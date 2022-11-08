Read full article on original website
WOLF
PSP: South Williamsport man robbed of guns and medical marijuana
SUSQUEHANNA TWP., LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary that happened in a home in Susquehanna Township. A South Williamsport man was robbed of over $1,100 worth of items which included two firearms and medical marijuana. It happened in the 400 block of W....
Search for robbery aggravated assault suspect underway
MCCLURE, Pa. — State police are looking for a man last seen in Snyder County, wanted for robbery and aggravated assault. Troopers say Adam Fink was last spotted in the area of 6th Avenue in McClure. He was allegedly involved in a shooting Wednesday night in Mifflin County, which...
Manhunt underway for shooting suspect in Snyder County
MCCLURE BOROUGH, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police in Snyder County are actively searching for a suspect in a Mifflin County shooting. According to officials, Adam Fink is wanted for allegedly shooting Shane Gardner in the leg in Mifflin County around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night. The victim has been transported to Hershey Medical Center and […]
Unwelcome guest discovered passed out in man's home
Anthony Township, Pa. — An Allentown man was incarcerated on criminal trespassing charges in Lycoming County. A man said he came home from work around 5:15 p.m. on Oct. 31 and fell asleep on the couch around 2:15 a.m. Just after 7:30 a.m., Nov. 1, he said he found a man passed out facedown on the floor. The home is near the 100 block of Bauder Road, Armstrong Township. ...
wkok.com
Troopers Looking for Attempted Murder Suspect, Seeking Gunman
MCCLURE – A portion of Sixth Avenue in McClure was closed off for several hours Thursday as police searched for a man charged with attempted murder. Lewistown state police are still looking for 28-year-old Adam Fink of McVeytown after a shooting was reported in Decatur Township, Mifflin County late Wednesday night.
Teen charged with assaulting a woman at Walmart
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a teen after they say she assaulted a woman inside a Walmart in Wilkes-Barre Township. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on November 6 around 6:00 p.m. Laila Brown, 19, of Hanover Township, approached a woman she knew, slapped her, and dragged her down an aisle […]
WGAL
Police want to identify 7 men who robbed grocery store, jewelry store in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County are investigating a robbery at a grocery store and attached jewelry store. It happened around 6:40 p.m. Thursday in the 5400 block of Derry Street. Swatara Township police said seven men – three of them with guns – entered the South Asian...
Surveillance video helps police catch suspected dirt bike thieves
Canton, Pa. — Surveillance video helped Canton Police identify two suspected dirt bike thieves who were reported to authorities by the owners. Chief Douglas Seeley viewed surveillance video that showed Jessica Barnes and Russell Scott Griffin moving the two stolen dirt bikes, according to an affidavit. Related reading: Alleged wallet thief spotted on surveillance camera ...
Marijuana growing and sales operation discovered in home
Middleburg, Pa. — A probation officer's visit to a home led to the arrest of three people who allegedly were growing and selling marijuana in Snyder County. On Aug. 9, probation officers went to the home of Dylan Houseknecht, 25, on N. Hill Drive in Middleburg to conduct a visit and discovered him and his girlfriend, Carlie Shaffer, 22, in a room with marijuana. Police were called and got consent...
wkok.com
Mechanicsburg Dentist Sentenced for Felony Child Endangerment
MIDDLEBURG – A Mechanicsburg man has been sentenced on endangering the welfare of a child and other felony charges. Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch says 34-year-old Michael Damgaard was sentenced 9 to 23 and a half months in jail, followed by seven years probation. Piecuch says Damgaard drove...
Murder suspect could be staying with family in central Pa.: police
A man suspected of fatally shooting another man last weekend in Berks County could be staying with family in Lebanon, authorities said Friday. Reading police have been searching for 24-year-old Jabar M. Hill since Nov. 5, when police said Hill was involved in the killing of 38-year-old Jefferson Etienne, of Pottstown.
Multiple exits on Interstate 81 re-opened after tractor-trailer incident
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Update, 8:00 p.m.: The lanes have been re-opened, according to state police. Previously: Pennsylvania State Police are currently on the scene of multiple incidents on Interstate 81 as a result of weather conditions. Jonestown police are closing I-81 northbound between Exit 80 and Exit 85 in...
Snyder County dentist sentenced for child endangerment charges
MIDDLEBURG, Pa. — A dentist from Snyder County will spend nearly two years in prison on child endangerment charges. Michael Damgaard admitted to driving to a young girl's home and taking her into the woods to have sexual relations. He also assaulted the victim's mom when she found him...
Lebanon man was among the three killed in shooting rampage in Lycoming County
WILLIAMSPORT — A Lebanon man was one of three individuals killed Saturday in a shooting rampage in eastern Lycoming County. Jerry Zhering, 55, was shot after returning to a cabin along Route 239 in Jordan Twp. from archery deer hunting, Coroner Charles E. Kiessling Jr. said. He was the...
Police investigate school threat in Montour County
DANVILLE, Pa. — Police are investigating a threat at the Danville Area High School. In a statement, the District says the threat was received Thursday afternoon, and the source is still unknown. Classes were dismissed early. As a precaution, all district schools will have a flexible instruction day Friday...
Man sentenced for attempted homicide
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man from Luzerne County will spend at least eight years behind bars for trying to kill his ex-girlfriend. Eric Santana pleaded guilty to attempted homicide in September. This was after he stabbed the woman inside the Residence Inn near Wilkes-Barre last fall. A judge sentenced...
Man from Hughesville dies in crash
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A driver was killed, and his passenger was seriously injured in a crash last week in Lycoming County. The one-vehicle wreck happened last Friday afternoon on Northway Road in Eldred Township. State police said Stephen Ranck, 66, from Hughesville, died after losing control of his...
Thief stole check worth thousands
Watsontown, Pa. — A thief cashed a personal check at a home improvement store for thousands of dollars, police say. A 28-year-old man reported the stolen check to troopers at the Milton State Police on Oct. 24. The check was for $3,895 to Home Depot Pro, said Trooper Jacob Horan. Police say someone cashed the check at the Muncy Bank and Trust. Anyone with information is asked to call the barracks at 570-524-2662.
Watsontown Police issue arrest warrant for man who violated PFA
Watsontown, Pa. — Watsontown Police have a warrant of arrest for 35-year-old Rick Waugaman of Milton for violating a Protection of Abuse order. Waugaman is a white male, approximately 5’11”, 200 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. Police ask that if you see Waugaman, please do not approach or attempt to apprehend. Anyone with information on Waugaman’s whereabouts are requested to contact the Watsontown Police at 570-538-2773 or the Central Susquehanna Regional 911 Center at 570-742-8771.
sanatogapost.com
Oley Man Victim of Road Rage in Brecknock Twp.
BRECKNOCK TOWNSHIP PA – A 21-year-old Oley man who was the victim of a Monday night (Nov. 7, 2022) road rage incident, while driving northbound on Lancaster Pike in Brecknock Township, Berks County, escaped injury. However, the 2016-model Kia Optima he was driving sustained rear-end damage, Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop L Barracks in Reading said.
