Great Falls, MT

Military Appreciation Days returns to downtown Great Falls

By MTN News
KRTV News
 3 days ago
The Downtown Chicks, a committee of the Downtown Great Falls Association, is hosting its annual Military Appreciation Days in downtown Great Falls.

Active duty, retired military, veterans, and their family members are encouraged to look for the flyer (example below) posted in windows throughout stores and restaurants downtown beginning on Thursday, November 10th and running through Saturday, November 12th.

Destination Downtown Great Falls

The following businesses have confirmed these specials:

Belle’s and Lace Bridal
25% off storewide

Brush Crazy
10% off in studio purchase

Clark & Lewie's
20% discount in restaurant for all who show military ID or are in uniform

Club Cigar
$2 draft and well drinks

Let's Play Games and Toys
10% off, cannot be combined with other offers or discounts

Dragonfly Dry Goods
Free grab bag ($50 value) with purchase of $50 or more

Electric City Coffee & Bistro
15% off all products with ID

Ferrin's Furniture
10% off any sale priced item – Stressless excluded

Fire Artisan Pizza
10% off purchase everyday

Great Harvest Breads
10% off breads, sandwiches and goodies, everyday

Hoglunds
10% off purchase everyday

Kaufman's
10% off purchase

Klover
25% off online or in-store purchase, 15% off everyday

Mighty Mo Brew Pub
20% off regular menu items (dine-in only, beer and food)

My Viola
10% discount on your flower or plant purchase OR a My Viola gift item for 10% off for Active or Veterans (with military ID) on their purchase. (excluding Weddings, Funeral, Delivery fee or Special order items).

Originality Balloons
10% discount on sales with ID

Pizazz
10% off storewide, and two mimosa’s for $8

The Blue Rose
25% discount on purchase

The Wild Hare/Chicharron
Receive one $1.00 beverage (under $10 drink), or a free Chicharron drink

Vey-pur
Active duty receives 10% off everyday

Other businesses may be offering specials – just look for the above poster in the window.
GREAT FALLS, MT
