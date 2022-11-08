ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Crypto.com Reveals $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin and Altcoin Reserves in Bid for Transparency

The chief executive of a prominent crypto exchange is revealing some of the platform’s reserve assets in a first step towards transparency. Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek says that investors can expect the crypto exchange to remain safe and transparent while announcing a full audit that would prove Crypto.com has the 1:1 ratio of reserve assets it claims it has.
dailyhodl.com

FTX.US Announces Crypto Trading ‘May Be Halted’ In Matter of Days

The US-based branch of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire, FTX.US, just announced that it may imminently implement a freeze on trading. A new note on the company’s website says investors looking to close positions and move their crypto out of the exchange are currently able to do so. “Trading...
dailyhodl.com

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Lists Five Classic Red Flags in Crypto Projects Amid FTX Collapse

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao is warning people after FTX’s collapse to avoid crypto projects that are displaying five key red flags. Zhao tells his 7.5 million Twitter followers what to look out for when getting involved with crypto-related enterprises. “FTX aside, avoid businesses/exchanges/projects that:. – are not profitable (musical...
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Stock (COIN) Leaps in Response to FTX Bankruptcy Filing

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) is seeing its stock rise in the aftermath of the FTX Exchange collapse. Coinbase’s shares opened at $47.53 and fell to $46.25, but after news broke that FTX had filed for bankruptcy, the stock shot up to $56.68, an increase of more than 22%.
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Completely Nailed 2022 Crypto Crash Sets New Targets for Bitcoin and Ethereum

The crypto analyst who called this year’s crypto crash is forecasting imminent new lows for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The pseudonymous analyst known as Capo tells his 618,400 Twitter followers that Bitcoin has lost key support and predicts that the price may drop significantly. Capo’s prediction comes as...
dailyhodl.com

Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Says FTX Implosion Will Cause Issues for Whole Crypto Industry – Here’s Why

Cardano (ADA) creator Charles Hoskinson warns that the FTX crypto exchange fiasco is likely to have negative implications for the digital asset industry. In a new video, Hoskinson says that while the liquidity troubles facing FTX won’t directly affect the Cardano ecosystem, they will “cause issues” for the crypto industry.
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Rallies 23%, Bitcoin Jumps 14% Above 24-Hour Lows As Markets React to Surprise Report on Inflation

The top two leading digital assets are rallying after a better-than-expected inflation report surprised the crypto markets. New data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics reveals that the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which broadly measures the changes in prices paid by consumers for goods and services minus food and gasoline, rose just 0.4% over the last month and 7.7% over the last year.
dailyhodl.com

Gate.io Announces It Will Make Its Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves Solution Open Source

The cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io has made its Merkle Tree proof of reserves solution open source. Announced by Gate.io’s founder and CEO Dr. Lin Han today, the exchange hopes other platforms can use its open source solution to increase transparency and industry health and welcomes other exchanges to receive consultancy and advisory support.
dailyhodl.com

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Tells Investors the Troubled Exchange Needs Cash To Avoid Bankruptcy: Report

The CEO of the cash-strapped FTX crypto exchange is reportedly warning investors that the company will collapse if it fails to get additional capital. Citing a person familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reports that FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried informed investors that his embattled firm may file for bankruptcy if it does not get the money needed to cover an up to $8 billion shortage.

