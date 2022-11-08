ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footwear News

New Bape x Adidas Superstar Collab Drops This Week

By Victor Deng
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MsGaE_0j3GAEpo00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new sneaker collaboration between Adidas Originals and A Bathing Ape is hitting retail soon.

The legendary streetwear label announced on Instagram today that it has joined forces with the German sportswear giant to deliver a new Superstar collab dropping before week’s end.

The latest Bape x Adidas Superstar collab features a premium black-based leather upper that’s offset by white accents on the star logo, the heel tab, and sock liner. Breaking up the look is a sail shell toe, black shoelaces, and gold accents on the tongue as well as on the lace dubrae and “A Bathing Ape” branding at the midfoot. Completing the look is a white midsole and a matching white outsole.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by A BATHING APE® OFFICIAL (@bape_japan)

Bape and Adidas’ first-ever Superstar collaboration launched in 2003 and since dropped two more Superstar collabs in 2011 and 2015, respectively. Most recently, the two brands have dropped more iterations of the Superstar including a white-based iteration along with one style that features green camo details on the upper. The two entities have also joined forces in 2020 to deliver a pair of Adidas ZX 8000 makeups in collaboration with Undefeated.

The latest Bape x Adidas Superstar 80 collab will be released on Thursday at Bape.com as well as at Bape stores. At the time of publication, the retail pricing of the shoe has not yet been announced by either of the parties involved.

In related A Bathing Ape news, the legendary streetwear label just dropped a pair of Bapesta colorways last week, which featured special faux snakeskin details on the overlay panels on the uppers.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 2

Related
Footwear News

Does Kanye West Own Yeezy After Adidas Termination?

Now that Adidas has cut ties with Kanye “Ye” West and his Yeezy brand, the future of the brand is in flux. While the details of Ye’s contract with Adidas are unknown to the public, both parties appear to own certain elements within the deal, which began in 2013. In June 2016, Adidas and West announced they had extended their partnership, calling it a “Yeezy-branded entity creating footwear, apparel and accessories for all genders across street and sport.” In its statement confirming the end of the Adidas Yeezy partnership, Adidas said that it is the sole owner of all design rights to...
Footwear News

Supreme and Nike Are Dropping a New Air Max Collab This Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Frequent collaborators Supreme and Nike have joined forces once again. This time, the project is centered around a quartet of Air Max styles dropping soon. After reworking their SB Blazer Mid collab from 2006 with the release of two new colorways last month, the legendary streetwear label and the sportswear giant have announced on Instagram that its forthcoming Air Max 98 TL collection will hit stores before week’s end. The Supreme x Nike Air Max 98 TL collabs is constructed of...
Footwear News

Natalia Bryant Strikes a Pose in Denim Overalls & Nike Dunk High ‘Toasty’ Sneakers for Levi’s 2022 Vote Campaign

Levi’s has teamed up with a powerful group of actors, activists, athletes, and models to encourage voters to exercise their democratic rights and be the voice that becomes a vote during this season’s midterm election. The brand worked with Hailey Bieber on their 2022 Vote campaign to assemble an influential group of voters, which includes Natalia Bryant, Nico Hiraga, Quannah Chasinghorse and Jeremy Lee Stone. They all came together to share their stories in an impactful video that explores the motivations driving them to the polls, the ABCs of voting, and why it’s important that every voice is heard through their...
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike Air Foamposite One “Dream A World” Drops Soon: Photos

The Foamposite will always be a classic. One of the more polarizing shoes in the Nike catalog is the Nike Air Foamposite One. For the most part, this shoe is a classic that was made popular by the likes of Penny Hardaway. Due to the look of this sneaker, it has its fair share of detractors, which has ultimately led to conflicting opinions over the years.
Hypebae

SKIMS Launches The Shapewear Shop

SKIMS just announced The Shapewear Shop, a one-stop shop for all your shapewear needs. Described as a “premier resource” for solution-wear, the new edit offers a curated assortment of eight of the brand’s core collections, hoping to support consumers at every step of their journey. Following on...
Hypebae

