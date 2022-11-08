Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Crypto.com Reveals $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin and Altcoin Reserves in Bid for Transparency
The chief executive of a prominent crypto exchange is revealing some of the platform’s reserve assets in a first step towards transparency. Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek says that investors can expect the crypto exchange to remain safe and transparent while announcing a full audit that would prove Crypto.com has the 1:1 ratio of reserve assets it claims it has.
dailyhodl.com
BTC Firebrand Michael Saylor Says FTX Implosion Could Set Off a Rapidly Growing Crypto Industry – Here’s How
MicroStrategy founder and Bitcoin (BTC) bull Michael Saylor says the collapse of FTX could actually spark further growth in the crypto industry. In a new interview with CNBC, Saylor says the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange FTX is likely going to speed up the implementation of US crypto regulations.
dailyhodl.com
Embattled Crypto Exchange FTX Lent Billions in Customer Assets To Fund Alameda Research: Report
A new report claims that troubled crypto exchange platform FTX lent billions of dollars worth of its customers’ assets to fund its quantitative trading branch. According to The Wall Street Journal, FTX CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried told investors that Alameda Research owes FTX about $10 billion worth of customer funds.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Predicts Big Drop for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), TRON (TRX) and Two ETH Rivals
A widely followed cryptocurrency analyst and trader is warning of a further drop in digital asset prices after a rough week for crypto. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Capo tells his 627,100 Twitter followers that Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and altcoins are all set to experience double-digit percentage losses. “For the last...
dailyhodl.com
FTX Says It’s Been Hacked As $383,000,000 in Crypto Appears To Exit Crumbling Exchange
The crumbling crypto exchange FTX says it’s been hacked. As a flood of users began reporting sudden $0 balances and on-chain analysts began tracking millions of dollars appearing to exit the exchange, FTX general counsel Ryne Miller released a statement on the company’s Telegram channel. “FTX has been...
dailyhodl.com
FTX.US Announces Crypto Trading ‘May Be Halted’ In Matter of Days
The US-based branch of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire, FTX.US, just announced that it may imminently implement a freeze on trading. A new note on the company’s website says investors looking to close positions and move their crypto out of the exchange are currently able to do so. “Trading...
dailyhodl.com
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Details Potential Bitcoin Price Target, Says He’s Betting on Top Crypto Asset and Against Federal Reserve
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki is questioning just how low Bitcoin may go as the fallout from the collapse of FTX continues. Kiyosaki says that he’s a long-term investor of BTC rather than a trader, and he’s not looking to flip the top crypto asset by market cap.
dailyhodl.com
Over $250,000,000 in Bitcoin Withdrawn From FTX, but One Group of Investors Isn’t Touching Their BTC: Glassnode
Blockchain metrics platform Glassnode says that FTX witnessed a massive Bitcoin (BTC) outflow amid news of liquidity challenges at the crypto exchange. Glassnode says that approximately 14,500 Bitcoin left FTX at the height of the panic caused by information filtering out that the crypto exchange was on the cusp of insolvency.
dailyhodl.com
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Lists Five Classic Red Flags in Crypto Projects Amid FTX Collapse
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao is warning people after FTX’s collapse to avoid crypto projects that are displaying five key red flags. Zhao tells his 7.5 million Twitter followers what to look out for when getting involved with crypto-related enterprises. “FTX aside, avoid businesses/exchanges/projects that:. – are not profitable (musical...
dailyhodl.com
Dogecoin Whales Move Over $410,000,000 in DOGE in Massive Transactions – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going
Deep-pocketed crypto whales are moving over $410 million worth of Dogecoin (DOGE) amid a volatile crypto market this week. According to the blockchain-tracking platform Whale Alert, within about an hour on Thursday, more than a total of 5 billion DOGE were transferred across six separate transactions. The transactions occurred as...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Stock (COIN) Leaps in Response to FTX Bankruptcy Filing
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) is seeing its stock rise in the aftermath of the FTX Exchange collapse. Coinbase’s shares opened at $47.53 and fell to $46.25, but after news broke that FTX had filed for bankruptcy, the stock shot up to $56.68, an increase of more than 22%.
dailyhodl.com
White House: Recent Crypto Crash ‘Further Underscores’ Need for Prudent Regulation of Digital Asset Space
The White House is weighing in on the recent crypto meltdown with pro-regulatory comments in a recent press briefing. On Thursday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded to questions about US President Joe Biden’s administration’s approach to the crypto sector amid FTX’s high-profile collapse this week.
dailyhodl.com
Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire Says Stablecoin-Issuer Not Affected by Troubles at Crypto Exchange FTX
The CEO of USD Coin (USDC) issuer Circle says that crypto exchange FTX’s liquidity issues bear no significant impact on the stablecoin company. Jeremy Allaire says that Circle provides services to both FTX and Alameda Research, the quantitative crypto trading firm founded by FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. “Circle has...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Completely Nailed 2022 Crypto Crash Sets New Targets for Bitcoin and Ethereum
The crypto analyst who called this year’s crypto crash is forecasting imminent new lows for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The pseudonymous analyst known as Capo tells his 618,400 Twitter followers that Bitcoin has lost key support and predicts that the price may drop significantly. Capo’s prediction comes as...
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Says FTX Implosion Will Cause Issues for Whole Crypto Industry – Here’s Why
Cardano (ADA) creator Charles Hoskinson warns that the FTX crypto exchange fiasco is likely to have negative implications for the digital asset industry. In a new video, Hoskinson says that while the liquidity troubles facing FTX won’t directly affect the Cardano ecosystem, they will “cause issues” for the crypto industry.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Rallies 23%, Bitcoin Jumps 14% Above 24-Hour Lows As Markets React to Surprise Report on Inflation
The top two leading digital assets are rallying after a better-than-expected inflation report surprised the crypto markets. New data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics reveals that the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which broadly measures the changes in prices paid by consumers for goods and services minus food and gasoline, rose just 0.4% over the last month and 7.7% over the last year.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Lending Platform BlockFi Announces Withdrawal Freeze, Blames ‘Lack of Clarity’ at FTX and Alameda Research
In the latest sign of fallout from the collapse of the digital asset exchange FTX, crypto lending platform BlockFi now says it has stopped allowing its customers to withdraw funds. The company just posted a message to customers on Twitter stating that a “lack of clarity” on the status of...
dailyhodl.com
Gate.io Announces It Will Make Its Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves Solution Open Source
The cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io has made its Merkle Tree proof of reserves solution open source. Announced by Gate.io’s founder and CEO Dr. Lin Han today, the exchange hopes other platforms can use its open source solution to increase transparency and industry health and welcomes other exchanges to receive consultancy and advisory support.
dailyhodl.com
Bloomberg Strategist Mike McGlone Says Bitcoin Could Crash by Nearly 40% After FTX Fiasco – Here’s the Timeline
Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) could fall to levels last seen in July 2020. McGlone says that Bitcoin could fall by 39% from the current price and revisit the $10,000 support level over the coming weeks. The macro strategist says that the crypto selloff...
dailyhodl.com
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Tells Investors the Troubled Exchange Needs Cash To Avoid Bankruptcy: Report
The CEO of the cash-strapped FTX crypto exchange is reportedly warning investors that the company will collapse if it fails to get additional capital. Citing a person familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reports that FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried informed investors that his embattled firm may file for bankruptcy if it does not get the money needed to cover an up to $8 billion shortage.
Comments / 0