ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Begs Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sunny Hostin to “Tone it Down” on ‘The View’ During Tense Argument

By Greta Bjornson
Decider.com
Decider.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vySW7_0j3GCAEU00

It’s election day, and tensions are high on The View . With all of us bracing for one of the most consequential midterms in years, the co-hosts are feeling the heat too, and the stress bubbled over in the form of a tense fight between Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin on today’s episode.

Griffin said she was becoming concerned about rhetoric on the far-left, telling the table she thinks liberals have “become so negative in how they talk about the other party,” but Hostin immediately questioned her, asking, “who are are these ‘far-left people?’ Cause I don’t think you can ‘both sides’ this.”

She added, “the far-left did not storm the Capitol,” but Griffin pulled out Hostin’s comments from last week’s episode , telling her she had “called white republican women cockroaches.”

Big mistake.

Hostin quickly corrected Griffin, telling her she’d misquoted what she actually said, which was: “Suburban women are now going to vote Republican. It’s almost like roaches voting for raid.”

As Griffin attempted to walk back her comment, Hostin instructed her, “let me answer that,” but she didn’t get far as the table erupted into multiple conversations until moderator Whoopi Goldberg calmed the chaos.

“Here’s what I’m gonna ask you to do,” she practically shouted over her co-hosts. “I’m gonna ask you tone it down a bit, ’cause I can’t hear anything. No one can hear what’s being said.”

Hostin, with the table now silent, continued her defense, saying Griffin had “just said I called white women roaches, which, my mother is a white woman. So I wouldn’t say that. Second of all, what I used was a metaphor, really more of a simile. And I said, white women republicans, I just read a poll that the suburbans are now voting republican. That is like roaches voting for raid.”

As Griffin said she knew what Hostin was trying to say, Hostin told her, “let me finish,” and explained that she had pulled the roaches line from John Leguizamo and had previously said it on The View in reference to Latino voters, but “nobody had anything to say about it” then.

Hostin continued by explaining more context of the roaches comment, while Griffin tried to interject.

“Sunny, we’ve heard your point. I’m trying to make you consider a perspective you haven’t before,” she said, but Hostin talked right over her, accusing Griffin of “twisting” her words.

“Don’t say I called white women roaches, because I didn’t,” Hostin said, as Griffin tried to get a word in, but Goldberg knew the segment was long gone at that point.

“We’re gonna go to break,” she told the camera. “We’re going to break. I can’t take it.”

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.

Comments / 22

Sandra Vogel
4d ago

Alyssa sits next to sunny and she snubs her. she won't even look her in her eyes. Alyssa being new, they should all welcome her not snub her sunny

Reply(1)
3
K Bunnell
4d ago

Yeah, nothing like a good debate. 🙄 Hostin just ploughs on, and -- wait for it -- Griffin gets shut down as they go to commercial. Transparent. Biased. Ratings should be taking a dive any second now.

Reply
2
Related
disneydining.com

Popular ABC Show Forced Into Commercial Break After Audience Screams and Curses at Guest

For 25 years, The View has been one of ABC’s most popular daytime talk shows. The panel — which now includes Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, Sarah Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin — has interviewed some of the most famous faces in politics and entertainment. Over the years, they have interviewed people like former President Barack Obama, late Senator John McCain, and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.
TEXAS STATE
OK! Magazine

'The View' Fans Lose It After Whoopi Goldberg Slams 'Ignorant As Hell' Politician Live On Air

Whoopi Goldberg put an "ignorant" politician in his place on live television. During the Thursday, October 27, episode of The View, the cohosts discussed the latest woman to come forward with claims against Herschel Walker, a Republican Senate nominee who has been accused of paying for an ex-girlfriend's abortion despite vocally being pro-life. The unnamed woman claimed the former football player forced her into getting an abortion.In light of the latest allegation, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham came to Walker's defense — and Goldberg made her stance on the former, 67, defending the politician in his own party, 60, very...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Independent

‘She got up and left’: Marjorie Taylor Greene flees local TV interview during ad break

Marjorie Taylor Greene abruptly left a local TV interview in which she was taking questions, much to the bemusement of the hosts.“She’s outta here. Nothing I can do about that ... She got up and left,” co-host Judy O’Neal said to her audience.The Republican representative was taking part in a Q&A session on North Georgia’s UCTV’s Night Talk on Monday, 24 October.During her prematurely-cut interview, Ms Greene said that the public should blame the government’s shortcomings on the speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Biden calls out Marjorie Taylor Greene's hypocrisy over pandemic loans.mp4Democrats ‘party of child abuse’ and ‘anti-white racism’, Marjorie Taylor Greene saysMoment man punches rail worker who challenged him for fare evasion
GEORGIA STATE
OK! Magazine

President Joe Biden Looks Lost & Confused As He Awkwardly Tries To Find The Exit After Wrapping Up Speech

Another day, another awkward President Joe Biden moment! On Thursday, October 20, the politician spoke at a rally in Pittsburgh, Penn., while campaigning for Democrat John Fetterman, and when he walked off the stage, he turned to his right and then stopped, raising his hands while talking to his team. He then turned to his right and headed for the other way, making a 180-degree turn to his left to find where the exit was. He then pointed at the exit before leaving the stage. Biden, who turns 80 next month, also seemed frazzled while talking to reporters. When he...
PITTSBURGH, PA
DoYouRemember?

