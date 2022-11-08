ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Great Bend Post

Great Bend area entrepreneurs can apply for 1-on-1 coaching program

Network Kansas is developing a new pilot program for Kansas entrepreneurs called NXTStage. Selected entrepreneurs will receive one-on-one coaching, bi-weekly in-person workshops to build community with other founders and professional pitch coaching and mentorship. Great Bend Economic Development Director Sara Arnberger said Network Kansas asked them if they had applicants...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Action from the Barton County Commission meeting (11/9)

On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, the Commission will meet for both the County and Fire District No. 1. The County agenda meeting begins at 9:00 a.m., with the Fire District meeting immediately following. COUNTYAPPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS: -An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

🎙 Development continues in Hays Tallgrass addition

As multiple efforts to alleviate the extremely tight local housing market remain in various stages of development, home construction continues in the Tallgrass addition, northwest of 22nd and Wheatland in Hays. The project is set to soon cross a significant milestone as the first of four phases will quickly be...
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County handing out another round of longevity pay to employees

With another general election just in the books, action at Wednesday's Barton County Commission meeting remained light. The body did, however, approve another round of longevity payments to county employees with at least five years of service. County Director of Operations Matt Patzner said 103 employees are eligible for this year's payment.
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Chamber coffee hour (11/10)

Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Coffee and Ribbon Cutting. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. Dilly & Doc | 1119 Main St. Paint. Party. Create. Dilly & Doc Creative Studio is the...
GREAT BEND, KS
adastraradio.com

Election ’22: Area Results from Tuesday’s General Election

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – In addition to statewide races, mid-Kansas area voters made their voices heard in local races Tuesday, retaining area members of the Kansas House of Representatives and electing three new members to the Reno County Commission. Tax proposals in three communities were also approved. State Representatives Jason...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Autoblog

Kansas college with auto restoration program receives $500 million gift

I've seen no shortage of headlines about young people not being interested in cars, and they've always been a little confusing to me. Besides my own obsession with cars, I've met many like-minded young (or at this point young-ish) people in my time at McPherson College. The small liberal arts school, while offering all varieties of degrees, just so happens to have a four-year degree in automotive restoration. Plenty of students have gone through there eager to learn about and work on cars. And that college is about to get a monumental boost thanks to a $500 million gift.
MCPHERSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Eagle Radio’s online auction is up and rolling…bid now

The Eagle Radio Online Holiday Auction begins Wednesday, Nov. 9 and will let you bid on several items through Friday, Nov. 11. Presented by Stone Sand Company and Stone Waste Management, the auction will take place at greatbendpost.com. Eagle Radio’s Promotions Director Shannon Towns said the online auction makes it...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

INSIGHT: The sound of rain

There’s something to be said about waking up to the sound of rain on a roof and thunder rumbling in the distance. Add in a dash of lightning momentarily highlighting an otherwise dark sky, and we have the start of a glorious fall day!. It’s no secret I prefer...
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
