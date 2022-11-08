Read full article on original website
whvoradio.com
‘Pints and Pages’ Beer Pairing Event to Raise Money for HCCPL Imagination Library
The Hopkinsville-Christian County Imagination Library is partnering with the Hopkinsville Brewing Company and The Mixer for a “Pints & Pages” Beer Paring Event to raise funds for the Imagination Library. The event will be a fundraiser for the Hopkinsville Christian County Public Library Imagination Library and take place...
whvoradio.com
Droves Celebrate 23rd Annual Trigg County Veterans Day
For more than two decades, officials, noted dignitaries and the general public have gathered in Trigg County to humbly honor those who have fought for America and its freedoms. Friday’s beautiful, crisp morning and afternoon was no different, when a large parade down Main Street ended with a massive gathering...
clarksvillenow.com
Sneaker Riots joins Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Sneaker Riots has cut a ribbon as one of the latest businesses to join the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. Greg Vasquez and his wife Cassie Vasquez are co-owners of the store. “We have shoes, clothing, hats and accessories. Our kids got into sneakers...
clarksvillenow.com
Tiffany Hill returns to join ‘The Q Morning Crew with Tommy and Tiffany’ on Q108
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A familiar voice is returning to the Clarksville airwaves: Tiffany Hill is joining “The Q Morning Crew” on Q108. Tiffany previously starred on 5 Star Media Group’s “Tiffany and Tyler Show” on Z97.5, from 2014 to 2017. “For three...
whvoradio.com
Christian Care Communities Hopkinsville Opens Legacy Paver Campaign
Christian Care Communities of Hopkinsville embraced more blessed news Thursday afternoon, when officials welcomed the beginning of a new legacy “pavers program” with song and psalm — bringing a sense of growth to the 41-acre senior community. The new allocation provides interested donors the opportunity to purchase...
whvoradio.com
Kiwanis Club’s ‘Warm the Children’ Campaign Under Way
The Hopkinsville Kiwanis Club has begun its annual ‘Warm the Children’ campaign to help provide winter clothing to children in Hopkinsville and Christian County who may need assistance. The national Warm the Children effort began in 1993. Two years later, it began in Hopkinsville when the Kiwanis Club...
WSMV
Video shows moment driver strikes two pedestrians in Clarksville
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Hopkinsville Cheerleaders at Region
The Hopkinsville High cheerleaders are headed to the state cheer competition after a second-place finish at region Saturday. Here is a YSE gallery of their day.
whvoradio.com
Christian County Barn Destroyed In Thursday Fire
A barn on Atkinson Road in northern Christian County was destroyed in a fire Thursday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say just after 6 am someone reported flames coming from the barn and when firefighters arrived it was fully engulfed in flames and had already collapsed. No one was injured...
whvoradio.com
Christian County’s 2,000-Foot Solar Farm Variance Passes First Reading
During Thursday’s special-called, post-primary election Christian County Fiscal Court session, magistrates approved 6-0 the first reading of the widely-discussed and argued solar installation ordinance — creating a 2,000-foot setback variance for all major solar installations outside of the Hopkinsville city limits. Squire Mark Wells abstained. Though the ordinance...
Cop, driver injured in downtown Hopkinsville crash
A Wednesday morning wreck reportedly sent two people -- including a police officer -- to the hospital in Hopkinsville.
theshelbyreport.com
Food Lion Opens Liquor Store In Hopkinsville, KY
North Carolina-based Food Lion has opened a liquor store adjacent to its grocery store Nov. 9 at 4305 Canton Pike in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. The liquor store will be open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday. “I’m excited to open this new store in Hopkinsville...
whopam.com
Three arrested for overnight theft in Trigg County
Three people are facing felony theft charges after they were allegedly caught stealing items from a construction site in the Cerulean area of Trigg County. The Trigg County Sheriff’s Office says an observant neighbor called 911 after seeing people stealing building materials at about 12:30 a.m. and the suspects fled into Christian County.
WBKO
KSP responds to accidents during heavy rainfall
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police have confirmed four car accidents on I-65 Friday morning due to rainfall and road conditions. KSP Trooper Daniel Priddy confirmed that one of the accidents has shut down one lane in each direction at the 2 mile marker near Franklin. KSP encourages...
smokeybarn.com
Snow Tomorrow? Say It Aint So… Computer Model Says Yes
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – After a rainy day today thanks to former Hurricane Nicole, a strong cold front will move through Middle Tennessee tonight bringing another round of rain after midnight through Saturday morning, according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. Temperatures appear they...
KYTC gives update on Christian County roadwork
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) officials say improvements for I-24 in Christian County are almost done.
Wintry mix possible during a very cold weekend in Middle Tennessee
Very cold temperatures are expected this weekend across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, and the overall trend is showing cooler than average temps for the next 10+ days.
wevv.com
Kevin Cotton wins race for Madisonville mayor
The City of Madisonville, Kentucky, will retain a familiar face in its mayor's office. Incumbent Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton won the race for mayor on Tuesday. Cotton defeated opponent Freddie Stafford in Tuesday with 61% of the vote. 44News spoke with Mayor Cotton following his victory Tuesday night. You can...
Man confesses to leaving camera in Portland bathroom to film underage girls
A man accused of hiding a camera inside a Portland restaurant bathroom is now behind bars after a months-long investigation.
whvoradio.com
Oliver Unseats Jarvis In Oak Grove Mayor’s Race
Christian County’s second-largest city will have new leadership after City Councilwoman Jackie Oliver unseated Oak Grove Mayor Theresa Jarvis in Tuesday’s General Election. Oliver received 350 votes to 216 for Jarvis, who is serving her first term. Meanwhile, on Oak Grove City Council, the four incumbents won with...
