ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis Grizzlies Stay on Top of the Southwest Division

By Austin Timberlake
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago

The Grizzlies (7-4) are on pace to make the playoffs early in the season as they are currently in sixth place in the entire Western Conference.

So far this week they have already taken down the Wizards (5-6) on Sunday night. Desmond Bane led Memphis with 28 points in this 103-97 victory at the FedEx Forum.

On Monday they played the Celtics (7-3) who made the NBA Finals last year but fell just short with a score of 109-106. Boston’s Jayson Tatum scored a game-high 39 points.

They will take on the Spurs (5-6) on Wednesday, November 9th at 7 PM in San Antonio for their next game. Minnesota will travel to Memphis on Friday, November 11th at 8:30 PM. This game will be on ESPN.

The post Memphis Grizzlies Stay on Top of the Southwest Division appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BlueDevilCountry

Duke's best defensive start in 76 years

First-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer has made defense a focal point. In their 84-38 home win over USC Upstate on Friday night, the defensive-minded Blue Devils scored 39 points off turnovers. Indeed, that's one more point than the visitors scored altogether, pretty much an unheard-of ...
DURHAM, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NCAA Tournament: Xavier eliminates Lady Vols

Xavier (14-3-5, 6-0-4 Big East) defeated No. 22 Tennessee (11-6-2, 7-2-1 SEC), 4-1, in overtime during the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Regal Soccer Stadium Friday. The Lady Vols scored first and surrendered four unanswered goals, including three during overtime. Jaida Thomas scored in the 20th minute for...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy