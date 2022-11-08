ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Shasta, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast - More Rain And Snow Coming For Northern California

Northern California is in the midst of a potent storm with valley rain, mountain snow and gusty wind. Heavier, steadier rain and snow will fall tonight and Tuesday. Please be careful in our wet, winter-like weather! Rain and snow showers will occur through the late evening, but a more persistent round of valley rain and mountain snow will arrive overnight, and will continue through at least Tuesday evening. Tonight we will have valley rain, mountain snow and gusty wind. Lows will range from the 20s in the mountains to the 40s in the valley. Tuesday will also be rainy in the valley and snowy in the mountains with weakening wind. Highs Tuesday will range from the 30s in the mountains to the lower 50s in the valley.
KTLA

The ‘Most Magical’ winter destinations in California

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the type of trees found in Bear Valley. While California probably isn’t the first place you think of when you think about winter, per se, there are some towns that could serve as the backdrop of a Hallmark Christmas movie. Tripstodiscover.com, a website that provides trip […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Tornadoes are possible in California. Here is where they can form

(KTXL) — While tornadoes are not a regular occurrence in California, it is a weather phenomenon that can appear in the state, specifically in Northern California. According to the National Weather Service, California averages around 11 tornadoes a year and they usually occur in the fall or spring. The NWS also said that while tornadoes […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

California hit by rain, snow, tornado on Election Day

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One person died and two others were missing in a raging stream channel as a powerful storm pounded California with rain and snow Tuesday, raising fears of flash flooding and concerns that the weather could keep people from Election Day voting. The current in a canal in Ontario, a city in Southern California, swept six people away, killing one, the Ontario Fire Department said. Firefighters were able to pull three others from the water, and they have been hospitalized. Crews continued searching for those missing amid the downpour, the department said. Some of the heaviest rain is expected later Tuesday in Orange County, which is holding several very close U.S. House races that could determine which party controls Congress.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Klamath Falls News

Winter Weather Advisory issued through 4:00 AM Wednesday

MEDFORD, Ore. - Moderate to heavy snowfall is expected through Tuesday night across northern California, and the Oregon Cascades and east side above 3000 feet, including portions of Interstate 5 near Mount Shasta and all Cascade and East Side passes. Expect generally 2-5 inches of snow for most areas, with...
MEDFORD, OR
ABC10

NASA: Meteorite did not touch ground Friday night

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fireball seen across Northern California Friday night did not touch the ground, William Cooke, manager of NASA's Meteoroid Environments Office told ABC10 Sunday. According to Cooke the fireball, seen by thousands, was a member of the Taurid meteor shower. Its path sent it over more...
CALIFORNIA STATE
mahoningmatters.com

Woman missing on drive from California to Oregon found, police say

UPDATE: A 26-year-old woman was found after being reported missing on a drive from California to Oregon, police said. With the help of a Good Samaritan with a snowmobile and Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, Camille Rose Markovich was located “in Siskiyou County on Greyback Road” aftershe became stranded and didn’t have cellphone reception, the Cotati Police Department said in a Nov. 8 Facebook post.
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Rogue Valley cities and counties put psilocybin therapy back to the test

Voters in Southern Oregon on Tuesday will have the chance once and for all to re-affirm or deny their support for psilocybin therapy's use in clinical settings. As part of Measure 109, passed two years ago, cities and counties were given the option to be able to opt back out and send the issue back to the voters. Psilocybin is now back on the ballot in 75% the state's counties, including all of Southern and Eastern Oregon.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
Calaveras Enterprise

Former Calaveras Saddle Queen crowned Miss Rodeo California 2023

McKensey Middleton, a Calaveras County native and former Saddle Queen, took the title of Miss Rodeo California 2023 at the three-day pageant and competition at the Cal Poly SLO Rodeo Arena in San Luis Obispo last month. Beating out competitors from all over the state, Middleton was crowned Miss Rodeo...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Diesel big rigs have belched smog for years. California may soon ban them.

BLOOMINGTON, Calif. - The two-acre plot was overgrown and unruly, but they could see the potential. Mountains crowned the horizon and the soil was healthy. There was room to roam - for their children and their animals. For Cecilia and Macedonio González, this patch of land 50 miles east of Los Angeles was a portal to their past and a promise to their future.
CALIFORNIA STATE