Al Roker Makes A Series Of Shocking Outbursts Before Disappearing From ‘Today’

Whether it’s a closed set or in front of a live audience, public figures always seem at war with a case of the giggles at the least opportune times. Sometimes, they have a character’s persona to maintain; others, they need to stay professional for the crowd. That shouldn’t be too hard if everyone is staying mature. But Al Roker seems determined to get his Today colleagues to break their professional bearing, prompting a series of very suggestive jokes from the meteorologist.
The Independent

Rachel Maddow was panned for praising Tucker Carlson. Now she has a different take

Rachel Maddow’s effusive praise of Tucker Carlson for a Vanity Fair article in August stunned many fans and observers of the longtime MSNBC cable host and heroine of liberal media.When she was asked again last week by New York Times podcast host Ezra Klein about the Fox News host’s transformation from bowtie-wearing “party boy libertarian” to white nationalist, conspiracy theorist, Ms Maddow offered a slightly different take. “I don’t think he has shifted over the years,” she said. “I mean, I think he’s gotten older and I think people change as they get older in terms of their inclinations,” she...
Ok Magazine

Whoopi Goldberg Sparks Concern After Fans Suspect She Needed Assistance Walking To 'The View' Stage

Whoopi Goldberg has fans worrying after she appeared to need assistance getting to the stage on The View. During the Thursday, November 10, episode, Sara Haines warned the show's moderator about a step as she helped her up onto the elevated surface. The ladies dedicated part of the show to celebrating the EGOT winner's birthday, which is on Sunday, November 13, with a segment called "Whoopi's Favorite Things."
HipHopWired

Tiffany Cross Out At MSNBC, Black Twitter Calls Out The Jig

On Friday (Nov. 4), MSNBC seemingly out of the blue announced that it would not be renewing its contract with Tiffany Cross. Despite the accomplished Black woman’s strong rating for her weekend show, The Cross Connection, the news outlet choosing to cut ties with her just before midterm elections has Black Twitter calling out the […] The post Tiffany Cross Out At MSNBC, Black Twitter Calls Out The Jig appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Chris Rock Called 'Anti-Black' by Reality Star: 'He Needed to Be Slapped'

Comedy legend Chris Rock famously endured a slap at this year's Oscars, but a reality TV star thinks he needs to get "slapped one more time." Real Housewives of New York City's Eboni K. Williams brought up Rock during an episode of her podcast this week. Posting snippets from the show, called Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams, to Instagram, Williams said she was disappointed by his stand-up routine.
Newsweek

Donald Trump Says 'Saturday Night Live' Will Be Canceled After Jan 6 Sketch

Donald Trump has once again suggested that Saturday Night Live will be canceled, days after it lampooned the January 6 committee's ninth and possible final hearing. In a statement on Truth Social, the former president reverted back to his common tactic of attacking a TV show or news network he does not like by suggesting it is suffering from low ratings, as well as saying the long-running sketch show is no longer "funny or smart."
RadarOnline

'Cancel Your Subscriptions': Peacock Faces Boycott After Announcing Casey Anthony Docuseries

Not everyone wants to hear what Casey Anthony has to say. Hours after Peacock TV released its first trailer for the upcoming docuseries Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, people are already calling for a boycott, RadarOnline.com has learned.More than 5,600 Facebook users belong to a page called "Casey Anthony Boycott Information," and their aim is on the new docuseries that promises to give an unbiased look into both sides of the 2011 murder trial.Casey was famously acquitted after pleading not guilty to murdering her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee Anthony. The docuseries will also give Casey a voice, in which she'll...
Popculture

Jim Acosta Rumored to Exit CNN, But Here's the Truth

The shifting landscape at CNN continues to spark rumors of more exits. Several major names have been let go from the 24-hour news network in recent months, part of the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery. This includes Brian Stelter, who was let go abruptly at the end of summer.
News Breaking LIVE

MSNBC Fires Host After "Not Meeting Standards of MSNBC"

MSNBC has cancelled the weekend show of host Tiffany Cross, and she will leave the cable network immediately, according to Variety. The announcement was made on Friday morning to staff of Cross’ weekend show, “Cross Connection,” which began airing as part of the weekend schedule on MSNBC in 2020.
Decider.com

Decider.com

45K+
Followers
6K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy