Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast - More Rain And Snow Coming For Northern California
Northern California is in the midst of a potent storm with valley rain, mountain snow and gusty wind. Heavier, steadier rain and snow will fall tonight and Tuesday. Please be careful in our wet, winter-like weather! Rain and snow showers will occur through the late evening, but a more persistent round of valley rain and mountain snow will arrive overnight, and will continue through at least Tuesday evening. Tonight we will have valley rain, mountain snow and gusty wind. Lows will range from the 20s in the mountains to the 40s in the valley. Tuesday will also be rainy in the valley and snowy in the mountains with weakening wind. Highs Tuesday will range from the 30s in the mountains to the lower 50s in the valley.
The ‘Most Magical’ winter destinations in California
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the type of trees found in Bear Valley. While California probably isn’t the first place you think of when you think about winter, per se, there are some towns that could serve as the backdrop of a Hallmark Christmas movie. Tripstodiscover.com, a website that provides trip […]
KCRA.com
Northern California forecast: Timeline for Tuesday’s Valley rain, Sierra snow
The first significant storm of the season hit Northern Califonia this week, and the KCRA 3 weather team says the wet weather is continuing Tuesday and will linger into Wednesday. Tuesday has also been designated as a KCRA 3 Impact Day due to possible travel issues in the Sierra. Here...
Tornadoes are possible in California. Here is where they can form
(KTXL) — While tornadoes are not a regular occurrence in California, it is a weather phenomenon that can appear in the state, specifically in Northern California. According to the National Weather Service, California averages around 11 tornadoes a year and they usually occur in the fall or spring. The NWS also said that while tornadoes […]
California hit by rain, snow, tornado on Election Day
LOS ANGELES (AP) — One person died and two others were missing in a raging stream channel as a powerful storm pounded California with rain and snow Tuesday, raising fears of flash flooding and concerns that the weather could keep people from Election Day voting. The current in a canal in Ontario, a city in Southern California, swept six people away, killing one, the Ontario Fire Department said. Firefighters were able to pull three others from the water, and they have been hospitalized. Crews continued searching for those missing amid the downpour, the department said. Some of the heaviest rain is expected later Tuesday in Orange County, which is holding several very close U.S. House races that could determine which party controls Congress.
Potent weather system dumps snow across California's Sierra
The second push of a large and potent weather system dumped snow across California's Sierra Nevada Range on Tuesday.
Klamath Falls News
Winter Weather Advisory issued through 4:00 AM Wednesday
MEDFORD, Ore. - Moderate to heavy snowfall is expected through Tuesday night across northern California, and the Oregon Cascades and east side above 3000 feet, including portions of Interstate 5 near Mount Shasta and all Cascade and East Side passes. Expect generally 2-5 inches of snow for most areas, with...
KTVL
Potential heavy snow expected for motorists driving south on Interstate 5
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Southern Oregon and Northern California have received significant snowfall recently, and winter weather could spell trouble in the coming weeks for motorists headed out the door. News10 spoke with Caltrans ahead of this week, when some areas like McCloud and Mt. Shasta City could reach...
KTVU FOX 2
California wildfires and drought: Where are we?
November is historically one of California's worst months for deadly, wind driven mega wildfires. This year, there has been far less large runaway wildfires statewide, rainy conditions are to thank.
What we know about the Northern California meteorite and house fire
Partial walls are all that remain of a rural home on a cattle ranch in Northern California that was destroyed in a fire Friday evening, not long after witnesses say they saw a bright object falling from the sky nearby.
KSBW.com
What is in the sky? Video shows bright light tumbling down in Northern California
Many people across Northern California on Friday reported seeing a bright light in the sky tumbling down. Video taken from El Dorado County and a ring camera from Redding in Shasta County both show bright balls descending from a dark night sky. While KCRA 3 has not verified what the bright light was, Friday night is when the Taurids meteor shower was set to peak.
KTVL
Nicole becomes a hurricane while moving closer, hours away from making landfall
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — The storm is now officially Hurricane Nicole. The National Hurricane Center determined that in a special 6 p.m. Wednesday advisory, saying the strengthening happened while the storm was making landfall in Grand Bahama Island. Nicole's maximum sustained winds were at 75 mph, which...
KESQ
Northern California neighborhood on alert for prowling mountain lion
SAN MATEO, California (KPIX) — Residents of a San Mateo neighborhood were on alert after a prowling mountain lion jumped a backyard fence, seized a chicken and fled. San Mateo police said a resident reported the mountain lion sighting at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Aragon Ave.
NASA: Meteorite did not touch ground Friday night
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fireball seen across Northern California Friday night did not touch the ground, William Cooke, manager of NASA's Meteoroid Environments Office told ABC10 Sunday. According to Cooke the fireball, seen by thousands, was a member of the Taurid meteor shower. Its path sent it over more...
mahoningmatters.com
Woman missing on drive from California to Oregon found, police say
UPDATE: A 26-year-old woman was found after being reported missing on a drive from California to Oregon, police said. With the help of a Good Samaritan with a snowmobile and Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, Camille Rose Markovich was located “in Siskiyou County on Greyback Road” aftershe became stranded and didn’t have cellphone reception, the Cotati Police Department said in a Nov. 8 Facebook post.
KTVL
Rogue Valley cities and counties put psilocybin therapy back to the test
Voters in Southern Oregon on Tuesday will have the chance once and for all to re-affirm or deny their support for psilocybin therapy's use in clinical settings. As part of Measure 109, passed two years ago, cities and counties were given the option to be able to opt back out and send the issue back to the voters. Psilocybin is now back on the ballot in 75% the state's counties, including all of Southern and Eastern Oregon.
Why California Is Struggling to Keep up With Its RV Ban
Here's a look at the RV ban implemented by the state of California and why it's now having trouble dealing with the effects of the legislation. The post Why California Is Struggling to Keep up With Its RV Ban appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Memory-robbing toxin found in Northern California shellfish from two counties
The consumption of shellfish harvested from two Northern California counties could come with permanent short-term memory loss, according to the state Department of Public Health. The department warned on Thursday not to eat sport-harvested razor clams from Del Norte County or mussels from Humboldt County. The shellfish from both counties...
Calaveras Enterprise
Former Calaveras Saddle Queen crowned Miss Rodeo California 2023
McKensey Middleton, a Calaveras County native and former Saddle Queen, took the title of Miss Rodeo California 2023 at the three-day pageant and competition at the Cal Poly SLO Rodeo Arena in San Luis Obispo last month. Beating out competitors from all over the state, Middleton was crowned Miss Rodeo...
SFGate
Diesel big rigs have belched smog for years. California may soon ban them.
BLOOMINGTON, Calif. - The two-acre plot was overgrown and unruly, but they could see the potential. Mountains crowned the horizon and the soil was healthy. There was room to roam - for their children and their animals. For Cecilia and Macedonio González, this patch of land 50 miles east of Los Angeles was a portal to their past and a promise to their future.
Comments / 0