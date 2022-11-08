ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Iran's clerics face a "turban tossing" trend, army warns it's ready to quash protests

As Iran's military warns it is prepared to step in and quash a wave of anti-government protests, a new trend has emerged in Iran aimed squarely at embarrassing and belittling the Islamic republic's ruling elite. Videos showing young protesters running past and knocking the turbans off the heads of unsuspecting Islamic clerics in public have swept across the internet in recent weeks.
Ukraine reclaims the city of Kherson from Russia

Russia says it's completed its military withdrawal from a key Ukrainian city, and Ukraine has moved to reclaim Kherson. CBS News foreign correspondent Chris Livesay explains what this means for the war moving forward.
The economics of the fentanyl supply chain

Fentanyl is a synthetic drug, which means that unlike heroin or cocaine, it can be made in a lab without the need of raw ingredients derived from plants such as poppy or coca. Instead it’s made with a compound called NPP (N-phenethyl-4-piperidone) and a combination of other chemicals, and is sold as a powder or in pills.
President Biden says U.S. will meet emission targets by 2030

President Biden attended the annual COP27 Climate Summit in Egypt Friday. It was his first stop on an international trip that also includes Cambodia and Bali. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer joined CBS News to discuss the latest.
Crypto exchange FTX files for bankruptcy amid $8 billion shortfall

FTX Trading on Friday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, capping a sudden and startling downfall for one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. Founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried also resigned from the company, which appointed John J. Ray III as its new chief executive. Bankman-Fried plans to stay with FTX while it works through the bankruptcy process, according to a statement on Friday.
FTX Trading meltdown: What you should know

One of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges crashed and burned in spectacular fashion this week as FTX Trading filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Until recently FTX was a darling of the crypto world — a startup founded by two Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduates who set their sights on building a company that lets users buy and sell bitcoin and other digital currencies. But after a meteoric three-year rise that turned one of its founders and former CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, into a multi-billionaire, FTX suddenly unraveled.
