Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com
Columbia firm brokers $6.5M sale of commercial property
Trinity Partners of Columbia recently brokered the $6.5 million sale of an investment property in Charlotte. Managing partner Bruce Harper represented the buyer, a South Carolina-based real estate investor. Charles Swanson of Park Commercial Real Estate represented the seller. Located at 5930 Northwoods Parkway in Charlotte, the three-acre property contains...
City of Columbia's five year real estate plan could alter landscape
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Across from Anothny Wrifford’s office space is 2221 Devine Street -- a building that sits vacant with a now public parking lot. He remembers just a few years ago when the building was full of office workers. “It was bustling,” Wrifford said, “every office was...
columbiabusinessreport.com
Plans revealed for $100M Columbia-area mall renovation
Richland Mall will be sold and demolished and a redevelopment project with an estimated value of $100 million will go up in its place, according to detailed plans released Nov. 9. Southeastern Development of Augusta, Ga., is under contract to buy the property at the intersection of Forest Drive and...
WIS-TV
Richland Mall to be demolished and redeveloped, largest investment in three decades to Forest Acres
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fixture of Forest Acres is being demolished and redeveloped. The City of Forest Acres said the Richland Mall is scheduled to be sold and demolished, calling it the single largest investment in the area in 35 years. Southeastern Development of Augusta, GA is under contract...
Richland Mall to be torn down, redeveloped in $100 million deal
FOREST ACRES, S.C. — The Richland Mall near Forest Acres will be torn down and redeveloped, a plan that city leaders hope will inject new life into a property that had been a central part of the community for over 60 years. Southeastern Development, which will now own the...
wach.com
Columbia resident pushing for uniform tracking device, alert system for vulnerable adults
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) -- A Columbia resident is fighting for a better way to find missing and vulnerable adults by proposing a tracking device system, taking the plea before state lawmakers ahead of the legislative session in January. “I know my mom wore that before she passed away, and...
WIS-TV
A'Ja Wilson hosts several events in Columbia
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Community garden opens as habitat for Columbia pollinators. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. City of Columbia's annual walk against domestic violence. Updated: Oct. 29, 2022 at...
columbiabusinessreport.com
Savannah River Mission Completion partners with college for project
Savannah River Mission Completion has partnered with Claflin University to challenge students to improve the method for removing and replacing radioactively contaminated equipment inside the Savannah River Site’s salt waste processing facility. The partnership is part of an ongoing effort at SRS to support historically Black colleges and universities...
WIS-TV
Benedict College officially opens new police station
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Benedict College Police Department will officially open its new headquarters on Monday, Nov. 14, at 11 a.m. The new facility is located at 2330 Laurel Street. In addition to conducting tours of the new facility, the BCPD will also introduce their new canine officer Rayden.
WIS-TV
Columbia considers parade plans ahead of Nicole
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia said a decision on the Veterans Day parade will be made Thursday. The city said Wednesday it is monitoring the weather, “The decision to hold the parade and honor our veterans is always the preference, however public safety must also be considered under certain conditions.”
The Daily South
This South Carolina Town Claims To Be The Home Of Pimiento Cheese
Pimiento cheese is an iconic Southern spread that combines grated cheese, pimiento peppers, and mayonnaise into a creamy delight that can be put onto everything from burgers to toast points. But did you know that Columbia, S.C. claims to be home to one of the oldest published pimiento cheese recipes?
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Indoor vendor market and Food Truck Fridays at the Gala Event Center
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local venue hosts events like parties, galas, and weddings. When they aren’t busy with all that- they host Food Truck Fridays and an indoor market for local business owners and those looking for good food and products. The Gala Event Center is located at...
spoonuniversity.com
"Local Restaurant Row" Brings Columbia Staples to USC Students
The start of a new school year sent numerous renovations underway at the Russell House University Union, University of South Carolina's main hub for student dining. USC students who returned to campus in August were met with a brand new residential dining hall, "Gamecock Park," a Panda Express, and an updated Gamecock General store. But the most exciting new addition is arguably "Local Restaurant Row."
coladaily.com
Bradford Pear Bounty coming soon to Lexington
Bradford pears may look pretty when they bloom in the Spring, but the tree can be quite a nuisance to other plants. Many cities are on a mission to get rid of the tree species, and the ‘Bradford Pear Bounty’ is helping with the initiative. The Lexington Soil...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Third annual Colaroo Festival organized by students at University of South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - University of South Carolina students are working hard to put on the third annual Colaroo Festival. The event is a hands-on opportunity for students to create and manage music festivals, and it’s all an assignment for a course taught by instructor and community organizer Dave Britt.
WIS-TV
Richland School District Two to have recount
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials have announced that Richland School District Two will have a recount on Nov. 11. The recount will include Joe Trapp & Theresa Holmes. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline. Stay...
WIS-TV
Sumter company files for bankruptcy and closes its doors
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nearly 100 employees are out of a job right before the holidays. Gissing North America, formerly known as Color-Fi, has closed its doors after the Michigan-based company recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, according to a letter mailed to employees from a corporate human resources official.
abccolumbia.com
City of West Columbia announces closures and cancellations due to storm
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of West Columbia announced several cancellations and closures due to the threat of inclement weather from Tropical Storm Nicole. Wyman “Mac” Rish Riverwalk Park and Amphitheater, and all city parks will be closed starting Nov. 10 at 3 p.m. until further notice.
WIS-TV
Lexington County official lay out possible effects of residents voting ‘no’ on Penny Sales Tax proposal
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County’s hot-button penny tax failed to resonate with voters – dealing a huge economic blow to the county’s future plans. Voters had the chance to decide whether or not to implement the eight-year tax in May of 2023. The tax would...
columbiabusinessreport.com
Official Christmas tree arrives at State House
South Carolina’s official Christmas tree arrived at the State House on Monday, Nov. 7. This year’s tree is a 35-foot-tall Norway spruce from Henderson Tree Farms in Morganton, N.C., and is taller and fuller than usual because it was grown in the Carolinas, according to a press release from Experience Columbia SC.
