New York City, NY

Brooke Shields Elevates Holiday Style With Gold Stilettos & Sparkling Maroon Skirt at ‘Spirited’ Premiere

By Aaron Royce
 3 days ago
Brooke Shields brought holiday party dressing to the New York premiere of “Spirited.” The Apple TV+ holiday film, a musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” stars Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer, will premiere on Nov. 11.

While hitting the red carpet at Lincoln Center in New York, Shields wore a sparkling red dress. Styled by Jared Depriest Gilbert, her knee-length St. John ensemble featured a red bodice and maroon skirt covered in sequins. A metallic gold bar clutch, hoop earrings and diamond rings — as well as a chic set of black-rimmed glasses — completed Shields’ ensemble.

The “A Castle for Christmas” star also took a moment to pose with 16-year-old daughter Grier Hammond Henchy, who wore a similarly holiday-worthy green suit with a crystal-covered Prada handbag and pumps.

When it came to footwear, Shields strapped into a set of heeled sandals for the occasion. Her style included a square-toed silhouette accented by thin toe and ankle straps, as well as closed counters — all in metallic gold leather. The glamorous set was complete with 4-inch stiletto heels, giving the Skims model’s attire a shimmering finish that was both classically sharp and glamorously festive.

Shields often opts for sharp footwear on the red carpet. For special occasions, the supermodel can be seen in neutral and tonal stiletto-heeled sandals, platforms and pointed-toe pumps, hailing from top labels including Calvin Klein. When off-duty, her footwear frequently includes neutral slip-on and lace-up sneakers from brands including Converse and Vans.

