Hopkinsville, KY

whvoradio.com

Droves Celebrate 23rd Annual Trigg County Veterans Day

For more than two decades, officials, noted dignitaries and the general public have gathered in Trigg County to humbly honor those who have fought for America and its freedoms. Friday’s beautiful, crisp morning and afternoon was no different, when a large parade down Main Street ended with a massive gathering...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Sneaker Riots joins Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Sneaker Riots has cut a ribbon as one of the latest businesses to join the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. Greg Vasquez and his wife Cassie Vasquez are co-owners of the store. “We have shoes, clothing, hats and accessories. Our kids got into sneakers...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Christian Care Communities Hopkinsville Opens Legacy Paver Campaign

Christian Care Communities of Hopkinsville embraced more blessed news Thursday afternoon, when officials welcomed the beginning of a new legacy “pavers program” with song and psalm — bringing a sense of growth to the 41-acre senior community. The new allocation provides interested donors the opportunity to purchase...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Kiwanis Club’s ‘Warm the Children’ Campaign Under Way

The Hopkinsville Kiwanis Club has begun its annual ‘Warm the Children’ campaign to help provide winter clothing to children in Hopkinsville and Christian County who may need assistance. The national Warm the Children effort began in 1993. Two years later, it began in Hopkinsville when the Kiwanis Club...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Christian County Barn Destroyed In Thursday Fire

A barn on Atkinson Road in northern Christian County was destroyed in a fire Thursday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say just after 6 am someone reported flames coming from the barn and when firefighters arrived it was fully engulfed in flames and had already collapsed. No one was injured...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Christian County’s 2,000-Foot Solar Farm Variance Passes First Reading

During Thursday’s special-called, post-primary election Christian County Fiscal Court session, magistrates approved 6-0 the first reading of the widely-discussed and argued solar installation ordinance — creating a 2,000-foot setback variance for all major solar installations outside of the Hopkinsville city limits. Squire Mark Wells abstained. Though the ordinance...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
theshelbyreport.com

Food Lion Opens Liquor Store In Hopkinsville, KY

North Carolina-based Food Lion has opened a liquor store adjacent to its grocery store Nov. 9 at 4305 Canton Pike in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. The liquor store will be open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday. “I’m excited to open this new store in Hopkinsville...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Three arrested for overnight theft in Trigg County

Three people are facing felony theft charges after they were allegedly caught stealing items from a construction site in the Cerulean area of Trigg County. The Trigg County Sheriff’s Office says an observant neighbor called 911 after seeing people stealing building materials at about 12:30 a.m. and the suspects fled into Christian County.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
WBKO

KSP responds to accidents during heavy rainfall

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police have confirmed four car accidents on I-65 Friday morning due to rainfall and road conditions. KSP Trooper Daniel Priddy confirmed that one of the accidents has shut down one lane in each direction at the 2 mile marker near Franklin. KSP encourages...
FRANKLIN, KY
smokeybarn.com

Snow Tomorrow? Say It Aint So… Computer Model Says Yes

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – After a rainy day today thanks to former Hurricane Nicole, a strong cold front will move through Middle Tennessee tonight bringing another round of rain after midnight through Saturday morning, according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. Temperatures appear they...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
wevv.com

Kevin Cotton wins race for Madisonville mayor

The City of Madisonville, Kentucky, will retain a familiar face in its mayor's office. Incumbent Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton won the race for mayor on Tuesday. Cotton defeated opponent Freddie Stafford in Tuesday with 61% of the vote. 44News spoke with Mayor Cotton following his victory Tuesday night. You can...
MADISONVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Oliver Unseats Jarvis In Oak Grove Mayor’s Race

Christian County’s second-largest city will have new leadership after City Councilwoman Jackie Oliver unseated Oak Grove Mayor Theresa Jarvis in Tuesday’s General Election. Oliver received 350 votes to 216 for Jarvis, who is serving her first term. Meanwhile, on Oak Grove City Council, the four incumbents won with...
OAK GROVE, KY

