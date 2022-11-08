Read full article on original website
You Could Soon Take Your Favorite Cocktails To-Go in Michigan
It's looking like cocktails-to-go could soon become legal permanently throughout the state of Michigan. How many times have you been out with friends and everyone is ready to go but you still have a full drink in front of you? You don't want to waste that alcohol so you slam it down really fast. Well, if all goes according to plan, you'll soon be able to pour that drink into a to-go cup and take it on your way.
RSV cases on rise, Democrat wins West Michigan congressional seat (Grand Rapids headlines Nov. 6-11)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Michigan, like many areas of the country, has been experiencing a high spread of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and children’s hospitals such as Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital have been particularly overwhelmed. “Child inpatient numbers and child emergency department visits at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital...
Ten Things Michiganders Secretly Like
Are the things we complain about actually stuff we secretly - or subconsciously like?. We love to complain to others, but how do we really feel about certain things when we're alone with our thoughts?. And if we didn't have the following things, would we really be content?. Nah. So,...
Michigan Will See Its First Ever Olive Burger Festival Next Year
Whether your love it or hate it, the olive burger is synonymous with the Mitten. A staple on menus at restaurants across Michigan, the beloved olive burger is finally getting its due with a festival dedicated entirely to the unique food creation. Origins of the Olive Burger. If you're tracing...
Why Isn’t Grand Rapids The Friendliest Town in Michigan?
It is always nice to know that where you live is the friendliest and best around. While many of us believe Grand Rapids is the friendliest town in Michigan, there are several surveys and articles that say otherwise. What is the friendliest place to visit in Michigan?. According to Only...
Got Christmas Shopping To Do? West Michigan Holiday Market Ranked Among Best in U.S.
Got some Christmas shopping to do? Or maybe you just want to get in the holiday spirit? A local holiday market selling hand-made goods, arts, crafts, and food is getting national attention!. Holland's Kerstmarkt is in the running for the Best Holiday Market in the Country in a USA Today...
This Is Michigan’s Most Popular Self Care Activity
Michigan's most popular self-care activity is most likely not the first thing that comes to your mind, but it does involve your hands. According to Silk and Sonder, the practice of self-care first came to fruition in the 1950s. However, Wikipedia reports the practice was first started by Socrates in ancient Greece. Either way, the term has definitely been thrown around in the last few years.
Who Was the First to Perform at These Popular Michigan Venues?
Depending on where you live in Michigan, you're probably within driving distance of great live music. We decided to look into 10 popular venues throughout the state and find out who had the honor of being the first to usher in a long, rich history of music. From 1929 to...
Check Out What Grand Rapids Looked Like Over 150 Years Ago
I've always been a history buff and I love learning new things. When I moved to Grand Rapids to start working in radio back in 2007, I tried to learn as much as I could about my new hometown. In 2014, I left Michigan for another radio job. Last year, I had the chance to move back and fell back in love with G.R.
Can You Get A Ticket For Parking Like This Michigan Moron Did?
I'm sure I sound like a cranky old man that yells things like "GET OFF MY LAWN!" but something has been happening in my Grand Rapids neighborhood and it's really starting to GRIND MY GEARS. Someone has been parking their car during the day and at night part way up...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Wild Ginger offers array of Asian fare, including homemade egg rolls, dumplings
PORTAGE, MI — Kalamazoo’s loss turned out to be Portage’s gain when Lee and Drew Lum relocated their restaurant eight years ago. The father-son team were operating the Spice Rice and Buddha’s Belly near the Western Michigan University campus when they decided they “didn’t want to deal with campus customers anymore,” Drew Lum said.
WWMT
Lake effect snow blankets West Michigan this weekend
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — While it's been a silly warm fall season, all of that is about to come crashing down with a heaping dose of reality. Reality is served as a dish of lake effect snow, especially Saturday night through Sunday morning. Right now, the Weather Alert Network team...
8 Crazy & Hilarious Street Names In Michigan That Will Have You Laughing!
With town names like Bad Axe, Hell, Ontonagon, and more, it should not surprise you that there are even crazier street names. If you need a little serotonin to get you through your workday, I definitely have that for you. No Name Road (Ludington, Michigan) This road name is quite...
Are There Active or Potentially Active Volcanoes in Michigan?
There are volcanoes all over the world, some dormant and some that are very active as we speak. What about Michigan? Are there any active or dormant volcanoes in the Lower or Upper Peninsula?. There are roughly 1,350 potentially active volcanoes worldwide, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. What about...
whtc.com
Holland Hospital is First in Michigan to Offer Innovative BEAR® Implant
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 10, 2022) – Holland Hospital and Shoreline Orthopaedics, in partnership, are the first in Michigan to offer the BEAR® Implant for treatment of one of the most common knee injuries in the United States, anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears. The Bridge-Enhanced® ACL Restoration, or BEAR, Implant is the first medical advancement to allow the body to heal its own torn ACL. This new approach is a paradigm shift from the current standard of care – reconstruction that replaces the ACL with another tendon or graft – and is the first innovation in ACL tear treatment in more than 30 years.
WOOD
One on one with Olivia Sanabia
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Next Saturday marks the return of the Santa Parade in downtown Grand Rapids! Along with festive floats and music, and an appearance by Santa, there will also be some special celebrity guests! Olivia Sanabia is a 19-year-old actress and singer-songwriter who is most well known for her starring role in Amazon’s “Just Add Magic” and she joins us today!
Couple wins $100,000 to build tire-shaped house out of old tires
A unique Airbnb rental will open for renters next summer after a Southwest Michigan couple won a contest through the popular home share site.
Popular West Michigan Chicken Wing Location Permanently Closes Its Doors
I'm a lover of food on the grill or smoker. In my opinion, one of the best things to eat is chicken wings. I even enjoy some boneless wings - which to some people makes me a child, but I don't care. Now I and my fellow chicken wing lovers have one less place to go.
Michigan’s only two 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools are from the same district
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Byron Center Public Schools was the only school district in Michigan to have its schools be recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Brown and Marshall elementary schools were among 297 schools across the country named National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education.
