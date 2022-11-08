Read full article on original website
Crews put out trailer fire in Freeville
FREEVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — Quick action by firefighters in Freeville. On Wednesday, crews put out a trailer fire on Main Street. Authorities say the blaze was caused by a space heater. No injures were reported. Crews from Dryden and surrounding communities assisted in the effort.
Early-morning fire on Exchange Street
At around 2 a.m. this morning, the Binghamton Fire Department responded to 21 Exchange Street for smoke on the seventh floor of the 11-story apartment building.
Port Crane Home Burns to the Ground
A Port Crane family is homeless after fire burned their house to the ground overnight November 10. Firefighters found the house at 164 Dumas Hill Road in Port Crane in the Town of Fenton fully engulfed in flames when they arrived at around 9 p.m. Broome County Emergency Services operators...
Suspicious Fire Rips Through RV Near Binghamton’s Ross Park Zoo
Neighbors believe someone torched an abandoned recreation vehicle parked at a vacant Binghamton house. The blaze occurred at 43 Morgan Road on the city's South Side, just across the street from Ross Park Zoo. A nearby resident reported the fire erupted around 8:30 a.m. Friday. Fire department duty chief Sam...
Route 14 crash diverts traffic in Horseheads
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Traffic was diverted in Horseheads after an accident on Route 14 Friday evening. Witnesses at the scene first reported the crash to 18 News just before 6:00 p.m. The crash happened near the intersection of Route 14 and Big Top Ice Cream. According to 511, all lanes of Route 14 were […]
Man dies after falling off bicycle in Oneonta park
ONEONTA, N.Y. – A man died after falling off his bicycle in Oneonta’s Huntington Park Thursday morning, according to Oneonta police. The police and fire departments responded to reports of an unresponsive man lying near a bicycle on a sidewalk in the park just before 7 a.m. The...
Rollover crash last night in Binghamton
Yesterday evening at around 5:45 p.m., the Binghamton Fire Department responded to a rollover motor vehicle accident on Travis Street in Binghamton.
Car Crashed Down Embankment in Harpursville
The Broome County Sheriff’s office is investigating a serious crash that has reportedly sent one person to the hospital on November 9. Emergency Services Communications officials confirm the Harpursville fire, Sanitaria Springs Rescue, Windsor Rescue, Sheriff’s Deputies, Colesville and Superior Ambulance squads were called to the area of 65 Route 235 in Harpursville at around 8:43 p.m. Wednesday, November 9 with a report of a car down an embankment and the driver trapped inside.
Stabbing and standoff on Lydia Street in Binghamton
Yesterday, at around 2:45 p.m., the Binghamton Police Department responded to the area of 22 Lydia Street for a reported stabbing.
Body discovered in Tioga County, investigation ensues
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities in Tioga County are investigating a death. Waverly Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at Waverly Glen Park at 85 Moore Street in the Village of Waverly at 12:35 p.m. Officers responded to the location and conducted a search and rescue effort with the Waverly-Barton Fire Department, NYS Park Police, and NYS Forest Rangers. They discovered the body of a deceased male later in the afternoon within the park area. Next of kin were notified, and no foul play is suspected at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Brrr! Ways To Save Energy This Winter in Binghamton
We've been very fortunate in November, the weather has been warmer then normal...at least, it feels like it is to me. However it looks like it could change this weekend with temperatures falling into the 30's with a chance of snow on Sunday, November 13th. Most of us have been...
Early morning Horseheads house fire under investigation
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A fire at a Horseheads home is under investigation after the blaze broke out early Monday morning. The Horseheads Village Fire Department responded to a call of a fire on 2nd Street around 2:00 a.m. on November 7. HFD said the fire was seen on the second floor of the home. […]
Fire Breaks Out in South Waverly, Destroys Restaurant
SOUTH WAVERLY, PA (WENY) - A fire broke out at a restaurant in South Waverly that required the assistance of multiple fire departments. According to the Bradford County Department of Public Safety, Athens Borough, Athens Township, and Waverly-Barton fire departments responded to a fire at Reese's Restaurant last night at around 7 PM.
The two people killed in I-86 accident Monday, have been identified
The two people that were killed Monday evening in an accident involving an 18-wheeler on I-86 have been identified.
Catalytic converters stolen from Trehab
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Thieves targeted a social services agency in the northern tier, stealing catalytic converters from 10 vehicles in Susquehanna County. The theft happened in the Trehab parking lot in Bridgewater Township near Montrose. Trehab is an agency that advocates for the poor and unemployed in several...