The BAE Bulletin: Here's When and Where to Cop This Week's Best Releases

With Halloween season on its way out, it is officially holiday time as November is already on our doorsteps. Whether you’re hoping to tackle your presents early or are looking to treat yourself to something nice “just because” — this week is filled with a few prime releases from Savage X Fenty, which is blessedly venturing into the realm of sportswear and athleisure, while Balenciaga is partnering with adidas to drop the deconstructed Stan Smith silhouette.
Hypebae

Rihanna Shows off Her Curves in the New Teaser Video for 'Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4'

The grind never stops for Rihanna. The singer-slash-entrepreneur shared a promo video for the upcoming Savage X Fenty show in which she’s rocking lacy lingerie. “Rihanna presents Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4,” read the snippet intro, before unveiling the date. The fashion experience will air on Prime Video on November 9.
sneakernews.com

The AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Is Expected To Release This Holiday Season

Under Yoon Ahn’s purview AMBUSH has established themselves as a staple in the Japanese streetwear ecosystem meanwhile extending their East Asia imprint notably here in the states as of late via the collaborative aid of Nike’s Air Adjust Force and a slew of Nike Dunks. Expected to debut this holiday season, the label is now taking its talents to the Air Force 1 for the first time in the two cohort’s youthful four-year relationship.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Fitted With “Legend Blue” Colorway

The Jordan Two Trey is getting an iconic Air Jordan 11 colorway. Jumpman has come throughout with some impressive hybrid sneakers over the years. One such sneaker is none other than the Jordan Two Trey, which combines models like the Air Jordan 11 and the Air Jordan 8. This shoe has been getting quite a bit of love as of late, and as a result, Jumpman has been coming through with some dope new colorways.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 6 “Chrome” Officially Unveiled: Photos

The Air Jordan 6 “Chrome” is coming next month. One of the better Air Jordan silhouettes is the one that helped Michael Jordan win his first NBA title. Of course, this model is the Air Jordan 6, which came out back in 1991. This is a sneaker that fans have loved for years, and as a result, there have been numerous colorways to hit the market. Even in 2022, new models continue to hit the market, including this “Chrome” make-up, found below.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 12 “25 Years In China” Drops Soon

This Air Jordan 12 contains a familiar motif. Over the past couple of weeks, Nike has been showing off some sneakers from their upcoming “25 Years In China” collection. This is meant to be a capsule that celebrates how the brand has been operating in the country for about two and a half decades now. One of the shoes that will be part of the collection is this Air Jordan 12, which can be found down below.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey “Bred Concord” Coming Soon: Photos

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Jumpman shoes that combine various silhouettes have been dubbed “hybrid” sneakers. These shoes are typically hit or miss, as fans are quite picky in regard to the different Jordan silhouettes that are being combined. That said, the Jordan Two Trey seems to have gotten the formula right. Fans are flocking to his latest model, which has elements of the Air Jordan 11 and Air Jordan 8.
hypebeast.com

Take a Look at This Air Jordan 4 Snorlax Custom

After Maijin Buu and Frieza Nike Dunk Low customs, sneaker customizer Andrew Chiou has now returned with a Snorlax-inspired take on the Air Jordan 4. The latest one-of-a-kind offering from Chiou sees the classic Jordan Brand model dressed with the colors of the Normal-type Pokémon. The uppers found on...
Hypebae

EYTYS FW22 Denim Collection Makes Your Femme Fatale Dreams Come True

Stockholm-based unisex label EYTYS has unveiled its latest denim campaign starring their longtime muse, Alizée Gamberini. Dubbed “The Day After,” the editorial is a homage to the intimate in-between of everyday life. Featuring the brand’s signature “Benz” style — a ’90s classic baggy staple — Gamberini is...
Hypebae

A Very Fall Nike Air Force 1 Is on the Way

Following a recently revealed animal print iteration and a Stussy collaboration back in May, the Nike Air Force 1 Mid is back on the scene. The latest colorway is autumnal, relying heavily on a rich brown shade that covers the sneaker’s overlays. A cream-colored base adds to the design, covering its base and midsole.
Footwear News

Footwear News

166K+
Followers
19K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy