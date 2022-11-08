ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
columbiabusinessreport.com

Columbia firm brokers $6.5M sale of commercial property

Trinity Partners of Columbia recently brokered the $6.5 million sale of an investment property in Charlotte. Managing partner Bruce Harper represented the buyer, a South Carolina-based real estate investor. Charles Swanson of Park Commercial Real Estate represented the seller. Located at 5930 Northwoods Parkway in Charlotte, the three-acre property contains...
CHARLOTTE, NC
columbiabusinessreport.com

Plans revealed for $100M Columbia-area mall renovation

Richland Mall will be sold and demolished and a redevelopment project with an estimated value of $100 million will go up in its place, according to detailed plans released Nov. 9. Southeastern Development of Augusta, Ga., is under contract to buy the property at the intersection of Forest Drive and...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

A'Ja Wilson hosts several events in Columbia

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Community garden opens as habitat for Columbia pollinators. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. City of Columbia's annual walk against domestic violence. Updated: Oct. 29, 2022 at...
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

Savannah River Mission Completion partners with college for project

Savannah River Mission Completion has partnered with Claflin University to challenge students to improve the method for removing and replacing radioactively contaminated equipment inside the Savannah River Site’s salt waste processing facility. The partnership is part of an ongoing effort at SRS to support historically Black colleges and universities...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WIS-TV

Benedict College officially opens new police station

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Benedict College Police Department will officially open its new headquarters on Monday, Nov. 14, at 11 a.m. The new facility is located at 2330 Laurel Street. In addition to conducting tours of the new facility, the BCPD will also introduce their new canine officer Rayden.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia considers parade plans ahead of Nicole

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia said a decision on the Veterans Day parade will be made Thursday. The city said Wednesday it is monitoring the weather, “The decision to hold the parade and honor our veterans is always the preference, however public safety must also be considered under certain conditions.”
COLUMBIA, SC
The Daily South

This South Carolina Town Claims To Be The Home Of Pimiento Cheese

Pimiento cheese is an iconic Southern spread that combines grated cheese, pimiento peppers, and mayonnaise into a creamy delight that can be put onto everything from burgers to toast points. But did you know that Columbia, S.C. claims to be home to one of the oldest published pimiento cheese recipes?
spoonuniversity.com

"Local Restaurant Row" Brings Columbia Staples to USC Students

The start of a new school year sent numerous renovations underway at the Russell House University Union, University of South Carolina's main hub for student dining. USC students who returned to campus in August were met with a brand new residential dining hall, "Gamecock Park," a Panda Express, and an updated Gamecock General store. But the most exciting new addition is arguably "Local Restaurant Row."
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Bradford Pear Bounty coming soon to Lexington

Bradford pears may look pretty when they bloom in the Spring, but the tree can be quite a nuisance to other plants. Many cities are on a mission to get rid of the tree species, and the ‘Bradford Pear Bounty’ is helping with the initiative. The Lexington Soil...
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Richland School District Two to have recount

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials have announced that Richland School District Two will have a recount on Nov. 11. The recount will include Joe Trapp & Theresa Holmes. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline. Stay...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter company files for bankruptcy and closes its doors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nearly 100 employees are out of a job right before the holidays. Gissing North America, formerly known as Color-Fi, has closed its doors after the Michigan-based company recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, according to a letter mailed to employees from a corporate human resources official.
SUMTER, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

Official Christmas tree arrives at State House

South Carolina’s official Christmas tree arrived at the State House on Monday, Nov. 7. This year’s tree is a 35-foot-tall Norway spruce from Henderson Tree Farms in Morganton, N.C., and is taller and fuller than usual because it was grown in the Carolinas, according to a press release from Experience Columbia SC.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy