Memphis Grizzlies Stay on Top of the Southwest Division

The Grizzlies (7-4) are on pace to make the playoffs early in the season as they are currently in sixth place in the entire Western Conference.

So far this week they have already taken down the Wizards (5-6) on Sunday night. Desmond Bane led Memphis with 28 points in this 103-97 victory at the FedEx Forum.

On Monday they played the Celtics (7-3) who made the NBA Finals last year but fell just short with a score of 109-106. Boston’s Jayson Tatum scored a game-high 39 points.

They will take on the Spurs (5-6) on Wednesday, November 9th at 7 PM in San Antonio for their next game. Minnesota will travel to Memphis on Friday, November 11th at 8:30 PM. This game will be on ESPN.

