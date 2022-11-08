Military Appreciation Days returns to downtown Great Falls

The Downtown Chicks, a committee of the Downtown Great Falls Association, is hosting its annual Military Appreciation Days in downtown Great Falls.

Active duty, retired military, veterans, and their family members are encouraged to look for the flyer (example below) posted in windows throughout stores and restaurants downtown beginning on Thursday, November 10th and running through Saturday, November 12th.

Destination Downtown Great Falls

The following businesses have confirmed these specials:

Belle’s and Lace Bridal

25% off storewide

Brush Crazy

10% off in studio purchase

Clark & Lewie's

20% discount in restaurant for all who show military ID or are in uniform

Club Cigar

$2 draft and well drinks

Let's Play Games and Toys

10% off, cannot be combined with other offers or discounts

Dragonfly Dry Goods

Free grab bag ($50 value) with purchase of $50 or more

Electric City Coffee & Bistro

15% off all products with ID

Ferrin's Furniture

10% off any sale priced item – Stressless excluded

Fire Artisan Pizza

10% off purchase everyday

Great Harvest Breads

10% off breads, sandwiches and goodies, everyday

Hoglunds

10% off purchase everyday

Kaufman's

10% off purchase

Klover

25% off online or in-store purchase, 15% off everyday

Mighty Mo Brew Pub

20% off regular menu items (dine-in only, beer and food)

My Viola

10% discount on your flower or plant purchase OR a My Viola gift item for 10% off for Active or Veterans (with military ID) on their purchase. (excluding Weddings, Funeral, Delivery fee or Special order items).

Originality Balloons

10% discount on sales with ID

Pizazz

10% off storewide, and two mimosa’s for $8

The Blue Rose

25% discount on purchase

The Wild Hare/Chicharron

Receive one $1.00 beverage (under $10 drink), or a free Chicharron drink

Vey-pur

Active duty receives 10% off everyday

Other businesses may be offering specials – just look for the above poster in the window.

