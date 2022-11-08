ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Club 93.7

You Could Soon Take Your Favorite Cocktails To-Go in Michigan

It's looking like cocktails-to-go could soon become legal permanently throughout the state of Michigan. How many times have you been out with friends and everyone is ready to go but you still have a full drink in front of you? You don't want to waste that alcohol so you slam it down really fast. Well, if all goes according to plan, you'll soon be able to pour that drink into a to-go cup and take it on your way.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

RSV cases on rise, Democrat wins West Michigan congressional seat (Grand Rapids headlines Nov. 6-11)

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Michigan, like many areas of the country, has been experiencing a high spread of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and children’s hospitals such as Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital have been particularly overwhelmed. “Child inpatient numbers and child emergency department visits at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Club 93.7

Ten Things Michiganders Secretly Like

Are the things we complain about actually stuff we secretly - or subconsciously like?. We love to complain to others, but how do we really feel about certain things when we're alone with our thoughts?. And if we didn't have the following things, would we really be content?. Nah. So,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

This Is Michigan’s Most Popular Self Care Activity

Michigan's most popular self-care activity is most likely not the first thing that comes to your mind, but it does involve your hands. According to Silk and Sonder, the practice of self-care first came to fruition in the 1950s. However, Wikipedia reports the practice was first started by Socrates in ancient Greece. Either way, the term has definitely been thrown around in the last few years.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Check Out What Grand Rapids Looked Like Over 150 Years Ago

I've always been a history buff and I love learning new things. When I moved to Grand Rapids to start working in radio back in 2007, I tried to learn as much as I could about my new hometown. In 2014, I left Michigan for another radio job. Last year, I had the chance to move back and fell back in love with G.R.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Lake effect snow blankets West Michigan this weekend

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — While it's been a silly warm fall season, all of that is about to come crashing down with a heaping dose of reality. Reality is served as a dish of lake effect snow, especially Saturday night through Sunday morning. Right now, the Weather Alert Network team...
KALAMAZOO, MI
US 103.1

Are There Active or Potentially Active Volcanoes in Michigan?

There are volcanoes all over the world, some dormant and some that are very active as we speak. What about Michigan? Are there any active or dormant volcanoes in the Lower or Upper Peninsula?. There are roughly 1,350 potentially active volcanoes worldwide, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. What about...
MICHIGAN STATE
whtc.com

Holland Hospital is First in Michigan to Offer Innovative BEAR® Implant

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 10, 2022) – Holland Hospital and Shoreline Orthopaedics, in partnership, are the first in Michigan to offer the BEAR® Implant for treatment of one of the most common knee injuries in the United States, anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears. The Bridge-Enhanced® ACL Restoration, or BEAR, Implant is the first medical advancement to allow the body to heal its own torn ACL. This new approach is a paradigm shift from the current standard of care – reconstruction that replaces the ACL with another tendon or graft – and is the first innovation in ACL tear treatment in more than 30 years.
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD

One on one with Olivia Sanabia

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Next Saturday marks the return of the Santa Parade in downtown Grand Rapids! Along with festive floats and music, and an appearance by Santa, there will also be some special celebrity guests! Olivia Sanabia is a 19-year-old actress and singer-songwriter who is most well known for her starring role in Amazon’s “Just Add Magic” and she joins us today!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Club 93.7

Club 93.7

