo in overwhelmed system
New York — Beberlyn and her family boarded the subway to downtown Manhattan before 4 a.m. in mid-October. Their appointment with federal immigration officials wasn't until 9 o'clock, but she wanted to make sure her family would be seen. When the family arrived at 4:40, dozens of migrants were...
Biden travels to Asia for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit
President Joe Biden arrived in Cambodia's capital on Friday for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit. He's expected to meet with other world leaders, including a highly anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. CBS News correspondent Elizabeth Palmer reports.
Ukraine advances after Russia orders Kherson retreat
Ukrainian forces are reclaiming villages as Russia retreats from Kherson, which it held captive since the start of its invasion. Chris Livesay reports.
Ukraine reclaims the city of Kherson from Russia
Russia says it's completed its military withdrawal from a key Ukrainian city, and Ukraine has moved to reclaim Kherson. CBS News foreign correspondent Chris Livesay explains what this means for the war moving forward.
Iranian man whose experience inspired Spielberg's "The Terminal" dies in Paris airport
An Iranian man who lived for 18 years in Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport, and whose saga loosely inspired the Steven Spielberg film "The Terminal," died Saturday in the airport that he long called home, officials said. Mehran Karimi Nasseri died after a heart attack in the airport's Terminal 2F...
Musk warns Twitter employees of difficult times ahead, imposes drastic changes
New Twitter owner Elon Musk warns employees of difficult times ahead after slashing half the company's workforce and ordering remote employees to return to the office or risk losing their jobs. CBS News' Elaine Quijano and Errol Barnett are joined by J.D. Durkin, host of "TheStreet" to discuss.
Biden attends ASEAN conference, calls for stronger alliance between member countries
President Biden attended the ASEAN conference in Cambodia, emphasizing the need for a stronger U.S. alliance amid China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region. Elizabeth Palmer has the details.
Quartz
The economics of the fentanyl supply chain
Fentanyl is a synthetic drug, which means that unlike heroin or cocaine, it can be made in a lab without the need of raw ingredients derived from plants such as poppy or coca. Instead it’s made with a compound called NPP (N-phenethyl-4-piperidone) and a combination of other chemicals, and is sold as a powder or in pills.
President Biden says U.S. will meet emission targets by 2030
President Biden attended the annual COP27 Climate Summit in Egypt Friday. It was his first stop on an international trip that also includes Cambodia and Bali. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer joined CBS News to discuss the latest.
Shift to electric cars happening too slowly to avoid "climate catastrophe," report finds
Major automakers and governments have avowed that the future of cars is electric. And with transportation making up about a quarter of the carbon pollution emitted by humanity, scientists say phasing out gas- and diesel-powered cars is imperative for there to be any hope of avoiding the worst effects of global warming.
Russia’s withdrawal from Kherson leaves top U.S. officials cautiously optimistic
Top U.S. officials are cautiously optimistic about Russia’s withdrawal from the vital southern Ukrainian port city of Kherson that’s a gateway to Crimea. CBS News correspondent Chris Livesay reports.
Crypto exchange FTX files for bankruptcy amid $8 billion shortfall
FTX Trading on Friday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, capping a sudden and startling downfall for one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. Founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried also resigned from the company, which appointed John J. Ray III as its new chief executive. Bankman-Fried plans to stay with FTX while it works through the bankruptcy process, according to a statement on Friday.
The Dish: Chef Akwasi Brenya-Mensa on bringing the flavors of Africa to London
CBS News correspondent Imtiaz Tyab visits the restaurant, Tatale, in London, where Chef Akwasi Brenya-Mensa brings the flavors of Africa to his dishes.
Zelenskyy urges extreme caution as Russia announces withdrawal from Kherson
Russia says it is pulling its military out of Kherson, a key region in southern Ukraine that was illegally annexed in September.
FTX Trading meltdown: What you should know
One of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges crashed and burned in spectacular fashion this week as FTX Trading filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Until recently FTX was a darling of the crypto world — a startup founded by two Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduates who set their sights on building a company that lets users buy and sell bitcoin and other digital currencies. But after a meteoric three-year rise that turned one of its founders and former CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, into a multi-billionaire, FTX suddenly unraveled.
