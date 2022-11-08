Read full article on original website
Related
Great Bend adjusts sewer rate for ‘unique’ business in town
In 2015, Terry Esfeld with Great Bend Livestock Company addressed the Great Bend City Council to request that the sewer bill for the business he owns, located on Railroad Avenue, be reduced. Esfeld uses the business to house cattle for a few months of the year at which time they...
Installation underway for Great Bend’s automated water reading meters
Work is underway on the installation of automated meter reading for Great Bend’s water meters. Zenner USA has started drilling holes in the meter lids to install antennas for the Automated Meter Infrastructure (AMI). The $2.46 million project will provide technology to more accurately read meters and avoid the...
Plans still being finalized for new Great Bend daycare center
GLMV Architecture is working with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) for approved building plans for a $1.6 million group daycare center in Great Bend. Great Bend Economic Development Director Sara Arnberger said GLMV designed a 4,500 square-foot daycare center to serve up to 59 children. "We have...
Great Bend area entrepreneurs can apply for 1-on-1 coaching program
Network Kansas is developing a new pilot program for Kansas entrepreneurs called NXTStage. Selected entrepreneurs will receive one-on-one coaching, bi-weekly in-person workshops to build community with other founders and professional pitch coaching and mentorship. Great Bend Economic Development Director Sara Arnberger said Network Kansas asked them if they had applicants...
Goal survey leads Great Bend school board to dream of better district
No one can see the future, but maybe they can shape it. That was the goal of Monday's special USD 428 Board of Education Meeting. Kansas Association of School Board Field Specialist Sue Givens and the board reviewed results from a recent survey issued by the district. The goal, Givens said, was to use that information to shape the district in the future.
Action from the Barton County Commission meeting (11/9)
On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, the Commission will meet for both the County and Fire District No. 1. The County agenda meeting begins at 9:00 a.m., with the Fire District meeting immediately following. COUNTYAPPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS: -An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of...
🎙 Development continues in Hays Tallgrass addition
As multiple efforts to alleviate the extremely tight local housing market remain in various stages of development, home construction continues in the Tallgrass addition, northwest of 22nd and Wheatland in Hays. The project is set to soon cross a significant milestone as the first of four phases will quickly be...
Barton County handing out another round of longevity pay to employees
With another general election just in the books, action at Wednesday's Barton County Commission meeting remained light. The body did, however, approve another round of longevity payments to county employees with at least five years of service. County Director of Operations Matt Patzner said 103 employees are eligible for this year's payment.
Great Bend Chamber coffee hour (11/10)
Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Coffee and Ribbon Cutting. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. Dilly & Doc | 1119 Main St. Paint. Party. Create. Dilly & Doc Creative Studio is the...
One lane closed on West 17th, repairs to start Thursday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — On November 6th at 10:00 a.m, a water line break was reported in the 400 block of West 17th Ave. The break was on a ¾” copper service line, which was excavated and replaced. This road damage caused by the water line break has...
Zimmerman ready to return to county service as Barton's District 5 commissioner
A big win in the August primary election all but secured Donna Zimmerman's seat as the Barton County Commissioner for District 5. Tuesday's general election result made it official. After 40 years of service to the county, including 26 years as county clerk, Zimmerman said she's ready to serve again in her new role.
Barton Fire District No. 1 receives grant from State Fire Marshal's office
Following Wednesday's regular Barton County Commission meeting, the commission entered right into a meeting for Fire District No. 1. Fire Chief Doug Hubbard presented on two grants the department recently received. The first was for $15,000 and a new washing machine. "The grant was actually two parts," Hubbard said. "The...
adastraradio.com
Election ’22: Area Results from Tuesday’s General Election
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – In addition to statewide races, mid-Kansas area voters made their voices heard in local races Tuesday, retaining area members of the Kansas House of Representatives and electing three new members to the Reno County Commission. Tax proposals in three communities were also approved. State Representatives Jason...
Autoblog
Kansas college with auto restoration program receives $500 million gift
I've seen no shortage of headlines about young people not being interested in cars, and they've always been a little confusing to me. Besides my own obsession with cars, I've met many like-minded young (or at this point young-ish) people in my time at McPherson College. The small liberal arts school, while offering all varieties of degrees, just so happens to have a four-year degree in automotive restoration. Plenty of students have gone through there eager to learn about and work on cars. And that college is about to get a monumental boost thanks to a $500 million gift.
Eagle Radio’s online auction is up and rolling…bid now
The Eagle Radio Online Holiday Auction begins Wednesday, Nov. 9 and will let you bid on several items through Friday, Nov. 11. Presented by Stone Sand Company and Stone Waste Management, the auction will take place at greatbendpost.com. Eagle Radio’s Promotions Director Shannon Towns said the online auction makes it...
Great Bend business offers Mindfulness Yoga to staff, young clients
A 6-year-old Great Bend boy wasn’t in control of his emotions and struggled with bursts of anger. After working with Teresa Faber, children’s case manager at The Center for Counseling & Consultation, the youngster has demonstrated dramatic improvement, she said. Much of this success is attributed to Mindfulness...
Larned woman hospitalized after car strikes a deer
STAFFORD COUNTY —A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 7 a.m. Thursday in Stafford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Nissan Sentra driven by Jerold D. Lorence, 62, Minneapolis, Kan., was eastbound on U.S. 50 approximately two miles east of the U.S. 281 Junction.
Local Election Results - 2022 General Election
Other - 16 Great Bend City Council 2nd Ward. Ellinwood City Council (3 positions)
Barton Co. Historical Society offering free admission to veterans Friday
The Barton County Historical Society would like to show its appreciation for veterans on Friday, Nov. 11. For Veterans Day, the museum, located at 85 US 281 Highway on the southern edge of Great Bend, will be offering free admission to veterans during business hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
INSIGHT: The sound of rain
There’s something to be said about waking up to the sound of rain on a roof and thunder rumbling in the distance. Add in a dash of lightning momentarily highlighting an otherwise dark sky, and we have the start of a glorious fall day!. It’s no secret I prefer...
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 1