Selinsgrove, PA

abc27 News

Manhunt underway for shooting suspect in Snyder County

MCCLURE BOROUGH, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police in Snyder County are actively searching for a suspect in a Mifflin County shooting. According to officials, Adam Fink is wanted for allegedly shooting Shane Gardner in the leg in Mifflin County around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night. The victim has been transported to Hershey Medical Center and […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Unwelcome guest discovered passed out in man's home

Anthony Township, Pa. — An Allentown man was incarcerated on criminal trespassing charges in Lycoming County. A man said he came home from work around 5:15 p.m. on Oct. 31 and fell asleep on the couch around 2:15 a.m. Just after 7:30 a.m., Nov. 1, he said he found a man passed out facedown on the floor. The home is near the 100 block of Bauder Road, Armstrong Township. ...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Troopers Looking for Attempted Murder Suspect, Seeking Gunman

MCCLURE – A portion of Sixth Avenue in McClure was closed off for several hours Thursday as police searched for a man charged with attempted murder. Lewistown state police are still looking for 28-year-old Adam Fink of McVeytown after a shooting was reported in Decatur Township, Mifflin County late Wednesday night.
MCCLURE, PA
WBRE

Teen charged with assaulting a woman at Walmart

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a teen after they say she assaulted a woman inside a Walmart in Wilkes-Barre Township. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on November 6 around 6:00 p.m. Laila Brown, 19, of Hanover Township, approached a woman she knew, slapped her, and dragged her down an aisle […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Surveillance video helps police catch suspected dirt bike thieves

Canton, Pa. — Surveillance video helped Canton Police identify two suspected dirt bike thieves who were reported to authorities by the owners. Chief Douglas Seeley viewed surveillance video that showed Jessica Barnes and Russell Scott Griffin moving the two stolen dirt bikes, according to an affidavit. Related reading: Alleged wallet thief spotted on surveillance camera ...
NorthcentralPA.com

Marijuana growing and sales operation discovered in home

Middleburg, Pa. — A probation officer's visit to a home led to the arrest of three people who allegedly were growing and selling marijuana in Snyder County. On Aug. 9, probation officers went to the home of Dylan Houseknecht, 25, on N. Hill Drive in Middleburg to conduct a visit and discovered him and his girlfriend, Carlie Shaffer, 22, in a room with marijuana. Police were called and got consent...
MIDDLEBURG, PA
wkok.com

Mechanicsburg Dentist Sentenced for Felony Child Endangerment

MIDDLEBURG – A Mechanicsburg man has been sentenced on endangering the welfare of a child and other felony charges. Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch says 34-year-old Michael Damgaard was sentenced 9 to 23 and a half months in jail, followed by seven years probation. Piecuch says Damgaard drove...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Police investigate school threat in Montour County

DANVILLE, Pa. — Police are investigating a threat at the Danville Area High School. In a statement, the District says the threat was received Thursday afternoon, and the source is still unknown. Classes were dismissed early. As a precaution, all district schools will have a flexible instruction day Friday...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Man sentenced for attempted homicide

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man from Luzerne County will spend at least eight years behind bars for trying to kill his ex-girlfriend. Eric Santana pleaded guilty to attempted homicide in September. This was after he stabbed the woman inside the Residence Inn near Wilkes-Barre last fall. A judge sentenced...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Man from Hughesville dies in crash

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A driver was killed, and his passenger was seriously injured in a crash last week in Lycoming County. The one-vehicle wreck happened last Friday afternoon on Northway Road in Eldred Township. State police said Stephen Ranck, 66, from Hughesville, died after losing control of his...
HUGHESVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Thief stole check worth thousands

Watsontown, Pa. — A thief cashed a personal check at a home improvement store for thousands of dollars, police say. A 28-year-old man reported the stolen check to troopers at the Milton State Police on Oct. 24. The check was for $3,895 to Home Depot Pro, said Trooper Jacob Horan. Police say someone cashed the check at the Muncy Bank and Trust. Anyone with information is asked to call the barracks at 570-524-2662.
MILTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Watsontown Police issue arrest warrant for man who violated PFA

Watsontown, Pa. — Watsontown Police have a warrant of arrest for 35-year-old Rick Waugaman of Milton for violating a Protection of Abuse order. Waugaman is a white male, approximately 5’11”, 200 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. Police ask that if you see Waugaman, please do not approach or attempt to apprehend. Anyone with information on Waugaman’s whereabouts are requested to contact the Watsontown Police at 570-538-2773 or the Central Susquehanna Regional 911 Center at 570-742-8771.
WATSONTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Oley Man Victim of Road Rage in Brecknock Twp.

BRECKNOCK TOWNSHIP PA – A 21-year-old Oley man who was the victim of a Monday night (Nov. 7, 2022) road rage incident, while driving northbound on Lancaster Pike in Brecknock Township, Berks County, escaped injury. However, the 2016-model Kia Optima he was driving sustained rear-end damage, Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop L Barracks in Reading said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA

