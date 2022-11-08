Read full article on original website
Jimmy Johnson Reveals His Pick Between Cowboys, Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are still the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL — and the NFC East leaders also have a head-to-head victory over their rival Dallas Cowboys. With all of that in mind, legendary coach Jimmy Johnson still believes the Cowboys have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl title this season.
Report: Some Packers Players Have Problem With Aaron Rodgers
There may be trouble brewing in the Green Bay Packers' locker room. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, some of the wide receivers in Green Bay are unhappy with the way Aaron Rodgers has treated them. "Some of the young wide receivers have been painted as scapegoats for the Packers’ problems,...
Ezekiel Elliott Names Most Hostile NFL Stadium He's Played In
Ezekiel Elliott knows a thing or two about playing in loud stadiums. When he was in college, he had to play at Michigan, plus also had to make trips to Penn State, Wisconsin, and Iowa. Those same kinds of trips continued after he got drafted in 2016, but they were...
Steelers May Be Without Key Player In Week 10 And Beyond; Sign His Potential Fill-In To 53-Man Roster
The Pittsburgh Steelers have dealt with a plethora of injuries this season. The main one and a huge reason as to why the team is 2-6 was the torn pectoral that T.J. Watt suffered in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Another underrated, but key player of the team has recently been dealing with a groin injury that he suffered prior to the organization’s Week 8 bout versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Rookie kicker, Nick Sciba was signed to the active roster to replace Chris Boswell and he dressed for the game in Philadelphia. Ahead of Week 10’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints, a different kicker, but familiar face was signed on Wednesday.
Tom Brady's prediction on Bill Belichick breaking one of the NFL's most unbreakable records
Coach Bill Belichick recently surpassed legendary coach George Halas and moved into second place behind Don Shula for the most wins in NFL history. Shula’s 347 career wins as an NFL head coach has long been considered one of the league’s most unbreakable records, and yet, Belichick’s Week 9 victory over the Indianapolis Colts put him within 21 wins of tying the record and 22 wins from actually breaking it.
O.J. Simpson Makes Plea With Bills Amid Josh Allen’s Injury
If there’s anyone who knows a thing or two about running the football — especially in a Buffalo Bills uniform — it’s O.J. Simpson. Simpson, who racked up 10,183 career rushing yards in his nine years with the Bills, wants to see the current iteration of the team develop the run game during the back half of the 2022 NFL season. Simpson’s plea comes amid the uncertainty surrounding Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Allen suffered an elbow injury late in the 20-17 loss to the New York Jets (6-3) in Week 9 Sunday.
Peyton Manning's 2 Kids: Everything to Know About His Twins
Peyton Manning and his wife, Ashley Thompson Manning, have been married for over two decades and share fraternal twins, son Marshall and daughter Mosley Peyton Manning is as much a family man as he is a world-class football player. The former NFL quarterback and his wife, Tennessee native Ashley Thompson Manning, wed in March 2001 and welcomed their children a decade later. Their fraternal twins, son Marshall Williams and daughter Mosley Thompson, were born in March 2011. Ahead of his third Super Bowl appearance in 2014, Peyton told PEOPLE...
Commanders Ron Rivera: 'Well, don't ask the question, then'
Ron Rivera met with the press Thursday and knew a particular question would be asked. On Wednesday, the Commanders (referenced Brian Robinson being shot) in a press release responding to a civil suit that was going to be announced the following day against Daniel Snyder and the NFL, by DC Attorney General Karl Racine.
