I've seen no shortage of headlines about young people not being interested in cars, and they've always been a little confusing to me. Besides my own obsession with cars, I've met many like-minded young (or at this point young-ish) people in my time at McPherson College. The small liberal arts school, while offering all varieties of degrees, just so happens to have a four-year degree in automotive restoration. Plenty of students have gone through there eager to learn about and work on cars. And that college is about to get a monumental boost thanks to a $500 million gift.

MCPHERSON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO