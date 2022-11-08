Read full article on original website
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Anaheim Ducks
Due to a splendid three-game winning streak, the Detroit Red Wings currently sport a 7-3-2 record and are second in the deep Atlantic Division. Although the season is still quite young, this is promising, as this could finally be the year that we see them back in the postseason. If they maintain this excellent stretch of play as the year progresses, expect them to be buyers at this year’s trade deadline.
Lindgren’s Injury Exposing Rangers’ Lack of Defensive Depth
For the last few seasons, the New York Rangers have had trouble finding a trustworthy third defense pair. This season, they have turned to young blueliners Braden Schneider and Zac Jones but both have struggled. Adding to their problems is Ryan Lindgren after he missed the team’s 3-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 6 with an upper-body injury. They need to make some adjustments or they will be forced to call up or trade for another defenseman.
Golden Knights beat Maple Leafs 4-3 in OT, win 8th straight
TORONTO -- — Reilly Smith scored his second goal of the game 23 seconds into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 Tuesday night for their eighth straight win. Jack Eichel and Nicolas Roy also scored for Vegas, which has won 12 of 14...
Legendary NHL goalie has new important role with New Jersey Devils
The New Jersey Devils announced on Thursday morning that Hall of Fame goalie Martin Brodeur has a new role with the organization and has been hired as the team's Director of Hockey Operations. The 50-year-old Brodeur is one of the greatest and most accomplished goalies in NHL history and was...
Preview: Coyotes Look to Carry Momentum into Buffalo on Tuesday
Nov. 8, 2022 | 5:00 pm MST | Keybank Center, Buffalo, NY. The Arizona Coyotes started their road trip on a high note, scoring three unanswered goals in the third period on Saturday to beat the Washington Capitals. Now the goal is to keep that momentum going against the Sabres...
Flyers, Tortorella, and “Trash” Analytics
“I have certain analytics that I think are good, and I think most of them are trash because I believe in the eye test.”. John Tortorella doesn’t mince words, and he is gaining traction in Philadelphia. The perception of an old-school, grizzled veteran coach whipping a group of underachievers into shape appeals to a fan base that hasn’t had much to celebrate for the past decade. The Flyers have started the 2022-23 season with a solid 7-3-2 record considering their underwhelming offensive firepower, their early schedule filled with teams coming off playoff appearances, and their vicious cycle of injury problems.
The Vegas Golden Knights are on the longest win streak in the NHL
This victory marks VGK’s eighth win. The Golden Knights now have the longest win streak in the NHL.
Coyotes' ECHL Affiliate Ownership Excited to Grow Hockey in Georgia
Atlanta Gladiators owners Alex Campbell and Anson Carter team up to elevate hockey, looking forward to helping Arizona's prospects develop. There's something special brewing in Atlanta. The Arizona Coyotes' ECHL affiliate, the Atlanta Gladiators, were purchased in October by Alex Campbell, director of operations for Capital Staffing Solutions, and Anson...
Stillman Eyeing Important Benchmarks | PROSPECT WATCH
The Devils first-rounder is 'working on the things that New Jersey wants from me." This is a big season for Chase Stillman. In fact, the Devils first-round pick (29th overall) from two years ago has some important benchmarks coming up over the next few months. A little under a month...
Wild’s Eriksson Ek & Kaprizov Shine While Dumba & Steel Falter
The last two weeks have been a busy time for the Minnesota Wild, so busy a weekly check-in couldn’t be finished in time so this will cover the last two weeks instead. They played in six games that included four on the road and two more at home. In their road games, they took on the Montréal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, Detroit Red Wings, and the Chicago Blackhawks then at home they faced the Canadiens again and the Seattle Kraken.
Kariya assisted Ducks when they traded for Selanne in 1996
Hall of Fame forward shares other insights in interview with Fischler. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler shares an interview with Hockey Hall of Famer and former...
Caufield, Suzuki score in shootout, Canadiens beat Red Wings
DETROIT -- — Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki scored in the shootout and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Tuesday night. David Perron was the only Red Wings player to score during the shootout. Detroit captain Dylan Larkin shot wide on the third attempt to give Montreal the victory.
Sabres’ Tage Thompson Continuing His Remarkable Rise
One of the biggest points of interest surrounding the Buffalo Sabres entering this fall was whether or not Tage Thompson’s quantum leap last season was an apparition. It’s a question commonly asked after a player comes from out of nowhere in such a dramatic way and Sabres fans had to be wondering the same. Thompson has wasted no time answering that, however.
Flyers’ Tippett is finding his shine in Philadelphia
A season ago, the Philadelphia Flyers said goodbye to an era. Alain Vigneault was relieved from his duties as the head coach for interim Mike Yeo, Keith Yandle called it an NHL career after a season on Broad Street, and most vividly, Claude Giroux went to the Florida Panthers. Sellers...
Red Wings recall forwards Jonatan Berggren and Givani Smith from Griffins
Berggren, 22, has recorded seven points (4-3-7) in seven games with the Griffins to begin the 2022-23 season. The 5-foot-11, 197-pound forward made his North American professional debut with the Griffins in 2021-22 and set franchise records for a rookie in assists (43), points (64), game-winning goals (7) and overtime goals (3) in 70 games in Grand Rapids. Berggren was named the AHL Rookie of the Month for April after totaling 20 points (6-14-20) in 14 contests. He finished the season with 26 points (7-19-26) in his last 18 games, including a season-high 11-game point streak (6-13-19) to close out the year. Prior to arriving in North America, Berggren played for Skelleftea AIK in the Swedish Hockey League, tying for the team lead with 45 points (12-33-45) in 49 games during the 2020-21 campaign, in addition to four assists in 12 postseason contests to help his team reach the semifinals of the SHL playoffs. In all, Berggren skated in 99 games for Skelleftea AIK in Sweden's top professional league over four seasons (2017-21), recording 14 goals and 46 assists.
