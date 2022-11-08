New Bape x Adidas Superstar Collab Drops This Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new sneaker collaboration between Adidas Originals and A Bathing Ape is hitting retail soon.

The legendary streetwear label announced on Instagram today that it has joined forces with the German sportswear giant to deliver a new Superstar collab dropping before week’s end.

The latest Bape x Adidas Superstar collab features a premium black-based leather upper that’s offset by white accents on the star logo, the heel tab, and sock liner. Breaking up the look is a sail shell toe, black shoelaces, and gold accents on the tongue as well as on the lace dubrae and “A Bathing Ape” branding at the midfoot. Completing the look is a white midsole and a matching white outsole.

Bape and Adidas’ first-ever Superstar collaboration launched in 2003 and since dropped two more Superstar collabs in 2011 and 2015, respectively. Most recently, the two brands have dropped more iterations of the Superstar including a white-based iteration along with one style that features green camo details on the upper. The two entities have also joined forces in 2020 to deliver a pair of Adidas ZX 8000 makeups in collaboration with Undefeated.

The latest Bape x Adidas Superstar 80 collab will be released on Thursday at Bape.com as well as at Bape stores. At the time of publication, the retail pricing of the shoe has not yet been announced by either of the parties involved.

In related A Bathing Ape news, the legendary streetwear label just dropped a pair of Bapesta colorways last week, which featured special faux snakeskin details on the overlay panels on the uppers.