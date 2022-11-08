ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Time Is the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 Finale on Netflix?

By Brett White
 3 days ago

Love Is Blind Season 3 has truly delivered major WTF moments all season long. We thought the show couldn’t get more unbelievable than Season 2, but these couples totally proved us wrong. The men haven’t stopped talking , even if it means digging their own graves, and we haven’t stopped talking about Week 1’s wild eye drops moment .

Now it all comes down to this, the final episodes of Love Is Blind Season 3. When last we checked in on the couples, Raven and SK made their final, fateful decision at the altar . Now it’s Bartise and Nancy’s turn, and there’s no way this is going to end well! How much longer do you have to wait to see all the matrimonial fireworks? Here’s everything you need to know about the Love Is Blind Season 3 finale and reunion.

UPDATE: It’s out right now! You can find out who gets married and who calls the whole thing off right now, either by watching or reading our coverage!
What time will Netflix add the Love Is Blind Season 3 finale?
Love Is Blind Season 3 has been a wild ride — and it’s coming to a dramatic end at the altar. We’re about to find out which of the five couples will say “I do” and which will go their separate ways. You’ll find out the answers to all your Love Is Blind questions when the Season 3 finale drops on Wednesday, November 9 at at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT .

Photo: Netflix

What time will Netflix add the Love Is Blind Season 3 reunion?
There is a Season 3 reunion and, luckily for all of us, we won’t have to wait for it to hit Netflix. The Season 3 reunion will premiere on Netflix along with the season finale, so, on Wednesday, November 9 at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT
Will there be a Love Is Blind Season 4?
Oh, you better believe it. Netflix isn’t stopping this franchise any time soon. In fact, it looks like Season 4 was spotted filming this past spring in the Seattle area . As for when the season will debut, it would totally make sense for the show to come back around Valentine’s Day, wouldn’t it? But that’s just speculation!

Love Is Blind Season 3 episodes 1-10 are now available to stream on Netflix. The final two episodes of Season 3 will be added to Netflix at 3 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 9.

