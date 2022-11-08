Read full article on original website
Lowe's (LOW) Lined Up for Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
LOW - Free Report) is likely to register an increase in the top and the bottom line from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s respective readings when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on Nov 16, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $23,102 million, indicating a 0.8% rise from the year-earlier fiscal quarter’s reported figure.
Sally Beauty's (SBH) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Down Y/Y
SBH - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with the top and the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, net sales and earnings declined on a year-over-year basis. The company continued to battle inflationary pressures and supply chain headwinds in the quarter. During fiscal 2023, Sally Beauty...
What's in the Cards for FREYR Battery (FREY) in Q3 Earnings?
FREYR Battery (. FREY - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 14 before the opening bell. FREYR Battery has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 63.65%, on average. Factors to Note. Due to recovering economic activities lately, the higher demand for battery storage is...
Ashland's (ASH) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q4, Revenues Lag
ASH - Free Report) recorded profits from continuing operations of $60 million or $1.09 per share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 (ending Sep 30, 2022), up from $33 million or 55 cents in the prior-year quarter. Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings came in at $1.46 per share, up...
Charles River (CRAI) Stock Rises 3.8% on Q3 Earnings Beat
CRAI - Free Report) , reported better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Solid full-year revenue guidance might have impressed investors as the stock has risen 3.8% since the earnings release on Nov 3. For 2022, on a constant-currency basis relative to 2021, Charles River raised its revenue guidance between $600 million and $608 million (prior view: $585 million and $605 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is, however, pegged below the updated guided range at $595.35 million.
QIAGEN's (QGEN) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, 2022 View Up
QIAGEN N.V.’s (. QGEN - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were 53 cents (55 cents at constant exchange rate or CER), down 8.6% year over year. The figure, however, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.8%. The bottom line exceeded the company’s third-quarter guidance of...
Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates
CDRE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.13 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.20 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -35%. A...
SPS Commerce (SPSC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
SPS Commerce (. SPSC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.63 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.52 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.47 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Chipotle (CMG) Now
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth story...
PDF Solutions (PDFS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
PDF Solutions (. PDFS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Acco Brands (ACCO) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
ACCO - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.25 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.24 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.33 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4.17%. A...
Celularity, Inc. (CELU) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
CELU - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.26 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Utilities Earnings Mixed in Q3: ETFs in Focus
The utilities sector has come up with mostly decent results this earnings season. 96.4% of S&P utilities companies in the sector have reported. About 63% beat on bottom line and 92.6% surpassed the top-line estimates, per the Earnings Trends issued on Nov 9, 2022. Earnings in Focus. In early November,...
HF Sinclair (DINO) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
HF Sinclair (. DINO - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $4.58 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.20 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.28 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Flowers Foods (FLO) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales View Up
FLO - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with the top and bottom lines beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the former increasing year over year. The top line increased due to growth in Branded retail, Store branded retail, and Non-retail and other sales. Quarterly sales benefited from pricing actions to counter increased inflation.
Triumph Group (TGI) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, EPS View Up
TGI - Free Report) rose 12.7% to reach $12.61 on Nov 10, following the company’s second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The company reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Sep 30, 2022) adjusted earnings of 7 cents per share in contrast to Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 4 cents. The bottom line however declined 30% from 10 cents per share.
Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
BOXL - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.02 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 50%. A...
Barings BDC (BBDC) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates
BBDC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.26 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.25 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.23 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4%. A...
Virtu Financial (VIRT) Rises 4.2% Since Q3 Earnings Beat
VIRT - Free Report) shares rose 4.2% since it reported better-than-expected third-quarter results on Nov 3, 2022. Its results were supported by a huge jump in interest and dividends income. Also, improved performance in the Market Making unit benefited the results. However, the positives were partially offset by increased operating expenses.
Marathon (MPC) Stock Rises Since Q3 Earnings Beat: Here's Why
MPC - Free Report) , has gained 2% since its third-quarter results were announced on Nov 1. The positive response could be attributed to the company’s comfortable earnings beat and its declaration of a dividend hike. What Did Marathon Petroleum’s Earnings Unveil?. Marathon Petroleum reported adjusted earnings per...
